Find out how much the Marvel heroes are making per episode on their upcoming shows for HBO and Amazon.

Marvel heroes Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt will soon be among the highest-paid stars on TV, according to a new report from Variety.

Don't worry, you haven't missed Downey and Pratt's new shows, they just haven't premiered yet. Downey hasn't even started shooting HBO and A24's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer, which hails from acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy), but he'll receive at least $2 million per episode, though that likely includes his producing fee as well.

Meanwhile, Pratt's The Terminal List, which pairs him with Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu and Riley Keough, has yet to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, but he'll be pulling down $1.4 million per episode for that show. Amazon recently saw strong streaming numbers from Pratt's sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, so he may very well be worth that kind of investment, though I imagine being the star of two global franchises -- Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy -- will give you leverage in any negotiation.

Know what else can help your negotiating position? A little gold man named Oscar. Variety reports that Jeff Bridges is being paid $1 million per episode to star in FX's spy series The Old Man and that his fellow Oscar winner Kate Winslet was paid $650,000 per episode on Mare of Easttown, which brought the British actress her third Emmy nomination. Oscar winner Viola Davis is earning $600,000 for each episode of The First Lady on Showtime, as are her distinguished co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, a former Emmy winner herself. Showtime is under pressure to compete with streamers for top talent, which can command big bucks from streamers upfront in lieu of downstream syndication deals and the sale of international rights.

Speaking of Emmy winners, Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex and the City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis likely negotiated as a group, as Variety says each actress will be paid between $650,000 and $750,000 for each episode of the follow-up series And Just Like That... Another group of actors commanding the same salary for a comeback series is The Conners cast Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf, who each pull down $400,000 per episode.

Veteran TV actors such as Bryan Cranston and Alec Baldwin raked in $750,000 and $575,000, respectively, for Showtime's Your Honor and Peacock's Dr. Death, while old pals Steve Martin and Martin Short were paid $600,000 apiece for each episode of the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. It doesn't even matter how many people actually watch these shows, since each network and streamer defines success by a different metric, so a hit for Peacock may not even register as a blip on Netflix's radar. Not that streamers are terribly interested in transparency. They only reveal viewing numbers when something is a hit or they're practically forced to by the media.

Variety made sure to note that Jason Sudekis' salary of $400,000 per episode was just for Season 1 of Ted Lasso, hinting that the multi-hyphenate earned himself a significant raise in subsequent seasons. That would make sense, given the record-breaking number of Emmy nominations earned by the Apple series. Hopefully, Henry Cavill negotiates a raise from Netflix as The Witcher continues on at the streaming giant, where it has spawned a budding franchise. He seems like a bargain to me.

Traditional broadcast networks still shell out from time to time, as NBC is doing with proven TV star Ted Danson, who earns $400,000 per episode of Mr. Mayor, while Angela Bassett makes $450,000 per episode on Fox's 9-1-1. Of course, the more money a show spends on its top star, the less there is for the rest of the cast, so there's often a dramatic disparity among actors on set. As for how HBO compensates the ensemble cast of its hit drama series Succession, well, you'll have to scroll down for the full chart, courtesy of Variety.

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO) - at least $2 million

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List (Amazon) - $1.4 million

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX) - $1 million

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor (Showtime) - $750,000

Sarah Jessica Parker, And Just Like That... (HBO Max) - $650,000-$750,000

Cynthia Nixon, And Just Like That... (HBO Max) - $650,000-$750,000

Kristin Davis, And Just Like That... (HBO Max) - $650,000-$750,000

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO) - $650,000

Gillian Anderson, The First Lady (Showtime) - $600,000

Viola Davis, The First Lady (Showtime) - $600,000

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady (Showtime) - $600,000

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO) - $600,000

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - $600,000

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - $600,000

Alec Baldwin, Dr. Death (Peacock) - $575,000

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 (Fox) - $450,000

Jude Law, The Third Day (HBO) - $425,000

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO) - $400,000-$500,000

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple) - $400,000 for Season 1

Henry Cavill, The Witcher (Netflix) - $400,000

Ted Danson, Mr. Mayor (NBC) - $400,000

Sara Gilbert, The Conners (ABC) - $400,000

John Goodman, The Conners (ABC) - $400,000

Laurie Metcalf, The Conners (ABC) - $400,000

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix) - $350,000-$400,000

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix) - $350,000-$400,000

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO) - $300,000-$350,000

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO) - $300,000-$350,000

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO) - $300,000-$350,000

