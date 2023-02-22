Many popular movie genres like action or adventure rarely include romance. Throughout the years, the romance genre has been gaining significant popularity as the main theme. These movies can create emotional turmoil from gut-wrenching to lovey-dovey within a matter of minutes. But that's what movie-goers are here for, especially on the big screen.

The most successful romance movies span a range of sub-genres, from musicals to drama, but the focal point is always a couple who fall in love. A couple of the highest-grossing romance movies are well-known by movie fans such as Titanic and Beauty and the Beast. Their box office numbers show exactly why the audience needs a little romance in their lives.

10 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015) – $569 million

Fifty Shades of Grey is an erotic romantic movie is based on E. L. James' 2011 novel of the same name. It follows a college graduate, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) who begins an affair with a young businessman, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). Unaware and inexperienced, she learns to understand Mr. Grey as no one has before. This new relationship pushes both of their boundaries in love and pain.

Despite the movie receiving a 24% Tomatometer and 41% audience score, it was an immediate box office success. The movie was praised for its cinematography but received criticisms for its acting, screenplay, and pacing. With a budget of around $40 million, the movie grossed $569 million worldwide. At the end of its theatrical run, it was the fourth highest-grossing romantic Rated R movie of all time.

9 'Forrest Gump' (1994) – $678 million

Forrest Gump is well-known for its comedic and dramatic themes, but it all boils down to his love for Jenny. It follows Forrest (Tom Hanks) through several decades of his life and his phenomenal experiences throughout the United States. The inspiration for this popular movie is the 1986 novel of the same name, though keeping it loosely based to fit better onscreen.

During its initial theatrical release, it brought millions of people to the theaters and grossed $678 million worldwide. Not only did the movie do well, but the soundtrack alone sold over 12 million copies. Following its success, numerous award nominations from Academy Awards and Golden Globes were received for its iconic book-to-movie adaptation.

8 'Mamma Mia!' (2008) – $694 million

Image via Universal Studios

Mamma Mia! is based on Catherine Johnson's book, which is influenced by the 1999 musical of the same name. Its ensemble cast of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and Dominic Cooper makes Mamma Mia the perfect wedding-themed rom-com. The story follows a young bride-to-be, Sophia Sheridon, who decides to invite three men from her mother's past to celebrate her wedding in the hopes of finding her real father.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the movie was praised for its musical number and production. The movie grossed $694 million globally on a $52 million budget. The consensus is that it's purely for enjoyment, despite its campy tone. It did so well that a sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released 10 years after, with most of the same cast.

7 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' (2010) – $698 million

The third installment in The Twilight Saga movie series made its debut a year after the sequel, New Moon. With high school graduation just around the corner, Bella (Kristen Stewart) must choose between a relationship with Edward (Robert Pattinson) or a friendship with Jacob (Taylor Lautner). During this difficult time, mysterious killings happen all around Seattle as a malicious vampire sets up for revenge for the killing of her lover.

The global box office hit in the millions, specifically $698 million. Its theatrical release became the first and only Twilight film to be released in IMAX. At the time of its release, it held the record for the biggest midnight opening in the United States and Canada of $30.1 million.

6 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' (2009) – $711 million

Image via Summit Entertainment

The long-awaited sequel to Twilight became a bigger hit than its original. Despite having the same characters, fans of the original novels were aware of the general plot. Edward ends his relationship with Bella after believing that he and his family are putting her life in danger. As she coped with the breakup, she befriends Jacob to ease her pain and participates in dangerous activities in hopes that Edward would come back.

The continuous negative reviews from critics didn't stop the box office from hitting high numbers and grossing $711 million worldwide. Its second installment definitely satisfied hardcore fans of its novels. The story of an iconic fantasy family won a whopping 20 awards out of 24 nominations, cementing its place in cinematic history.

5 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' (2011) – $712 million

Image Via Summit Entertainment

Based on Stephanie Meyer's 2008 novel of the same name, the fourth installment hit the theaters running. The fan-favorite vampire characters Bella and Edward celebrate their wedding, but receive news of her pregnancy. As the baby grows at an abnormally fast rate, Bella's slim figure is unable to give the baby enough nutrients. For fear of giving birth to an immortal child, the Cullen family and Jacob protects Bella and their unborn child at all costs.

The announcement of the franchise coming to an end led to a two-part movie. Although the audience expected the finale to come the following year, they were eager to watch the first part. Backing the obvious excitement, the box office reached high numbers and grossed over $712 million worldwide. The continuous negative reviews from critics did not subside despite its audience popularity.

4 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' (2012) – $848 million

Image via Summit Entertainment

The Twilight Saga finale was more popular than the rest. As Bella learns how to become a vampire after giving birth to her daughter, Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), they grow weary at how fast she is growing up. The Volturi find out about her existence and sentence the Cullen family to death. They must reach out to allies around the world to save their family.

This series finale gained popularity at the global box office with $848 million. The 70% audience score and 49% Tomatometer are on par with how the series has been doing as far as critics are concerned. The ones that have loved the book series and its franchise would indeed watch its finale and see their favorite vampire family. Some of the audience believed it to be the best in the series, which is agreed by a few critics.

3 'Aladdin' (2019) – $1.05 billion

Image via Disney

This live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same name is based on Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp, a French addition to the Middle Eastern folk tale. The plot follows a man named Aladdin (Mena Massoud), as he falls for Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott), befriends a wish-granting genie (Will Smith), and makes an enemy out of the sorcerer, Jafar.

The live-action Aladdin pulled in high numbers at the global box office with $1.05 billion. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, it became a massive hit around the world and was praised for its music and costume design. For those that loved the first one, a sequel is coming soon.

2 'Beauty and the Beast' (2017) – $1.26 billion

Image via Disney

The live-action adaptation of Disney's 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast tells a classic fairy tale. An arrogant prince (Dan Stevens) turned into a hideous beast after denying an enchantress shelter in his castle. In order to break the curse, he must learn to love someone and have that person love him back before the last petal of the rose falls. The Beast gets the chance to show chivalry and fall in love when he meets Belle (Emma Watson).

On a budget of around $225 million, the movie grossed $1.26 billion at the global box office. Despite being one of the most expensive movies ever made, it's considered the highest-grossing live-action musical movie. On top of its box office success, it received generally positive reviews from critics and several accolades.

1 'Titanic' (1997) – $2.19 billion

Image via 20th Century Fox

The highest-grossing romance of all time is Titanic. This epic romantic movie is based on the accounts of the RMS Titanic sinking. Two members of different social classes, a struggling artist, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), and a wealthy woman, Rose (Kate Winslet), fall in love aboard the Titanic during its ill-fated maiden voyage.

This movie achieved significant critical and box office success of $2.19 billion at the global box office. Critics praised James Cameron for spectacular visuals and old-fashioned melodrama. As the first movie to reach the billion-dollar mark, it remained one of the biggest December box office hits of all time until Cameron's other movie, Avatar, surpassed it in 2010.

