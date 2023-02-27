Who doesn't love a Western? Put a good-ole shoot-em-up in the iconic American frontier alongside a backdrop of saloons and cowboys, and at the bare minimum, you've typically grabbed our attention. As one of the oldest genres to date, they have entertained audiences for decades. But without a doubt, the Western genre has broadened over the years, becoming more than the stereotypical image of what it means to make a western film. So, what makes a great Western to you?

While what makes a decent movie to some may vastly differ from someone else, there are always those that do better than others. Whether that be in the eyes of critics, audiences, or how well they do at the box office. Box office scores are a reliable way to see how much people were excited about a movie or how little anticipation there may have been for it. It really does depend on what's showing. And with a Western, you can never tell how it'll go down.

1 'The Dark Tower' (2017)

A mystical addition to the highest-grossing Western movies comes with the six-year-old fantasy film from Nikolaj Arcel, The Dark Tower. Idris Elba stars as gunslinger Roland Deschain in the 2017 film adaptation of the popular Stephen King science fiction novel series of the same name.

Despite its high hopes, the movie was ultimately an epic fail. Box office success couldn't save it from itself after the film flopped for audiences, critics, and fans of the novels. The Dark Tower grossed just under double its $66 million budget when it brought in a worldwide total of $113,461,527.

2 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Famous faces galore in this 2015 hit from Quentin Tarantino. Set in the dead of winter in 1877 Wyoming, the story follows bounty hunters Major Marquis Warren (Samuel L Jackson) and John "The Hangman" Ruth (Kurt Russell) amongst eight hateful strangers seeking shelter during a blizzard.

Tarantino's second Western and eighth film met with praise and box office success upon release. A 7.8/10 on IMDb and 74% Tomatometer score prove its triumph among viewers. And after grossing a worldwide total of $151,813,358 on a largely estimated budget of between $44-$62 million, it held its own at the box office and came out strong as the 9th highest-grossing Western to date.

3 'Unforgiven' (1992)

No harm could come from one last job, right? What could happen? But when is it ever that simple? Entertainment icon Clint Eastwood produces, directs and stars in this 1992 drama about retired gunslinger outlaw William Munny, a reluctant man who's adamant this is his last job. An R-rated story with a western kick? It's a must-see, for sure.

Upon release, Unforgiven was met with dozens of award nominations, including 9 Oscars, winning 4, including Best Actor for Eastwood and Best Picture, making it only the third Western to win that title. Atop the awards, it received widespread critical acclaim and commercial and box office success. On a budget of just $14.4 million, the now classic film brought in $159,157,447.

4 'Legends of the Fall' (1994)

Legends of the Fall is a 1994 war and Western drama starring Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt, Henry Thomas, Julia Ormand, and Aiden Quinn. With betrayal, heartache, and more front and center, its plot focuses on three brothers and their father living in rural Montana in the early 1900s, but spans decades, from World War I to the 1960s.

On a budget of just $30 million, the film brought in a worldwide total of $160,502,573, making it a major box-office success. On top of its box office win, it was relatively well received and even found itself nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, which it rightfully won.

5 'The Magnificent Seven' (2016)

This 2016 Antoine Fuqua-directed adventure is a modernized remake of its 56-year-old Western predecessor from 1960. It tells the fictional story of a group of gun-wielding outlaws formed by a grieving yet vengeful widow to protect her town. Set in the Old West, the film is chock-full of shootouts, explosions, and more for an enjoyable trip to 19th Century USA, all from the comfort of your home.

As a decently successful remake, The Magnificent Seven did exceedingly well. Praised for its action sequences, cast, and more, it was a hit on multiple fronts. On top of its commercial and critical success, it did very well at the box office after earning $162,122,642 on a budget of $90–107 million.

6 'Maverick' (1994)

Another film to take on a comedic approach to the genre comes with 1994s comedy starring Mel Gibson. From the mind of William Goldman and directed by Richard Donner, Maverick is based on the 1950s/1960s TV series of the same name and follows the story of con artists Bret Maverick (Gibson) and Annabelle Bransford (Jodie Foster), along with lawman, Marshall Zane Cooper (James Garner).

Overall, the film was well-received by those who saw it and is, to many, an underrated classic. It had the effortless ability to obtain its witty charm throughout its entirety and had a steady mix of action, comedy, and an enjoyable plot. On a budget of $75 million, it grossed just over double with $183,015,237 at the worldwide box office.

7 'True Grit' (2010)

True Grit is a 2010 movie adaptation of the 1968 novel of the same name. It stars Jeff Bridges and Hailee Steinfeld alongside Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, and more and follows a man hired by a young teenager to avenge her father's murder and track down the person responsible. It is the fourth film adaptation since 1969 and the best in the eyes of most critics.

The film did remarkably well upon release and remains an incredibly worthy addition to the Western genre. It's gripping, gritty, and just an all-around great watch. It currently sits at the fourth highest-grossing western film of all time after grossing a whopping $252,276,928 on an estimated $35–$38 million budget.

8 'The Lone Ranger' (2013)

Johnny Depp stars as rebel Comanche Tonto in this 2013 action-packed Western adventure from Walt Disney Pictures and Studios. Alongside Depp stars, Armie Hammer, Helena Bonham Carter, and William Fichtner as The Lone Ranger takes viewers on an hour and half-long adventure into the Old West with a Native American warrior.

Only grossing $260,002,115 against its estimated budget of $225–250 million means it didn’t break any box office records, even being considered a box office bomb after not even grossing $20 million above its budget. Despite its low gross, it received varying reviews from critics and was dubbed an entertaining watch by many.

9 'Dances With Wolves' (1990)

Dances With Wolves is a 1990 western drama serving as Kevin Costner’s directorial debut, in which he also produced and starred as main protagonist Lt. John J. Dunbar. It follows Dunbar as he’s moved and assigned to an isolated civil war outpost following serious injuries.

As one of only three Westerns to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Dances With Wolves did very well. Praised by critics and audiences alike, it far exceeded expectations and won numerous awards. Atop its success, it smashed box office records, earning a staggering $424,208,805 on a low budget consisting of just $22 million.

10 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Almost three hours long and capable of gripping your attention throughout its entirety, 2012's epic revisionist Western Django Unchained follows the title character Django Freeman (Jamie Foxx) as a slave trying to break free and ultimately find his way home to his wife. With the help of a bounty hunter, what could possibly go wrong? Well, the film is rated R. Use your imagination.

Quentin Tarantino's brutal Old Western tale became his highest-grossing film to date. A smash hit in the eyes of both critics and audiences alike, the film earned him his second Academy Award for Best Screenplay. In total, Django received a staggering 100 award nominations. On a budget of $100 million, this undeniable classic grossed $449,841,566.

