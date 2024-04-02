Although not everyone's cup of tea, the superhero genre (much like fantasy, which it often also encompasses) is one of the most beloved in contemporary cinema, inciting audiences to give free rein to their imagination and picture a world where everything is possible. It's also very much rooted in nostalgia, as some audiences have grown up with some of the most iconic characters in the genre.

Although the superhero genre has long been dominated by the Marvel and DC cinematic universes, with the movies from those franchises making billions all over the globe, other films have also managed to steal the attention of worldwide audiences. Below, we gathered the highest-grossing superhero films that aren't Marvel or DC and their worldwide earnings according to The Numbers.

11 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' (2008)

Worldwide Earnings: $160,388,063

As the name suggests, Hellboy II is the sequel to Hellboy and the second live-action film in the franchise. Directed by the incredible Guillermo del Toro, it stars Ron Perlman in the lead role. The story centers around the prince of the mythical world as he starts a rebellion against humanity to rule the Earth. In order to undo this and stop him from locating the Golden Army, Hellboy and his team must put their skills into practice.

It's not surprising that Toro's film ended up being one of the highest-grossing superhero movies, as it was arguably a better installment than its predecessor, featuring a better-crafted story, elevated direction, and an incredible cinematography with an immersive atmosphere fit for a fantasy film. The movie grossed $160,388,063 in theaters worldwide.

10 'Dick Tracy' (1990)

Worldwide Earnings: $162,738,726

Based on the 1930s comic strip character of the same name created by Chester Gould, Dick Tracy centers around the titular detective, played by Warren Beatty, who finds his life complicated when Breathless Mahoney makes advances toward him while he is trying to bring down Big Boy Caprice's (brought to life by the iconic Al Pacino) united mob and expose him as the most dangerous crime boss in the city.

While it premiered to mixed reviews with some arguing that the film is more style than substance, Dick Tracy is an undeniably great technical accomplishment. As it would seem, Beatty's feature also cemented itself as one of the most successful superhero films at the box office, collecting over $162 million. It is worth noting that Madonna stars, which may or may not be one of the reasons why it was so successful back then.

Dick Tracy Release Date April 5, 1990 Director Warren Beatty Runtime 105

8 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (2023)

Worldwide Earnings: $180,329,865

The third highest-grossing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is the installment that was released last year, gathering a global total of $180,329,865. Featuring voice acting by MrBeast, Nicolas Cantu, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, and even the rising star Ayo Edebiri, Mutant Mayhem depicts the turtle team's comeback: a mission to bring down an army of mutants who unleash chaos upon the group years after they're sheltered from the human world.

Mutant Mayhem's strongest aspect is possibly the developed animation and action-packed scenes it features, inciting not only younger audiences to root for the timeless characters but also adults. This commercial success's refreshing and fun narrative, elevated by a hilarious screenplay, makes it an enjoyable watch for audiences of all ages.

7 'The Green Hornet' (2011)

Worldwide Earnings: $229,155,503

Seth Rogen, who also wrote the film (this shocks a total of zero people), is Britt Reid in this original Michael Gondry superhero comedy feature that ended up being a commercial success. The film follows Reid who, following the death of his father (and after hiring his massive company), teams up with his dad's assistant to become a crime-fighting team.

Despite its mixed reviews, The Green Hornet took home $229,155,503 from a $110–120 million production budget, earning a spot among the highest-grossing superhero flicks that aren't originally Marvel or DC. Of one thing we're sure of: Gondry's movie is not to everyone's liking (most would argue that it is a mediocre take on the already-known character). Still, it makes for an interesting time in front of the screen, if not only for its action sequences.

6 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows' (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $245,328,374

Out of the Shadows sees the band together for a second time (it is the sequel to the 2014 film) and follows their battle with the Shredder, who no one knows they were the ones to take down. This time around, he has acquired new allies, namely the mutant thugs Bebop and Rocksteady and the ethreatigger-treated alien Krang.

With $245,328,374 in box office gross against a $135 million budget, Out of the Shadows proved to be the second major financial success following its predecessor. Dave Green's 2014 movie received, however, mixed reviews from critics: some agree that it was an improvement compared to the 2014 movie, even if it lacked in certain aspects like the energy of its source material.

5 'Unbreakable' (2000)

Worldwide Earnings: $248,099,143

From The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan, Unbreakable stars Bruce Willis in the lead role and tells the story of a man who learns, after undergoing a devastating car accident, that he has developed extraordinary abilities of super strength and, as the title suggests, unbreakable bones. What's more? When he touches someone, David is able to see their sins.

Although it is slightly debatable, the first installment of the Unbreakable franchise (which also features Split and Glass) is often labeled as a superhero film with a "realistic" approach to the genre and what it would supposedly be like if superheroes existed. Night Shyamalan's film earned over $248 million at the box office when it was released and many people still find it a highly enjoyable watch.

4 'The Mask' (1994)

Worldwide Earnings: $351,620,129

Featuring Jim Carrey in the iconic comedic titular role that propelled him to further fame (understandably so, considering that he absolutely nails the role), the first installment of the The Mask franchise is an action comedy crime film by Chuck Russell that follows a bank clerk who transforms into a manic superhero when he wears a mysterious mask.

The Russell film was released to critical and commercial success, grossing around $351,620,129. Due to its unforgettable narrative and characters, The Mask was hugely influential in pop culture and endures as a beloved film these days. One of its strongest aspects is undoubtedly the visual effects, which were nominated for an Academy Award but ended up losing to the Tom Hanks-led film Forrest Gump.

The Mask Release Date July 29, 1994 Runtime 97

3 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $485,004,754

Based on the characters of the same name created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the slightly disappointing — even if clearly not in the box office realm — animation film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follows a group of mutated turtle warriors who must emerge from the shadows to protect their home after a kingpin threatens New York City.

Despite not being the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film of the bunch (Mayhem did solid numbers at the box office too and is overall a better film for various reasons) this Jonathan Liebesman movie was still quite a commercial success, earning $485,004,754 on a $125 million budget and remaining the highest-grossing TMNT film in the franchise so far. When the subject is nostalgia, though, it is not difficult to grasp why this is still a somewhat adored film.

2 'Hancock' (2008)

Worldwide Earnings: $624,234,272

Will Smith is Hancock in this Peter Berg action comedy. The movie centers around a superhero blessed with super strength, invulnerability, and flight. Despite having become a joke for his alcoholism and clumsy nature, Hancock proves that he is still at the top of the game when he saves the life of a PR expert (Jason Bateman) who believes he can restore his image as a superhero.

Hancock is far from being a comedic masterpiece, and its true potential was arguably wasted. However, it is still an engaging, satirical take on the superhero genre that delivers what many look for: a good dose of entertainment. Many seem to agree, as Berg's 2008 film was released to an impressive total of $624,234,272 worldwide.

1 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Worldwide Earnings: $647,263,005

Readwhothat are into animated action-adventure films should certainly add Big Hero 6 to their watchlists if they haven't already. The Don Hall and Chris Williams movie depicts the touching bond developed between a plus-sized inflatable robot (Scott Adsit) and Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter). Together, they join forces and team up with a group of friends to create a hero squad.

This action-packed delight will certainly brush off boredom by providing audiences with an enthralling tale of friendship and a good number of hilarious bits. It's not for no reason that Big Hero 6 had audiences of all ages queuing up and made $647,263,005 when it premiered in international cinemas — it truly is a charming animation film worth watching; some even argue that it deserves a sequel.

Big Hero 6 Release Date October 24, 2014 Director Don Hall , Chris Williams Runtime 108

