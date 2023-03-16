Following the huge success of X-Men in 2000, the superhero movie genre had a boom in popularity and profitability throughout the 21st century that has only continued to grow.

However, the genre has had its fair share of popularity since well before the 2000s, delivering critically acclaimed classics like Richard Donner's Superman. Even those that didn't do nearly as well with public opinion, like Batman Forever, brought in the big bucks at the box office, proving from early on that there was a loyal audience waiting for the genre to explode.

10 'Superman III' (1983) — Pure Super-Camp At Its Weirdest

Though it's had its ups and downs, the Man of Steel's track record in cinema hasn't been the best. The third installment in the series starring Christopher Reeve as Superman, Superman III, was far from a critical success.

The movie brought camp and humor to the franchise. Lots of camp and humor. Both critics and fans criticized the film's overreliance on slapstick, cheap jokes, and the lazily written script. Despite this, Superman III fared relatively well at the box office, making 80,200,000 USD worldwide, which makes it the 100th highest-grossing superhero film of all time.

9 'Blade' (1998) — An All-New Different Kind of Hero

In this horror/sci-fi/superhero cult classic, a half-vampire-half-mortal man becomes humanity's protector as he fights to achieve his goal: to rid the world of all vampire evil.

Back when it came out, Blade was unlike any other superhero movie that audiences or critics had seen before. Perfectly blending horror with superhero tropes, it creatively reinvented the formula and cemented itself as one of the best action movies of the '90s. It made an impressive 131,237,688 USD worldwide, making it the 96th highest-grossing superhero movie ever.

8 'Dick Tracy' (1990) — Not Your Typical Superhero Story

The police detective Dick Tracy doesn't often get the credit that one of the first superheroes ever to be invented deserves, especially considering that the popular movie adaptation Dick Tracy captures the essence of his character perfectly.

Directed by its star, Warren Beatty, Dick Tracy is the 92nd highest-grossing superhero film of all time, with a box office revenue of 162,738,726 USD. Celebrated for its rich color palette, unique style, and Al Pacino's idiosyncratic performance as the villain, it's a film that deserves more recognition than it gets nowadays.

7 'Superman II' (1980) — When Superman Met His Match

After the success of Richard Donner's adaptation of the Kal-El's story, a sequel was sure to follow—And it did, in the form of the not-quite-as-triumphant Superman II.

Both fans and critics agreed that there was a definitive decline in quality in this sequel, despite a fun villain and Christopher Reeve's fantastic performance as Superman. However, the film still did very well with ticket sales, earning 190,400,000 USD worldwide, which makes it the 83rd highest-grossing superhero movie ever.

6 'Batman & Robin' (1997) — A Disaster That Left Fans Cold

Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin needs no introduction. Often criticized as one of the worst superhero movies ever made, its strange use of comedy and camp makes it live up to its fame.

Its abysmal quality didn't hold it back at the box office, though. The film is the 78th highest-grossing movie in the genre, making 238,317,814 USD worldwide. Even then, time hasn't been kind to it, as DC fans still treat it as the worst possible adaptation of the Caped Crusader.

5 'Batman Returns' (1992) — The Bat, the Cat, and the Penguin

Tim Burton's first adaptation of Batman was highly successful, so a sequel was bound to happen. Batman Returns, where the hero has to face a new enemy while dealing with the mysterious Catwoman, earned just as much love from the fans.

There are even those who say that this film is better than the first one, with a dark yet charming tone, a fantastic interpretation of the Penguin, and perhaps the best Batman/Catwoman pairing the silver screen has seen. Audiences in 1992 were just as delighted by Burton's film: As the 72nd highest-grossing superhero film ever, it made 266,824,291 USD at the box office.

4 'Superman' (1978) — The Start of a New Genre

Richard Donner's Superman was the first-ever major superhero movie—and, as anyone who hasn't been living under a rock would know, the genre just kept going up and up, all thanks to the success of Donner's film.

Superman was revolutionary at the time in every possible way, and today, it's still one of the most groundbreaking and entertaining explorations of the genre and the title character. Having made an astonishing 300,200,000 USD worldwide, it's the 69th highest-grossing superhero film of all time: a well-deserved title, no doubt.

3 'Batman Forever' (1995) — Courage Now, Truth Always

In this sequel to Batman Returns (where the title role was recast with Val Kilmer taking on the cape), Batman confronts a dangerous duo with a little help from a new sidekick.

Though fans and critics agreed that Batman Forever wasn't even close to the level of quality of Burton's Batman movies, the colorful charm and cartoonish camp of Schumacher's first (and best) adaptation of the Caped Crusader isn't without its fans. To prove this, it made 336,529,144 USD at the box office, making it the 67th highest-grossing film in the genre's history.

2 'The Mask' (1994) — Jim Carrey at His Jim Carrey-est

In the incredibly hyperactive cult classic The Mask, Jim Carrey plays a shy bank clerk who discovers a magical mask that grants him supernatural abilities and exaggerated confidence. However, it also makes him a criminal.

This is definitely the role that Carrey was born to play, as the film's cartoonish tone and visuals match his comedy style perfectly. Exuding charm and bombastic energy, the movie was an instant hit, garnering 351,620,129 USD worldwide, becoming what today is the 66th highest-grossing superhero movie of all time, and securing 1994 as one of the best years of Jim Carrey's career.

1 'Batman' (1989) — When People Started Taking Batman Seriously

Tim Burton's 1989 Batman is a paragon in the superhero movie genre. It proved that these kinds of films could be serious, take place in creative and fascinating worlds, and undeniably be the product of an idiosyncratic auteur. As if that weren't enough, it's the film that proved that Batman could also be a serious, dark, psychologically damaged hero.

Decades later, the movie is still iconic. It remains the 54th highest-grossing movie in the genre, having made an impressive 411,348,924 USD at the box office, and it has aged like fine wine. Michael Keaton is phenomenal as the protagonist, and Burton's brooding imagination revolutionized the way Batman stories were told.

