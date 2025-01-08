Historical films, war films in particular, offer a unique way to reexamine some of the most notable events of our past. And although they're not quite as popular now as they were in the past, they still do well, drawing in diverse audiences interested in the stories they tell. The genre can be something of a blockbuster, with big budgets, meticulously planned scenes and star-studded casts.

War films also tend to do well at the box office, both domestically and abroad. Often, the highest-grossing films in a given year, war or otherwise, are American, but in recent years, foreign offerings have dominated the top spot at the box office, with Box Office Mojo reporting record-breaking earnings. Stories of World War II remain particularly popular and lucrative, and modern war films are among the most successful, thanks in part to the filmmaking techniques of their directors, their stunning cinematography and above all, their compelling stories and characters.

10 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Dir. Mel Gibson

Army medic Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield) not only refuses to fire a single shot during his deployment in World War II, but he refuses to carry a weapon at all for religious reasons in Hacksaw Ridge, based on a true story. Despite this, he still managed to save 75 men, and as a result, he was the only person to be award the Medal of Honor without having fired a single shot. The film grossed $180 million worldwide.

War movies often cover the role of a specific person in certain events, and Hacksaw Ridge presents an interesting story unusual for a war film, made all the more compelling by its historical basis. While not as highly regarded as other war films like Saving Private Ryan, Hacksaw Ridge is still a well-done film which addresses the horrors of war and why one might join to help without contributing to the violence.

9 '1917' (2019)

Dir. Sam Mendes

In 1917, set during World War I, two soldiers, Will Schofield (George MacKay) and Tom Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), are tasked with delivering a message across enemy lines to their superiors asking them to call off an ill-fated attack, as it would instead lead to thousands of soldiers from heading directly into a trap. The film earned $384 million at the box office worldwide, $159 million of which was from domestic ticket sales.

1917’s success was well-deserved. It’s a thrilling movie with a high-stakes mission, as well as wonderful filmmaking. It’s an intense, harrowing film from beginning to end—it wastes very little time getting to the heart of the plot, and from there, it dives straight into the action, throwing one hurdle after another at the two soldiers. It’s easy to root for them due to the admirable determination to deliver the message before it’s too late.

8 'Pearl Harbor' (2001)

Dir. Michael Bay

Pearl Harbor follows childhood friends Rafe McCawley (Ben Affleck) and Danny Walker (Josh Hartnett) as they become pilots in 1941, during World War II. After Rafe is presumed dead and his girlfriend, Evelyn (Kate Beckinsale), is left heartbroken, she turns to Danny for comfort, and the two begin a relationship—just when Rafe returns, alive, before the attack on Pearl Harbor. The movie earned $449 million worldwide, $198 of which came from domestic ticket sales.

Pearl Harbor is an epic drama, equal parts romance and war film, with a focus on how the war affects the lives of the main characters. While much of the criticism of the film stems from those elements, plus its three-hour runtime and historical inaccuracies, there’s no denying it was a huge financial success. It’s also a visually stunning film, with impressive action sequences—not surprising given the involvement of director Michael Bay.

7 'The Eight Hundred' (2020)

Dir. Guan Hu

Set in 1937, Chinese war film The Eight Hundred follows 800 Chinese soldiers as they fight to defend the Sihang Warehouse in the middle of the Shanghai battlefield, with the Imperial Japanese Army closing in. Despite expectations, the soldiers manage to hold out for four days. The movie was based on actual events, including Chinese NRA troops’ defense of Sihang Warehouse in Shanghai during the Battle of Shanghai. It grossed $461 million worldwide.

The Eight Hundred is an ambitious film which deals with morality during war and the difficult decisions those fighting it are forced to make. Despite some issues with pacing, it’s a great film overall, with some fantastic action sequences. The movie’s impressive box-office numbers led to it being the second-highest-grossing movie of 2020 in the entire world, a year in which COVID-19 disrupted the film industry, making its success all the more impressive.

6 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Dir. Steven Spielberg

After just barely surviving D-Day in Normandy in Saving Private Ryan, Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) and his men are ordered to seek out Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in action, and try to get him to safety to ensure his entire family isn’t killed in the war. The movie’s box-office returns totaled over $482 million worldwide, $217 million of which was earned domestically.

Saving Private Ryan is a brutal, graphic depiction of the realities of war with relentless intensity, starting with its infamous Omaha Beach scene and carrying through to the very end. It not only earned impressive numbers at the box office—at the time, it was the highest-grossing war movie ever—but it holds up years later and is still hailed as one of the best war movies ever made, thanks in part to its realism.