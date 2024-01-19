Fans often read the book first before seeing the movie, and sometimes, they can become easily disappointed when the movie strays too far from the novel (or doesn't get certain details right). Then, there are some fans who decide to take a chance, and see the movie before they consider reading the novel, which is a bit risky, especially if one is surrounded in the theater by fans who already know what is going to happen. In that case, spoilers certainly cannot be avoided.

Is the book better than the movie? For many films, it depends. Directors and screenwriters take plot points, characters, and themes from books and shape them into their own vision. It's been a challenge to get big and small studios to invest in new original storytelling, so they continue to get much-needed inspiration from novels, and occasionally, short stories. In 2023, book-to-movie adaptations were as popular as ever. As always, some movies took liberties with their source material, while others stayed true to their inspiration. From American Fiction to Flowers of the Killer Moon, we found the highest-rated 2023 movies on Rotten Tomatoes based on books.

10 You Are So Not Invited to My Bar Mitzvah

Tomatometer Score: 91%

Image via Netflix

Adam Sandler executive produces this coming-of-age story based on the young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom. Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) is excited about planning her upcoming bar mitzvah, despite her constant arguments with her parents, Bree (Idina Menzel) and Danny (Adam Sandler). Stacy's best friend, Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), is also having her own bar mitzvah. The two best friends are inseparable until Lydia begins to date Stacy's crush.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is one of Adam Sandler's highest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes. The film accurately depicts the highs, lows, and ultimately, the awkwardness of middle school drama in an age of social media. Sunny's story is relatable to Jewish teens and accurately reflects the craziness of planning a Bat Mitzvah. Sunny Sandler delivers a break-out performance as the film's star. Her comedic timing is impeccable, especially during scenes where she argues with Sandler. It definitely helps that she is his real-life daughter! Those laugh-out-loud father-daughter moments give a balance to the scenes that are full of teenage angst. This is what makes it the perfect movie for teenagers to watch with friends or even with their parents.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who've always dreamed about having epic Bat Mitzvahs. However, things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage. Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Sammi Cohen Cast Idina Menzel , Adam Sandler , Jackie Sandler , Sadie Sandler , Sunny Sandler , Samantha Lorraine , Sarah Sherman Runtime 103m Main Genre Comedy

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 The Zone of Interest

Tomatometer Score: 92%

Image via A24

A24's The Zone of Interest, written and directed by Jonathan Glazer, is based on the book by Sir Martin Amis, who also wrote Money and London Fields. The film is very different from Amis' novel. It's a haunting movie to watch as the Höss family go about their daily lives right next to the horrors of a concentration camp. The Zone of Interest premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim (and received a standing ovation).

The Zone of Interest's unique approach to cinematography has gotten the attention of critics and moviegoers. Collider's Jay Liu notes in his review that Glazer's use of perspective (the viewer overlooking the family's activity) "implicates us in the ignorance of genocide, alluding to the Allies' belated response to the Holocaust, and reminding us how close genocide can be and how often and easily we ignore evil for convenience." The pastoral shots of the family spending time outside and within their home contrast immensely with the concentration camp looming ominously in the background. The family acts as if nothing wrong is happening, and they shield themselves from what is going on around them. This creates an unsettling tension reminiscent of a horror movie.

The Zone of Interest The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 American Fiction

Tomatometer Score: 93%

Image via TIFF

Cord Jefferson's American Fiction is based off the book, Erasure, by Percival Everett. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and had a limited release in late December 2023. After seeing authors profit off of writing books with stereotypical Black characters and frustrated by multiple rejections, novelist and professor Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, played by Jeffrey Wright, decides to write a satire about being Black in America. Monk's book, written under a pseudonym, "Stagg R. Leigh," takes off with the public and publishers, all while he is dealing with family issues.

The film, a compelling directorial debut by Cord Jefferson, amplifies Everett's satire, which took place in the late 90s, by giving it a contemporary setting, where Black authors are still facing challenges in getting their stories told. Jeffrey Wright's Monk in American Fiction is one of his best roles, which makes him a contender for an Oscar. Wright's approach to playing Monk isn't lighthearted; it's heavy, as though he is carrying the weight of authors before him, who have become frustrated with the ways the publishing world brings them down. Wright embraces the wit and cleverness of Jefferson's script. Sometimes, without even saying a word, Wright's Monk just sits back as a somewhat calm figure in a storm of chaos, driven by his family, but also by his sudden rise to fame. In addition to Wright's performance and Jefferson's direction, the cast is exceptional at delivering the humor required for this sharp satire.

Buy Tickets Now

7 Killers of the Flower Moon

Tomatometer Score: 93%

Image via Apple Studios

Killers of the Flower Moon, produced and directed by Martin Scoresese, is slightly inspired by Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, a non-fiction novel by David Grann. Scoresese pivoted away from the novel's focus on the FBI investigation and more on the events leading up to it. Oil is found on the Osage Nation's land, and this leads to a series of brutal murders of members of the Osage Nation, including the family and friends of Mollie Buckhart (Lily Gladstone).

Lily Gladstone, known for her roles in Reservation Dogs, Fancy Dance, and Certain Women, gives a stunning performance. Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous woman to win a Golden Globe, and she is expected to be the front-runner for best actress at the Oscars. Collider's Therese Lacson mentions in her review of Killers of the Flower Moon that Gladstone is "is able to capture the subtleties of Mollie's expressions, which are never drastic, and each look she delivers conveys feelings louder than any words." It's not just Gladstone's quiet expressions that make her performance as Mollie; she also delivers lines with such precision and authority. Mollie is constantly anticipating the moves of those around her, and Gladstone's observational and calculating line delivery makes her performance even more riveting. Leonardo DiCaprio's role as gullible Ernest and as Ernest's manipulative uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro) round out the remarkable cast.

WATCH ON APPLE TV

6 Oppenheimer

Tomatometer Score: 93%

Image via Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, came out during the summer of 2023, and became part of a cultural phenomenon lovingly named "Barbenheimer." The movie is based off of a biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) starts off as an enthusiastic, out-of-the-box physics student and eventually leads a team of scientists on the Manhattan Project. The film goes back and forth between Oppenheimer's trial and how he became known as the "father of the atomic bomb."

Like Poor Things and Flowers of the Killer Moon, Oppenheimer is expected to do well in the 2024 awards season, with Cillian Murphy leading the way as a favorite for best actor at the Oscars. Nolan delivers perhaps his most mature and colossal movie yet, according to Collider's Ross Bonaime's review. Nolan took a different direction with Oppenheimer than in his previous movies. He creates a very nuanced character piece, which centers on Cillian Murphy's outstanding performance. Murphy portrays Oppenheimer as quiet and reserved — a scientist wrapped up in his own thoughts about physics and not thinking about the consequences of his own actions.

Oppenheimer 9 / 10 The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. Runtime 181 Main Genre Biography

WATCH ON APPLE TV

5 Poor Things

Tomatometer Score: 94%

Image via Searchlight Pictures

It's probably hidden in the film's credits, but Poor Things, written by Tony McNamara and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is based on the book by Alasdair James Gray. Although the movie is different from the book, the spirit of Gray's eccentric creativity is still present in the film's characters. Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), finds the body of a young woman, and surgically implants a baby's brain into her body and shocks her back to life. He names the woman, Bella, and "adopts" her as his daughter. Bella starts out like an infant, learning about the world around her, and goes on a journey of self-discovery to learn and grow.

Poor Things is yet another 2023 hit film for A24. It blends a few elements of Pygmalion with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Although, Lanthimos makes Poor Things all his own by making Bella a woman who isn't afraid to use her own voice. Emma Stone, who won a Golden Globe for her performance, is fantastic as Bella Baxter. Stone evolves Bella's quirks and personality as she goes through different "life stages," and finds humor quickly in the smallest of moments. The film's set and costumes, paired with Robby Ryan's cinematography, bring Bella's world to life in steam punk technicolor (and occasionally in stylized black and white).

Poor Things The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Mark Ruffalo , Willem Dafoe , Margaret Qualley , Emma Stone Main Genre Horror

Buy Tickets Now

Related The 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2023, Ranked Turns out Barbie really is everything at the box office.

4 How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Tomatometer Score: 95%

Image via Neon

Neon's How to Blow Up a Pipeline, directed by Daniel Goldhaber, is adapted from the 2021 non-fiction book by Andreas Malm. The screenplay, written by Ariela Barer, Jordan Sjol, and Daniel Goldhaber, takes the themes of Malm's novel and adapts it into a fictionalized thriller. The movie revolves around a group of environmentalists who band together to destroy an oil pipeline in Texas.

On Rotten Tomatoes, moviegoers (and some critics) have described How to Blow Up a Pipeline as a heist thriller. The movie has interesting characters and a fast-paced plot with intense actions sequences. Goldhaber sets up a non-linear story structure, which adds to the plot's intensity and creates a big sense of urgency. The film's writers create characters with intricate backgrounds that tie into why they want to blast the pipeline. One such character is Xochitl, played by Ariela Barer, who becomes the leader of the group after her mother and close friend are affected by climate change. Barer's performance is emotional and raw as her character fights for what she believes in. Even though the movie is very different from the book, it brings to light the importance of addressing climate change.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline A crew of environmental activists plot a daring plan to disrupt an oil pipeline. Release Date April 7, 2023 Director Daniel Goldhaber Cast Ariela Barer , Kristine Froseth , Lukas Gage , Forrest Goodluck , Sasha Lane , Jayme Lawson , Marcus Scribner , Jake Weary , Irene Bedard Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON HULU

3 All of Us Strangers

Tomatometer Score: 95%

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

This isn't the first time that All of Us Strangers, based on the novel, Strangers, by Tachi Yamada, has been adapted for the big screen. In 1988, the book was adapted into a movie called, The Discarnates, written by Yamada. Andrew Haigh wrote and directed this adaption of Strangers. The film stars Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, as Adam and Harry, respectively. Adam and Harry are neighbors, and are extremely attracted to each other. After passing by each other fairly often, they begin to spend more time together. The result is a surreal and fantastical exploration of past trama and relationships.

Haigh's script is gripping and edgy like Tamada's book. All of Us Strangers has a surprising twist towards its end. The build up to this thrilling ending makes the film stand out from other films in the same genre. The movie brilliantly leans away from the horror elements of The Discarnates, and becomes a romantic fantasy. Both Scott and Mescal give outstanding performances. Their on-screen relationship pulses with intimate chemistry as Adam and Harry become closer to each other.

All of Us Strangers A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before. Release Date January 26, 2024 Director Andrew Haigh Cast Andrew Scott , Paul Mescal , Jamie Bell , Claire Foy Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama

Buy Tickets Now

2 BlackBerry

Tomatometer Score: 98%

Image via IFC Films

2023 was a year that saw the release of a lot of movies about the founding of companies and the corporate world. BlackBerry, directed by Matt Johnson, is one of those films. Adapted from Sean Silcoff and Jacquie McNish's novel, Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry, BlackBerry is a tech startup story that follows best friends turned business partners, Mike Lazaridis (Jay Baruchel) and Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton), as they try to get investors interested in their idea for the first smartphone, eventually known as the BlackBerry.

So, what makes this movie stand out from a sea of other business origin stories? It doesn't turn away from the failure and characterization that other movies about Silicon Valley tend to ignore all together. Critics are raving about Baruchel and Howerton's performances as BlackBerry's leadership. Both actors lean away from depicting their characters as the "nerd stereotype," and makes them more realistic (and even relatable), which isn't something one finds too often in tech startup bros. BlackBerry sees the humor within the failure. As some reviewers have noted, the film isn't afraid to show its funny side. There is even a notable and humorous cameo by Matt Johnson as Douglas Fregin, a co-founder of BlackBerry.

BlackBerry 9 / 10 The story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone. Release Date March 12, 2023 Director Matt Johnson Cast Jay Baruchel , Glenn Howerton , Matt Johnson , Cary Elwes Runtime 119 minutes Main Genre Biography

WATCH ON AMC+

1 Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Tomatometer Score: 99%

Image via Lionsgate Films

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, is inspired by Judy Blume's best-selling middle-grade novel of the same name. In this coming-of-age story set during the 1970s, 11-year-old Margaret Simon and her family move from the city to the suburbs of New Jersey. She is unsure whether she is Jewish or Christian, and decides to explore those religions to see which one fits her the best. On top of questioning her religion, Margaret is dealing with challenges brought on by puberty.

2023 was a big year for anything related to Judy Blume as Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and the documentary, Judy Blume Forever, came out in theaters. Both critics and audiences love everything about this film, as the Tomatometer and Audience Score are above 95%. Rachel McAdams gives a heartwarming performance as Barbara Simon, Margaret's mother. McAdams nails the role of Barbara with her lighthearted and endearing approach to a mother coming to terms with her daughter becoming a woman. Abby Ryder Fortson's performance as Margaret is charming and true to Margaret's character in the book. Fans of Blume's work will fully embrace the movie adaption because it is "a loving, laugh-out-loud one, with clear affection for the original story rendered in every frame," as noted by Carly Lane in her review.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret 7.4 / 10 When her family moves from the city to the suburbs, 11-year-old Margaret navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence. Main Genre Drama Release Date 2020-00-00 Director Kelly Fremon Craig Cast Rachel McAdams , Abby Ryder Fortson , Elle Graham , Benny Safdie , Kathy Bates Runtime 106 Minutes Production Company Gracie Films Distributor(s) Lionsgate

WATCH ON STARZ

NEXT Best Movies of 2023