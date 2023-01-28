From innovative coming-of-age films to heart-wrenching dramas, these were some of last year's female-directed best.

Even if 2022 was not the very best year for films, it undoubtedly provided moviegoers with solid gems — a few of them directed by gifted women. And the fact that not one but two movies on this list even got nods from the Academy — one of them nominated for 2023's Best Picture and another for Best Actor — just proves that.

RELATED: Overlooked Films Directed By Women That Deserve More Love

To celebrate these talented filmmakers' ideas, accomplishments, as well as their dedication to delivering fantastic works in an industry that is mostly dominated by men, here is a wide-ranging list of 2022's highest-rated female-directed movies according to Letterboxd, from intriguing coming-of-age tales to engaging action flicks.

10 'Leonor Will Never Die'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

Leonor Will Never Die (Filipino: Ang Pagbabalik ng Kwago) is a psychological comedy-drama movie written and directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar. It invites viewers to sneak into a retired screenwriter's mind during a coma, unveiling an unfinished script where she plays the action hero.

Referencing 1980s Filipino action filmmaking, this entertaining movie with amazing style and visuals pays homage to all the good aspects of the genre. Although somewhat quirky and playful, Martika Ramirez Escobar's film is also philosophical, celebrating art and reflecting on the idea that we are all just living different realities/our own movies.

9 'Alcarràs'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

This naturalistic slice-of-life drama depicts the drastic turns that follow the unexpected death of the landlord of a family of peach farmers in a small village in Catalonia, leaving them to face devastating consequences, which include an eviction by his lifetime heir who threatens Solé's livelihood by selling the lands.

Carla Simón's gorgeous slow-burn Spanish film that captures its protagonists and lands beautifully while reflecting on grief, family, and loss. With beautiful cinematography to match its captivating and emotional storytelling, Alcarràs is a tender and endearing watch for those who feel like watching a tear-jerking, touching drama.

8 'Falcon Lake'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

Falcon Lake follows protagonists Bastien (Joseph Enge) and Chloé (Sara Montpetit), two teenagers who forge an unlikely but strong bond despite their age difference. The two meet during a summer family vacation at a lake cabin in Quebec that is seemingly haunted by a ghost legend.

The first feature directed by Charlotte Le Bon, this engaging slow-paced dramedy focuses on self-discovery and coming-of-age while one is still very much trapped between childhood and adulthood. Despite tackling important themes about one's upbringing, the atmospheric film also features a realistic, lovely romance story that depicts what it feels like to truly love someone for the first time.

7 'The Woman King'

Image via Sony Pictures

Letterboxd Rating: 3.8/5

Starring the extremely talented ViolaDavis (a huge Best Actress snub this year) as the main lead, The WomanKing is an action-packed movie that is just as entertaining as it is consequential. Gina Prince-Bythewood's feature is inspired by the true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey — one of the most powerful African states in the 18th and 19th centuries.

With an incredible protagonist who absolutely commands the film, this powerful battle epic manages to perfectly combine action with deeply meaningful, relevant themes, including trauma and inequalities faced by women. The wonderfully directed The Woman King transpires strength and willpower through the screen.

6 'Women Talking'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Assembling an amazing all-women protagonist cast, WomenTalking stars well-known faces like Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Frances McDormand. Directed by Sarah Polley, this intriguing movie follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony who struggle to reconcile their beliefs with a series of sexual abuses committed by colonist men.

There are many good things about Women Talking, and it earning a Best Picture Academy Award nomination this year is one of them. Questioning hope, faith, and religion, this brilliantly directed movie about women made by women features an amazing screenplay and deals with unsettling issues flawlessly.

5 'The Eight Mountains'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

Le Otto Motagne is an Italian history of friendship centering around two young Italian boys, Pietro (Luca Marinelli) and Bruno (Alessandro Borghi), who spend their childhoods together in a lonely mountain village, wandering through the nearby peaks and valleys before their paths separate.

Reflecting on the importance of the places that make our childhood, The Eight Mountains by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen is a heartwarming experience featuring neat acting and beautiful shots. Even with a long runtime, the movie undoubtedly provides viewers with a moving study of the friendship between two young men over four decades.

4 '20th Century Girl'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

Originally titled 20segi sonyeo, 20th Century Girl is a South Korean drama romance set in 1999 that focuses on Bo-Ra's (Kim Yoo-jeong), a 17-year-old high school student, first love and friendships. On behalf of her smitten best friend, Bo-Ra keeps a close watch on the boy she's obsessed with but ends up falling for him instead.

While this movie by Woo-ri Bang sounds like the perfect pick for those who are looking for a fun-loving, bubbly, light-hearted romance, viewers mustn't be fooled — sure, this bittersweet k-drama will sweep audiences off their feet with its generous dose of romance. But it's the dramatic scenes that manage to beautifully rip viewers' feelings apart.

3 'Lullaby'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

Alauda Ruiz de Azua's domestic drama debut Lullaby (Spanish: Cincolobitos) centers around Amaia's (LaiaCosta), a young freelancer living in Madrid, struggles as a new mother, including her decision to return to her parent's house for guidance whilst her boyfriend is temporarily away.

Lullaby is a love letter to motherhood, exploring the ups and downs of being a new parent and the anxieties that it can sometimes bring — including the intergenerational family drama. A captivating movie throughout, this heartfelt and moving reflection is undoubtedly a very absorbing watch.

2 'Farha'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Darin J. Sallam's movie follows 14-year-old Farha (Karam Taher), who lives in a small village in Palestine in the year 1948. Farha strives to continue her studies despite harsh traditions and restrictions. However, her dreams are put on hold when armed troops invade her and other villages, threatening to kill the residents unless they leave.

Farha is many things, but it is certainly far from the usual coming-of-age flick. Focusing on many important and relevant elements, Sallam's heartbreaking yet captivating flick features a teenage girl at its heart and highlights the cruel Palestinian trauma that many had and still have to endure.

1 'Aftersun'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

An excellent debut feature by Charlotte Wells, Aftersun stars Best Actor nominee Paul Mescal, who delivered a fantastic performance alongside Frankie Corio. The movie focuses on a father-daughter vacation to Turkey and reflects on childhood nostalgia as well as on the private melancholy shared between the two in distant times.

Not many movies depict father-daughter relationships like Aftersun does, and that's just part of what makes it so great. Considered the best female-directed feature of last year, Welles' film is a heart-wrenching feature that examines memory, depression, and grief to perfection.

NEXT: Best Movies Directed by Women in the 21st Century (So Far)