While box office earnings aren't the be-all and end-all when it comes to discussing movies, cinema is still considered a business by most, and earnings are thereby significant. Whether the art form would be better or worse without the need to make a profit is perhaps up for debate, but it's a reality that people within the industry have to live with regardless. After all, if an actor can point to a dollar sign followed by a big number, it's a suggestion that they're popular and profitable.

Looking at box office earnings for actors specifically within the Western genre proves interesting, but doing so comes with some caveats. Firstly, these numbers are all derived from a single film industry data website for consistency: The Numbers. Secondly, doing so tends to involve going by what The Numbers considers a Western. Thirdly, this will only take into account actors who've had starring roles in at least three Westerns. And, finally, it's worth noting that there's a bias within The Numbers' numbers toward contemporary actors, as box office data is oftentimes harder to come by for older movies/actors, and inflation has not been taken into account. With all that out of the way, here are the highest-grossing lead actors in the history of the Western genre.

10 Kirk Douglas

Western box office earnings: $38.4 million

Image via Universal Pictures

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'The Man From Snowy River' $20.6 million 'Gunfight at the O.K. Corral' $11.8 million 'The War Wagon' $6 million

Nowadays, Kirk Douglas is probably best known for the two films he made with Stanley Kubrick: 1957's Paths of Glory and 1960's Spartacus. He's hard to pin down as an actor, though, owing to how many genres he switched between throughout his lengthy career, starting in film noir movies during the 1940s, appearing in hard-hitting dramas during the 1950s and '60s, and having a decent number of roles in Westerns, too.

It's likely if box office data had been more carefully collected way back when, his earnings would be considerably higher than $38.4 million for the Westerns he starred in, but when the data is limited, you work with what you can get. His three biggest are all worth watching though, for what it's worth, with The Man from Snowy River - his highest-earning Western - feeling somewhat underrated nowadays at least (and Douglas himself plays two roles in it).

9 Henry Fonda

Western box office earnings: $54.6 million

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'How the West Was Won' $46.5 million 'Once Upon a Time in the West' $5.4 million 'My Darling Clementine' $2.7 million

Given he's another actor from Hollywood's Golden Age, it's a little hard to know for sure the true extent of Henry Fonda's box office earnings, as far as the Western genre is concerned. Still, unlike Kirk Douglas, one of the most celebrated movies of Fonda's career nowadays is the beloved Sergio Leone Western, Once Upon a Time in the West (perhaps only exceeded by the excellent courtroom drama 12 Angry Men, within which Fonda played the juror who was essentially the main character).

In Once Upon a Time in the West, Henry Fonda excelled as a surprisingly menacing villain, though his earlier Westerns tended to see him in more heroic roles; see My Darling Clementine, for an example. He also had a role in the immensely successful and epic in scope How the West Was Won, which has a cast so star-studded it has to be seen to be believed.

8 Ethan Hawke

Western box office earnings: $164.4 million

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'The Magnificent Seven' $162 million 'The Kid' $1.6 million 'Strange Way of Life' $830,000

Not to harp on about the lack of box office data from Hollywood's Golden Age too much, but the numbers one has to work with in the modern day are limited to the extent that Ethan Hawke appears as a more successful Western actor than many other legends of old. That's not intended to be a criticism of Ethan Hawke, as he's a great actor, but he's not a star typically associated with the Western genre, and has only appeared in one decent money-maker.

That film was a 2016 remake of 1960's The Magnificent Seven, which itself was a remake/reimagining of Seven Samurai, taking the same basic story and giving it an Old West makeover. Beyond that, the other two Westerns he featured in only add a relatively small amount to his total Western box office total, with one of them being 2019's The Kid and the other being a 2023 short film called Strange Way of Life, which also starred the continually beloved Pedro Pascal.

7 John Wayne

Western box office earnings: $169.4 million

Image via Warner Bros.

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'How the West Was Won' $46.5 million 'True Grit' $37.6 million 'Red River' $9 million

Like Henry Fonda, John Wayne had a role in How the West Was Won, which is a significant contributor to his total earnings for the Western films he starred in... that we know of. The emphasis should once again be on "that we know of," because you ask anyone about classic Westerns and who they tend to associate with them, and there's a good chance people will say John Wayne; he might've even been THE Western star of the 1940s, '50s, and '60s.

There are classic Westerns he starred in - like John Ford'sThe Searchers - where it's hard to find box office data for, so one can assume his total earnings for the genre are much higher than $169.4 million. What we do know is that his other significant earners at the box office within the Western genre include the likes of True Grit, Red River, Hondo, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, but if box office earnings had been recorded for all his movies - and if those numbers were further adjusted for inflation - the total dollar value could well be gargantuan.

6 Robert Redford

Western box office earnings: $189.4 million

Image via 20th Century-Fox

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' $102 million 'Jeremiah Johnson' $44.7 million 'The Electric Horseman' $42.7 million

Robert Redford is another actor who seems to fit in pretty well within any genre, as he's been in classic crime movies like The Sting, can thrive in action films, and has featured in a fair few Westerns, too. Of these, his most financially successful, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, is itself one that's pretty keen to blend genres, given it's something of a buddy comedy, an adventure film, and features a good deal of action, all while being a Western.

His other Westerns might not be quite as eclectic, but they remain interesting and worth watching for Redford's star power and undeniable charisma alone. Jeremiah Johnson is a solid adventure/Western film that deserves to be remembered for more than just spawning an iconic GIF, and The Electric Horseman is a fun romantic comedy with a Western spin that reunited him with Barefoot in the Park co-star Jane Fonda.

5 Kurt Russell

Western box office earnings: $209.5 million

Image via RLJE Films

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'The Hateful Eight' $152 million 'Tombstone' $56.5 million 'Bone Tomahawk' $476,000

Kurt Russell's only been in three Western movies, but all are incredibly memorable and deserve to be considered as - at the very least - minor classics for various reasons. To start with the most shocking and provocative, Bone Tomahawk may have only earned a measly $476,000 at the box office, but no one who bought a ticket for it has likely forgotten the more alarming and violent moments that horror/Western film provides in grisly detail.

Tombstone is the most old-school and crowd-pleasing of Russell's Westerns, and though it earned a respectable $56.5 million, it feels like its reputation nowadays is much grander than such a number might imply. He was also featured as one of the hateful eight in The Hateful Eight, a chilly and violent Western by Quentin Tarantino that confines several unsavory characters in a small cabin, continually building tension until the inevitable moment when they all start brutally killing each other.

4 Clint Eastwood

Western box office earnings: $275 million

Image via Warner Bros.

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'Unforgiven' $159 million 'Pale Rider' $41.4 million 'Paint Your Wagon' $31.7 million

One of the few actors who can rival John Wayne when it comes to the number of iconic Western characters played would have to be Clint Eastwood. Eastwood’s had a long career as both an actor and a filmmaker, and it’s been one that’s included films outside the Western genre… though he’s always been tied to it, thanks to early/star-making roles of his being in the TV series Rawhide and three Spaghetti Westerns by Sergio Leone released between 1964 and 1966.

By the data we have to work with, Eastwood’s most successful Western at the box office was one he both starred in and directed: Unforgiven, which was also his biggest hit as far as Academy Awards recognition goes. As for the other Westerns he starred in that made money, there are too many to count, but it is interesting to see that the bizarre musical/Western hybrid that is Paint Your Wagon made a fair amount of money (but not enough to be considered a true hit, given its budget).

3 Johnny Depp

Western box office earnings: $509 million

Image via Miramax Films

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'The Lone Ranger' $260 million 'Rango' $248 million 'Dead Man' $1 million

Johnny Depp has had starring roles in a wide variety of movies, and happens to have been in three Westerns during his time as an actor; two of those earned a good deal of money (while also being costly to the extent that they might not be counted as “hits”). One can be said to be underrated and unique at least: the animated Rango, which is a surreal, inventive, and colorful animated Western about a lizard reluctantly becoming a sheriff, where Depp voices the titular character.

The other big earner was the infamous The Lone Ranger, though that film had a budget of $225 million, meaning its $260 million earned at the box office was considered a disappointment. Rounding out the three films is the lowest earner and strangest of the bunch – but arguably the best – Dead Man, a 1995 film by Jim Jarmusch that combines the Western genre with arthouse flair to dazzling effect.

2 Kevin Costner

Western box office earnings: $551 million

Image via Orion Pictures

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'Dances with Wolves' $424 million 'Open Range' $68.6 million 'Silverado' $33.2 million

Kevin Costner’s success within the Western genre isn’t limited to the world of cinema, given how big of a hit the series Yellowstone has proven to be. The Western movies he starred in, however, paved the way for his starring role in that show, as he was one part of the impressive cast assembled for 1985’s Silverado, had the titular role in 1994’s Wyatt Earp, and also directed/acted in the underrated 2003 Western Open Range.

Yet his biggest success within the genre is undeniably Dances with Wolves, which Costner not only starred in, but made his directorial debut with (and the film went on to be an Oscars success). Dances with Wolves’ earnings of $424 million push Costner over almost every other Western leading actor out there, and it’s overall a classic of the 1990s that lives on and holds up to this day.

1 Leonardo DiCaprio

Western box office earnings: $1.1 billion

Image via The Weinstein Company

Top Westerns Worldwide Box Office Earnings 'The Revenant' $533 million 'Django Unchained' $450 million ​​​​​​​'Killers of the Flower Moon' $156 million

In what might come as a shocking upset to many, Leonardo DiCaprio emerges as the highest earner within the Western genre, at least as far as leading actors are concerned. Remarkably, he’s done this despite only starring in four Westerns, but all of them besides The Quick and the Dead (which is a very good and underrated movie, it has to be said) earned considerable cheddar at the box office.

His most recent Western outing was in Killers of the Flower Moon, a Martin Scorsese film that isn’t just a Western by any means, but does have some conventions of the genre. Similarly, The Revenant feels like something unique within the Western genre, owing to its brutality, snowy setting, and emphasis on a personal struggle for survival (and it was a surprisingly big earner), with Django Unchained – another Tarantino Western – rounding out the group of DiCaprio Westerns that have collectively netted just over $1 billion at the box office.

NEXT: The Highest-Grossing Stanley Kubrick Movies