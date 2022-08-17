A24 is best known for their horror repertoire, but they've been dipping their toes into comedy.

A24 is a name that any film buff has probably heard thousands of times. It's the film studio responsible for allowing many great and upcoming filmmakers to express their true vision and have complete creative control over their films. The studio's main success has arisen from their popular horror, and that's what most people probably associate A24 with, surreal and more artsy "horror" films that have essentially become a genre of their own. People often forget that A24 produces all genre films, though, one of which has been seeing a great rise in recent years is their "comedy" films.

Just recently, Everything Everywhere All At Once has become one of A24's biggest hits, connecting with many audience members and becoming the studio's highest-grossing film. But that's not where A24's comedy successes end, as they still have many other big successes within that genre, such as Lady Bird and Spring Breakers.

10) 'Swiss Army Man (2016)' — 6.9/10

Swiss Army Man marks the directorial debut of the duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as The Daniels. The film stars Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe in a surreal journey between the friendship of a man named Hank (Dano) and a dead body called Manny (Radcliffe). The film follows their voyage as they attempt to bring Hank to his dream woman after being stranded on a deserted island.

The film is known for its absurdist and random-type humor that is mostly enjoyable but can sometimes be a hit or miss. However, if you find yourself liking the peculiar nature of some other projects The Daniels are involved with, such as Everything Everywhere All At Once or The Death of Dick Long, you might find yourself adoring this film.

9) 'The Lobster (2015)' — 7.1/10

Yorgos Lanthimos is a director with an eye for the strange and the surreal. The Lobster is no exception; some people may not get past its quirks. The film is a surreal dark comedy set in a world where single people are taken to a hotel and are forced to find a partner within 45 days. If they fail to do so, they will be transformed into an animal of their choice.

The film requires a specific taste to enjoy, but if you find yourself liking the more blunt style of Lanthimos, this is an absolute hoot! It manages to be a highly layered exploration of relationships and how the world perceives love, presented in a highly fascinating and oddly-humorous way.

8) 'Red Rocket (2021)' — 7.2/10

Director Sean Baker understands how to study a terrible and trashy person in a way that still makes the character charming and amusing to watch, and this excels within Red Rocket. The film stars Simon Rex as an ex-porn star who has to retreat to his hometown after being devoid of success in Los Angeles. However, when he meets a young woman, he starts to get back on his feet and believes he can regain his sense of stardom.

Like many others on this list, this film combines comedy and drama to make an equally funny but also engaging and gripping experience. The film has some great performances that perfectly convey the range of emotions the film expresses, especially Rex, who shines in a role, unlike anything he has done before.

7) 'The Disaster Artist (2017)' — 7.3/10

The Disaster Artist is directed by and even stars James Franco, who plays a fictional version of real-life actor Tommy Wiseau. The film serves as a biography for the actor and tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Wiseau and Greg Sestero (Dave Franco) and their production of their film The Room, which is regularly regarded as one of the worst films ever made.

The Room is a film that is widely considered "so bad it's funny," which makes The Disaster Artist a great companion piece with it, as it is an actual hilarious film about the story of how The Room was conceived.

6) 'Mid90s (2018)' — 7.3/10

Mid90s is the directorial debut of famous comedy actor Jonah Hill, and his comedic background is definitely reflected within this film, but it also doesn't fail at being a compelling drama. It follows a young boy named Stevie (Sunny Suljic) who struggles to find his place within the world while dealing with a lot of family drama. However, he starts to feel a sense of belonging after hanging out with a group of older skateboarders.

Much of the film's comedy comes from the amusing dialogue and enjoyable characters. This film has a sense of nostalgia and cares about the community and time frame where the film takes place, which adds to the aesthetic and enjoyment.

5) 'Eighth Grade (2018)' — 7.4/10

Eight Grade is famous comedian Bo Burnham's feature film directorial debut, following a young teenager named Kayla (Elsie Fisher) as she struggles through her last week of Eighth Grade. Although Burnham is known for his comedy specials, this film differs from his usual style of art and humor.

The film is a great coming-of-age comedy/drama meant to capture the essence of the final year of middle school and showcase the modern era of how teenagers interact with one another and the world around them through school and social media.

4) 'Lady Bird (2017)' - 7.4/10

Lady Bird tells the story of a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) who plans to escape her small town and her declining relationship with her mother by going to college in New York. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig, with yet another tremendous directorial debut on this list. Gerwig is known for acting roles in Frances Ha and 20th Century Women and later went on to direct Little Woman.

Lady Bird has a ton of personality, which can all be seen within the style of the film. Although it feels very grounded in scope, the film relies on its light-hearted and very hilarious screenplay that scores wonders in terms of the film's enjoyment. A lot of the humor in this film works well and is brought to life by the fantastic screenplay and performances.

3) 'The Farewell (2019)' — 7.5/10

The Farewell tells a fascinating story about a family that learns that their grandmother has unfortunately contracted cancer and does have a lot of time left to live. However, the family decides to keep this information a secret and not let their grandmother know and choose to have a family gathering to give her a nice sendoff.

The film is based on a true story, which is something the director Lulu Wang experienced. You can tell the film has a ton of care put into its subject and presentation. The film reflects on responsibility and cultural differences relating to how people choose to express information.

2) 'Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (2021)' — 8.2/10

Based on the popular YouTube short film Marcel The Shell With Shoes On tells the story of a small shell that goes on a journey to find his long-lost family as he profoundly misses the community of shells he once lived within.

The film is such a joyous and sweet little experience that you might find it hard not to get emotionally invested. Marcel is such an adorable yet witty and funny character that enhances the film's tone and makes it an extraordinary family film that anybody can appreciate.

1) 'Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)' — 8.2/10

The Daniels are back, snagging the top spot with their latest release, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is one of the year's best films. The film follows a Chinese woman (Michelle Yeoh) living in America who is being audited by the IRS. However, during this whole affair, she gets contacted by another universe with a message stating she needs to stop a powerful being from destroying the entire multiverse.

Fans of most film genres can enjoy this one as it isn't entirely a comedy because, as its title suggests, it's a bit of everything. However, the film does have a high focus on its humorous aspects. It manages to blend so many genres such as drama, action, and comedy in such an entertaining way. Despite being very weird and unconventional, the film is still highly accessible and a joyous experience that has left many people charmed.

