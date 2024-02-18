With the recent revival of romantic comedies seen through Anyone But You's groundbreaking box office success — it is the highest-grossing R-rated rom-com in almost a decade — the genre is hopefully set to make a big comeback. And while a film's quality isn't determined by the number of tickets it sells, high-grossing features sure help continue the business.

Given how lighthearted and genuinely entertaining the romantic comedy category is, many great features have captured the attention of moviegoers on the lookout for something joyful that will boost their moods. Naturally, some films stand out more than others — whether that means critical acclaim or box office sales. To celebrate the genre, we look back at the highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time, which, according to The Numbers, range from As Good as It Gets to The Mermaid.

10 'As Good as It Gets' (1997)

Worldwide Earnings: $314,111,923

In As Good as It Gets, the iconic, Academy Award-winning Jack Nicholson steps into the shoes of an obsessive-compulsive writer who finds that his life has taken a gigantic turn when his artist neighbor (Greg Kinnear) is hospitalized, and he is left to take care of the dog. On top of that, Carol (HelenHunt), the only waitress who will serve him, must leave work to take care of her sick son.

James L. Brooks' romantic comedy is one of the highest-grossing internationally, earning over $314 million. This is no wonder considering how fun and entertaining it is and the intelligent writing, particularly dialogue-wise, it features. Nicholson once again proves that his talents go beyond dramatic roles by putting his comedic skills into practice. Pun aside, Brooks' film is surely as good as romantic comedies get.

9 'The Proposal' (2009)

Worldwide Earnings: $314,709,717

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are the stars of The Proposal, an Anne Fletcher film written by Peter Chiarelli that focuses on a Canadian executive who learns that she may be deported from the U.S. because her visa renewal was denied. In order to maintain her position as editor-in-chief of a publishing department, she persuades her personal assistant to be her fake fiancé.

Even though The Proposal did solid numbers at the box office, it fell a bit short of expectations for some viewers. Reynolds and Bullock's chemistry may be the strongest aspect of this 2009 romantic comedy, though the acting performances are also somewhat underwhelming. Nonetheless, Fletcher's simplistic and slightly cliché picture may still appeal to some audience members who are just looking for a bit of fun.

8 'Enchanted' (2007)

Worldwide Earnings: $340,384,141

Amy Adams shines as a princess in the treasured Enchanted, a Disney fairytale in which a soon-to-be-married young maiden in a land called Andalasia is sent away to New York City by an evil Queen (Susan Sarandon). There she ultimately falls for a lawyer, played by Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey.

Enchanted is one of the few modernized fairytales that work, and its box office numbers seem to highlight this fact, too. With $340 million in earnings, Enchanted has swept many off their feet with its magical storyline and characters, providing audiences with an entertaining romantic comedy throughout. It's a charming, feel-good watch fit for anyone who wants to keep boredom at bay and enjoys the genre. Furthermore, it discusses themes of true love and even tackles feminism in a very subtle way.

7 'Notting Hill' (1999)

Worldwide Earnings: $363,718,196

Roger Michell's iconic romantic comedy Notting Hill sees Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in two of their most memorable roles and centers on famous actress Anna Scott's relationship with the owner of a bookshop in Notting Hill. Despite being seemingly made for each other, their shared bond is tested when the two struggle to reconcile their different lifestyles.

By its release, Notting Hill became the highest-grossing British film production of all time (and certainly one of the best British rom-coms) and received plenty of Golden Globe nominations. Michell's charming feature has left a huge impact on pop culture and endures as a beloved romantic comedy, so it is far from surprising that so many people have bought tickets to see it. At the international box office, Notting Hill grossed over $363 million.

6 'Hitch' (2005)

Worldwide Earnings: $366,784,257

Matchmaker Hitch Hitchens, played by Will Smith, is a smooth-talking date doctor who guarantees that any man can get the girl of his dreams after overcoming his fears. After discovering his dream match — gossip columnist Sara Melas (Eva Mendes) — he must put his expertise into practice. After beginning a relationship, though, complications related to Sara's latest scoop arise.

Despite the mixed critical reviews, Hitch is overall solid entertainment. While by no means groundbreaking, Andy Tennat's romantic comedy is engaging enough to keep audiences invested and about as good as they would probably expect from such a rom-com premise. Plus, it proves that Smith is a good fit for the genre; the actor charms audiences with his performance. Hitch has made over $366 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time.

5 'There's Something About Mary' (1998)

Worldwide Earnings: $369,884,651

Directed by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly, There's Something About Mary tells the story of Mary (Cameron Diaz) and Ted's (Ben Stiller) relationship. The two were once to have a prom date, but that never happened due to an embarrassing injury. Years later, with the help of Pat Healy (Matt Dillon), Ted attempts to track down Mary so he can reconnect and trick her into dating him.

Considering the sensitive nature of the themes this cult classic tackles — and essentially how they're executed — There's Something About Mary certainly wouldn't be made today. Still, the R-rated comedy endures a fan favorite, with many considering it one of the most hilarious movies ever made. This Farrelly movie has attained both commercial and critical success, with a total of $369,884,651 at the box office.

4 'What Women Want' (2000)

Worldwide Earnings: $374,105,123

Directed by Nancy Meyers, What Women Want combines the comedy, romance, and fantasy genres and tells the story of a confident advertising executive (Mel Gibson) who acquires the ability to hear what women are thinking after a fluke accident. This could only mean trouble, but it certainly comes in handy as Nick attempts to outwit his new boss, Darcy Maguire (Helen Hunt).

While this high-grossing romantic comedy made an incredible $374,105,123 at the box office, it fell a bit short of expectations; Meyers' film could have better benefited from its intelligent premise and ultimately delivered something more compelling — especially when it comes to its male lead, whose character development isn't that well-crafted. Still, despite its cringy bits, some will probably find What Women Want to be charming and enjoyable.

3 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' (2002)

Worldwide Earnings: $374,890,034

The first installment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise was released in 2002. It introduces audiences to a young Greek-American thirty-year-old woman, played by NiaVardalos, as she comes to terms with her heritage and identity. Toula ultimately falls in love with a non-Greek man (JohnCorbett) and attempts to get her family to accept him despite cultural clashes.

Joel Zwick's feature, which ranks in third place among the highest-grossing rom-coms of all time, is all about staying true to yourself as it delves deep into Greece's charms, including the traditional dishes and strong family values. In addition to its romantic plot, My Big Fat Greek Wedding sends out valuable messages on these topics and pulls off a makeover the right way, making for a lovable movie with a well-written screenplay and great performances, namely from its lead.

2 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Worldwide Earnings: $432,566,361

This list would not be complete without Pretty Woman, the treasured romantic comedy that introduced audiences to Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's unmatched chemistry. The pairing plays two polar opposites: a businessman and a sex worker who join forces to attend social events together. While it is all business first, they end up developing serious feelings for each other.

With a total gross of $432,566,361, Pretty Woman is, understandably, the second highest-grossing romantic comedy movie of all time. It is not surprising how popular Gary Marshall's iconic early 1990s hit was and still is — not only do the leads have palpable chemistry, but it features one of the most engaging plotlines in romantic comedy history. At its core, it is a kind of modern-day Cinderella tale that meditates on wealth and class.

1 'The Mermaid' (2016)

Worldwide Earnings: $525,018,479

The Chinese-Hong Kong fantasy film The Mermaid takes first place for the highest-grossing romantic comedy so far, garnering $525,018,479 under its belt. On top of this, the movie also broke several other box office records, including the biggest opening day and biggest single-day gross. It focuses on a womanizer businessman, played by Deng Chao, who ultimately falls with a mermaid (Lin Yun) sent to assassinate him.

Although most of its box office receipts came from Asian countries — namely China, Singapore, and Vietnam — The Mermaid was also sought after by British, New Zealand, and Australian audiences. With an impressive 95% Tomatometer score based on 39 reviews, Chao's peculiar but highly entertaining movie was both a box office and a critical hit in 2016.

