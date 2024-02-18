The Big Picture Standalone sci-fi films can achieve massive box office success, rivaling even the biggest franchises like Avatar and Star Wars.

While box office earnings do not determine how great a film is, these numbers ultimately help keep the business going. Whether we're talking space travel flicks or haunting disaster films, the sci-fi genre is a beloved one in the film industry, and countless movies that fall under the category have garnered massive amounts of money. This is particularly true if we're also counting sequel and prequel films.

As such, slightly more impressive than huge movie franchises such as Avatar, Star Wars, and Jurassic World made massive numbers all around the globe is the fact that some standalone movies have managed to do just the same. This is not to discredit all the work put into said franchises but rather to celebrate how standalone films in the genre can also be huge box-office successes. From Armageddon to Hi, Mom, these are the highest-grossing original sci-fi movies to date, according to The Numbers.

10 'Armageddon' (1998)

Worldwide Earnings: $554,600,000

Blending the sci-fi and disaster genres, Michael Bay's entertaining though slightly melodramatic adventure thriller Armageddon follows a group of deep-core driller misfits, including Ben Affleck, recruited by Bruce Willis' renowned Harry Stamper to save the planet after discovering that an asteroid the size of Texas will soon impact Earth.

Bay's Oscar-nominated feature has received great acclaim for its Sound, Sound Effects Editing, Visual Effects and Diane Warren's Original Song performed by Aerosmith, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." Funnily enough, Liv Tyler, the daughter of the band's lead vocalist, stars in the film. Bay's feature impressed a few critics and audiences alike. Although its Rotten Tomatoes scores are quite divisive despite its sophisticated technology, Armageddon ranks among the highest-grossing films in the genre, ultimately gathering over $554 million at the box office.

9 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Worldwide Earnings: $555,840,117

This 2004 film stars Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal and follows a climatologist largely ignored by U.N. officials when presenting his concerning environmental research about a superstorm that later develops and causes havoc throughout the world. In the meantime, his son Jack is trapped in New York with his friend Laura (Emmy Rossum) and must travel by foot from Philadelphia.

While Roland Emmerich's movie is not among the best in the science fiction category, The Day After Tomorrow had people queuing up to see it and made over $555 million at theaters all around the globe. Although a tad mediocre and despite all the criticism, it is worth noting that Emmerich's film is still a decent effort with a storyline that will likely keep fans of the disaster movie genre engaged.

8 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Worldwide Earnings: $579,055,653

Among Steven Spielberg's most overlooked works is Ready Player One, an action-adventure with science fiction elements set in an alternate 2045 when the world is on the brink of chaos and collapse. The movie follows Tye Sheridan's Wade Watts, a young man who joins a contest in an expansive virtual reality created by James Halliday, who has died and promised his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter Egg hidden somewhere in the OASIS.

Spielberg's mind-bending odyssey is action-packed enough to keep fans of the novel by Ernest Cline on which the film was based intrigued. However, the YA dystopian film from the 2010s features too many pop culture references for its good. As a consequence, it can come across as a bit dated, which isn't necessarily a good thing for movies set in the future. Still, Spielberg's film has made impressive numbers at the box office (via The Numbers).

7 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Worldwide Earnings: $587,790,539

One of Will Smith's most iconic (and best-performed) roles to date is in I Am Legend, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror set in the aftermath of a plague that kills most of humanity and transforms everyone left into monsters. Robert Neville is the sole survivor in New York City and attempts to find a cure alongside his dog Sam. The film has garnered popularity for its ending.

I Am Legend is not only the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2017 but also the 7th highest-grossing original science fiction featureofalltime (via The Numbers). While hardly a masterpiece, Francis Lawrence's frightening, better-than-average blockbuster is never boring and guaranteed to keep some audience members up at night with its haunting, gripping premise.

6 'Interstellar' (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $647,074,146

This Matthew McConaughey-led ChristopherNolan movie is a beloved one in the genre for a reason; the thought-provoking Interstellar earns a spot among the filmmaker's best efforts to date. It tells the story of former NASA pilot Cooper, who is recruited by a NASA physicist (MichaelCaine) to go through a wormhole across the galaxy alongside a team of skilled researchers in search of a new inhabitable planet as Earth is embroiled in catastrophic blight and famine.

With $647,074,146 under its belt, Interstellar is one of the most critically and commercially successful science fiction movies ever made. On top of its brainy plot, Nolan's least Nolanesque feature tackles human connection and time, often highlighting how love is the only thing that transcends it. The acclaimed feature was nominated for a total of five Oscars at the Academy Awards and ended up winning Best Visual Effects.

5 'The Martian' (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $653,609,107

Like Interstellar, The Martian also sees humanity off of Planet Earth. This time, a team that includes Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, and Sebastian Stan are on Mars to carry out tests on the surface of the planet when a message comes through Earth warning of a fast-approaching storm. All the astronauts blast off from Mars except for Mark Watney, who is left behind and presumed dead after the catastrophe.

At its core, The Martian is an excellent study of loneliness and isolation that also explores human error and survival, making for an inspiring and thoroughly absorbing viewing experience throughout. As such, it is not the least surprising that Ridley Scott's movie is one of the most successful sci-fi films at the box office, with over $635 million in earnings. The movie has received accolades for its direction, visual effects, and scientific accuracy.

4 '2012' (2009)

Worldwide Earnings: $757,677,748

Looking back, one of the funniest aspects — perhaps not so funny back then — about 2012 was the huge influence it had on the media's speculation of the year being presaged as the end of the world. This 2009 Roland Emmerich movie (his second effort to make it to this list) that had everyone panicking follows a geologist (ChiwetelEjiofor) and novelist Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) as they struggle to survive an eschatological sequence of events.

Grossing over $757 million at worldwide cinemas, 2012 was the fifth highest-grossing film of its year and received mixed reviews from critics. The popular disaster movie is far from being a remarkable watch. However, even if it lacks a proper, strong script and falls under the predictable and cheesy viewing, 2012 is filled with visual thrills to keep less exigent audience members intrigued.

3 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Worldwide Earnings: $439,454,989

The second Spielberg on this list is none other than the iconic family adventure E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film stars Henry Thomas and follows a troubled child who attempts to help a gentle and friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. However, things go downhill when E.T. falls sick, ultimately resulting in government intervention.

This iconic science fiction tale of friendship, connection, and loyalty is among the best of the genre and had one of the longest theatrical runs of all time. As such, Spielberg's nine-time Oscar-nominated film ranks third place among the highest-grossing standalone science fiction films, earning an impressive $439,454,989. On top of its moving, heartfelt premise, E.T. features beautiful cinematography, as expected from the director, and a remarkable score; these characteristics make the movie appealing and timeless.

2 'Inception' (2010)

Worldwide Earnings: $825,793,570

Like Interstellar, Inception is a top-notch Christopher Nolan feature that provides food for thought. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, the 2010 feature sees a thief with the ability to enter people's dreams and steal secrets from their subconscious. The plot thickens, however, when Cobb is offered the seemingly impossible task of planting an idea in someone's mind.

Often regarded as one of the best films of the 2010s, this well-acted, must-see science fiction movie, which meditates on themes of interpretation, the malleability of time, and communication, deservedly won four Oscars: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. It is not difficult to grasp why Nolan's movie is so popular. In addition to all the critical acclaim, Inception was a commercial hit and made over $825 million worldwide.

1 'Hi, Mom' (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $841,674,419

Jia Ling's autobiographical slapstick comedy drama resorts to science fiction elements to tell the heartwarming story of a girl who travels through the 1980s to meet her present-day injured mother and recreate an emotional, sisterly bond with her after concluding she has not been a good enough daughter.

Despite not being as popular in the mainstream Western media (its receipts were mostly from China) as other movies on this list, Hi, Mom is the highest-grossing science fiction movie of all time, as well as the third-highest-grossing non-English film ever made. It also held the record for the highest-grossing movie by a solo female director until last year's Barbie. Hi, Mom tackles universal themes of sisterhood, maternity, and familial love.

