The evergrowing popularity surrounding superheroes has only grown over the last decade. The countless movies, TV shows, games, and comics have only assisted in skyrocketing the genre to where it is today. Franchises like Marvel, DC, and Disney have some of the most well-known, loveable characters, storylines, plots, scenes, and movies/series within the genre. And there's no denying that they are a big part of why superheroes are now a commonly liked thing.

For whatever reason you may have gotten into the genre, be it a family member's influence, growing up through the superhero evolution, or simply liking it for what it is, these movies hold a forever special place in millions of hearts worldwide. Because they have become so popular, they are also some of the most highly anticipated films to release, making them solid contenders for box office success. Superhero submissions hold some of the highest-grossing titles to date, and of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time, four are from this genre alone.

'Aquaman' (2018)

2018s underwater adventure, Aquaman, stands as DC's highest-grossing film. The Jason Mamoa-starring action movie may not be the most critically acclaimed of the superhero franchise, but that doesn't mean it didn't do incredibly well for itself.

With an estimated budget of $160-$200 million, the film brought in a staggering $1,148,528,393, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2018 and earning it the title of the DCEUs highest grossing film to date. Not only that, but it became the highest-grossing film ever based on any DC Comics character. While some criticisms have been levied at the characters and the plot, it isn't a bad movie at all.

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Captain America: Civil War kicked off Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one hell of a bang. Harsh truths, broken friendships, and a highly anticipated welcome to the MCU all came hand in hand.

Captain America's third solo film was a box office success, accompanied by a slew of praise from critics and audiences alike. The 2016 film brought in $1,153,337,496 on a budget of $250 million, making it the most expensive and highest-grossing in Chris Evans' Captain America trilogy. Not only the highest grossing but also the highest rated with an impressive 90% on the Tomatometer.

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Where would we be without Iron Man? 2008s release of Iron Man brought on the incredible adventure that would become the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to the uncertainty surrounding it at the time and with superheroes not being as high-end popular as they are today, the film is on the lower end of box office earnings for Marvel. But two sequels later and the third and final installment became the 8th highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

The third to release but second best in the eyes of critics, 2013's Iron Man 3 received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, earning a 79% on the Tomatometer with an audience score of 78%. On a budget of $200 million, the highest in the trilogy, the film brought in $1,214,811,252, making it the most expensive yet most profitable of the three.

'The Incredibles 2' (2018)

The Incredibles 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to its 2004 predecessor that holds a very nostalgic place in the hearts of millions worldwide. Many grew up with this family of superheroes, and a sequel had the potential for years before it was finally released 14 years later in 2018.

Following the success of the first film, which became the 4th highest-grossing movie of 2004, the sequel followed suit with success, becoming not only the 4th highest-grossing of 2018 but also the 4th highest-grossing animated feature of all time (second at the time of its release). The Incredibles 2 earned a whopping $1,243,089,244 at the box office on a budget of $200 million.

'Black Panther' (2018)

Two years after his first introduction in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, King T'Challa's (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) official solo movie was released in early 2018. The midpoint of Phase Three had fans highly anticipating our first proper look at Wakanda and its people, including a further look into its history in connection with prior mentions over the previous 10 years.

Black Panther was an origin story that fans were excited to see. The first MCU release of 2018 became the highest-rated MCU movie with a 96% Tomatometer score. On a budget of $200 million, the film grossed $1,382,248,826 at the box office. On top of its box office success, it made history the following year by becoming the first superhero film ever nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

The second in Marvel's Avengers franchise may be the least popular according to box office records, but this almighty action film is certainly not a bad one in the slightest. Positively reviewed and well-received by fans and critics alike, Phase Two's penultimate film was a wild ride with one of the most infuriating cliffhangers of the entire MCU! "Avengers..."

The Avengers movies are no stranger to box office success. Of the top 10 highest-grossing superhero movies ever, all four sit within the top five alone. Age of Ultron not only became the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time upon release, but with an estimated $365 million budget, it sits at the second most expensive film ever made. On that staggering budget, AoU drew in $1,402,809,540 at the worldwide box office.

'The Avengers' (2012)

The highly anticipated culmination of Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came with the release we'd been waiting not so patiently to see on our big screens. The Avengers team-up brought on the official opening of The Infinity Saga, and what an opening it was. Five solo movies that lead up to a truly exciting team-up, and it didn't disappoint.

The first Avengers movie had the lowest budget of all four but grossed third highest when it earned $1,518,815,515 on $220 million, surpassing Age of Ultron's worldwide total by over $115 million. Becoming the first Marvel feature to breach the $1 billion milestone, it became the highest-grossing movie of 2012. Not only that, but it was also the third highest-grossing movie of all time at the point of its release.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

He's our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Tom Holland's run as everyone's favorite web-slinger came to an emotional end last year when Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters. The highly anticipated culmination of the latest Spidey trilogy left fans heartbroken, excited, and with a strange sense of pride.

No Way Home currently holds a whopping $1,971,439,845 at the box office on a budget of $200 million. Not only is it the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie ever and the 3rd highest-grossing superhero movie, but it's also the 6th highest-grossing movie of all time. NWH's billion-dollar number is slowly on the rise to $2 billion as the film is still playing in select theaters, so who knows where it will place once showings have ceased.

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

The end of Avengers: Infinity War was a shocking one. Half the planet was wiped out, our heroes were broken and in mourning, and now we had to wait a whole year for some kind of resolution.

Marvel fans apparently love emotional turmoil because Avengers Infinity War was the first movie within the MCU to surpass the $2 billion mark in ticket sales. It even received critical praise for its emotional weight! As one of the most expensive films of all time with an estimated budget of $325-$400 million, IW grossed a worldwide total of $2,048,359,754, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2018, the second highest-grossing superhero movie and the 4th highest-grossing film of all time.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated the box office on more than one occasion, but it smashed through multiple records in 2019 with the highly anticipated culmination of the Infinity Saga. Avengers: Endgame made history when it surpassed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time before dropping back down to second almost two years later.

With another one of the highest film budgets ever (estimated at $356-$400 million), Avengers: Endgame brought in a whopping $2,797,501,328. The emotional end of an era surpassed its predecessor's theatrical run in just eleven days, becoming one of just five films ever to breach the $2 billion box office milestone.

