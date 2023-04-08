Sports films have long since been a major staple in pop culture and the film industry. From Airbud to Rocky, the triumph of the warrior spirit has continued to call out competitiveness natures. These films can inspire a new generation of leaders and athletes to challenge the status quo. While the term 'sports film' is loose, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to filmmaking. As long as the central theme of the film is sports, the amount of sports sub-genres are endless.

Films like the Hunger Games franchise speaks to the sport of battle royale while films like Casino Royaletakes viewers into the world of high-stakes gambling. Both sports but very different viewpoints on their nature of it. Box Office Mojo keeps the score with the highest-grossing movies and one of the oldest and most successful sports film franchises is none other than Rocky. With Creed III on pace to break some major milestones, the top is never safe. The path of sports is never as black and white as basketball or football but a wonder of overachieving feats.

9 Seabiscuit ($148 million)

Based on the true story of an American icon, Seabiscuit inspired a nation in the era of Great Depression. An undersized Thoroughbred racehorse goes against all odds and mange to win the track and its nation. Tobey Maguire leads a performance of a lifetime in the role of jockey Red Pollard.

The horse and his victories inspired the world during a period where all hope was lost. The film was praised for its writing, directing and cinematography, gaining the 7 Academy Awards nominations. Seabiscuit would lose all nominations to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

8 The Waterboy ($185 million)

One of Adam Sandler's most iconic roles, The Waterboy displays football in its simple and most American way. Sandler plays a college football team waterboy who lives the ultimate dream as a player with a unique playmaking ability.

The Waterboy stands the test of time with its witty comedy and solid supporting cast. Just another cult classic within the arsenal that is Adam Sandler. Among the cast is some of Sandler's closest friends as with all his projects.

7 The Longest Yard ($191 million)

All-around funny man Adam Sandler leads a stellar cast in the 2005 remake of Burt Reynolds' classic film, The Longest Yard. Sandler plays a former professional quarterback who is tasked with putting together a prison football team against the guards in exchange for a lighter sentence. From the 1974 original, Reynolds returns to the film as the warden of the prison.

Despite critics, the film became a cult classic and helped establish Sandler as an alternative to the traditional leading man. Rapper turned-actor Nelly and frequent Sandler collaborator Chris Rock were hailed for their standout comedic performances.

6 Space Jam ($230 million)

What do you get when you bring two of the most popular icons to the court for a game of basketball? Space Jam happens.The 1996 film saw Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang team up with NBA icon Micheal Jordan for a basketball game for their freedom.

The film, blending CGI and real-life acting, became an everlasting sports film for kids growing up. The height and status of MJ paired with the long-lasting fame of Bugs Bunny made for no-stop laughter and hijinks. The film boasted a great cast of past NBA HOF players like Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing.

5 Creed III ($261 million and counting)

With Creed III, the successful spin-off of the Rocky franchise makes its mark in the boxing film genre. World-class boxer Adonis Creed (Micheal B. Jordan) enjoys his retirement life when his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) renters his life.

Creed III took the franchise to new heights with Jordan making his directing debut. The film introduced a unique blend of boxing sequences and anime, which Jordan publicly mentioned as inspiration. Creed III has since became the biggest sports film opening of all time.

4 Jerry Maguire ($278 million)

Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr star in a sports classic with one of the most memorable lines ever. Sports agent Jerry Maguire (Cruise) has a moral epiphany and finds himself thrown into the sports agency market as an independent with the only client, a top 10 NFL QB prospect (Gooding Jr), who followed him after his firing.

Directed by Cameron Crowe, the 1996 film showcased some of the best writing and direction for a sports-focused film and managed to boost the status of Gooding Jr as a leading man in Hollywood. Jerry Maguire earned numerous Academy Awards nominations with Gooding Jr winning an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

3 Rocky IV ($300 million)

With already three successful films in the franchise, Sylvester Stallone ups the ante in the fan-favorite Rocky IV. World heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Stallone) jumps into the ring against the imposing Soviet Union's prized boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) after the death of his close friend and former rival Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

The film was hailed as a massive success and one of the best in the franchise by fans of the series. As for critics, Rocky IV fell flat with its predictable screenplay. The film helped usher in new special effects and authentic fight scenes between Stallone and Lundgren. The film has since become an iconic cultural film in the years after.

2 The Blind Side ($309 Million)

Based on the true story of former NFL player Micheal Oher, The Blind Side told the story of Oher (Quinton Aaron) who achieves his dreams of playing in the NFL despite his harsh upbringing. Oher gets help from his adoptive parents, Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw).

Though The Blind Side opened to mixed reviews, Bullock's performance was praised universally. Bullock won the Academy Award for Best Actress while The Blind Side was nominated for Academy Award for Best Picture.

1 Cars ($461 million)

Cars is a children's computer-animated film about Lightning McQueen, a rising rookie racecar, who finds himself stranded in Radiator Springs, on his way to a major race. While there, McQueen meets a colorful cast of cars and learns how to slow down and take life slowly.

Cars opened to $462 million on a budget of $120 million. The film featured a massively talented cast and received two Academy Award nominations. The success of the Cars film helped launch a multimedia franchise for Disney.

