Despite being one of Hollywood’s youngest production companies, A24 has consistently released a range of top-tier films and television series. Spanning Oscar-winning gems like Ladybird and Moonlight to decidedly darker debuts like Uncut Gems and Midsommar, the film house has been the quiet achiever in a field of otherwise-flashy big-budget companies.

With a slew of new offerings in the works (four of which are set to be released this year), A24 shows no signs of slowing down. Now sought by a stack of starry actors and with some 25 Academy Award nods to its name, the production company has left its mark on Tinseltown, perhaps most notably through their top 10 movies, according to IMDb.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Of all genres, A24 seems to have an affinity for horror, and it made good on this promise in the form of the psychological jigsaw that was Misommar. Enjoyed by audiences and critics alike, the Ari Aster-directed thriller was praised for its meticulous filmmaking and the chilling central performance from Florence Pugh.

Despite a snub from the typically horror-averse Academy, the film’s dissectable ending was enough to spawn a thousand Reddit theories and, allow Midsommar to more than earns its place in A24’s upper echelons, earning a 7.1 on IMDb.

'Hereditary' (2018)

Seemingly upping the spook-factor from a year prior, 2018’s Hereditary made Midsommar feel like a cakewalk, with Aster dialing up the terror yet again in what was then his debut offering. A film that’s just as popcorn-friendly as it is profound, Midsommar lingers long after the credits roll and makes a star out of Milly Shapiro.

The story of intergenerational trauma and mourning might’ve underperformed at the box office compared to its successor, but Hereditary’s subversion of genres and teased-out jump scares were enough to make audiences take stock, leading to its 7.3/10 rating on IMDb.

'Uncut Gems' (2019) — 7.3 Stars

Hollywood loves a comedian-turned-"serious" actor moment, and nowhere is this arc more deftly executed than in Adam Sandler’s turn as a skeevy jeweler in Uncut Gems.

Stacked with cameos from the likes of The Weeknd and featuring a strong supporting performance from Kevin Garnett, the follow-up to the Safdie brothers’ 2017 film Good Time (another A24 title) continued the siblings’ gritty streak with a script that boasts the fourth-highest usage of the f-word in film history. On a bizarre-yet-related note, Uncut Gems received renewed interest just this year, when a clip of Julia Fox — who starred as Sandler’s mistress — reciting the film’s title went viral on TikTok. Uncut Gems recieved a 7.4 on IMDb.

'Moonlight' (2016)

If it were a lesser movie, Moonlight might’ve been overshadowed by its role in one of the biggest blunders in Oscar history, but the film’s almost-universal praise allowed it to shine all on its own. The coming-of-age story was groundbreaking in its portrayal of African-American queerness and paired its stunning visual palette with thoughtful character work led by Alex Hibbert in his acting debut.

Enigmatic as its ending might be, the film cleaned up on the awards circuit, earning Mahershala Ali his first Oscar nomination and later making history as the rightful (albeit mishandled) recipient of Best Picture. Moonlight has a 7.4/10 on IMDb.

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Deemed by many as the defining bildungsroman film, Lady Bird excelled on all fronts, winning audiences over with its pitch-perfect performances and quiet profundity. The tale of Saoirse Ronan’s titular character as she outgrows her hometown is a universal one, putting writer-director Greta Gerwig on the map with her authentic portrait of adolescence.

Gerwig would later earn her first-ever Best Director nod for her work but was controversially snubbed a few years later for Little Women, a film which reunited her muses in Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. Lady Bird has a 7.4 on IMDb.

'Eighth Grade' (2018)

For all its fascination with horror, A24 is just as interested in coming-of-age tales, with Eighth Grade marking the production company’s most recent entry into the genre. In signature fashion, Bo Burnham’s directorial debut offers all the wit and earnestness he’s known for and finds a killer writer-actor combo in Elsie Fisher.

While less flashy than some of its big-budget A24 peers, Eighth Grade elevates itself with a sharp take on internet culture (a craze Burnham later mastered with his Netflix special Inside), allowing it to quietly achieve top-tier status, earning a 7.4 on IMDb.

'Minari' (2020)

Spurred by the meteoric success of Parasite a year prior, Minari cemented South Korea as a powerhouse in filmmaking, earning the country its second historic nomination for Best Picture in 2020. Rightfully enough to transcend the foreign-language category, Minari’s story of an immigrant family assimilating in 1980s America was a hit with both critics and audiences alike.

While the latter group might’ve faulted Minari’s ambiguous ending, the Lee Isaac Chung film was enough to align with the Academy’s much-needed focus on diversity. Minari sits with a 7.5/10 on IMDb.

'The Farewell' (2019)

Awkwafina’s dramatic turn as a granddaughter in mourning was based on the true events of the writer and director Lulu Wang. The Farewell's minimalist cinematography shined a new light on its Chinese-American setting and offered a wholesome portrait of culturally specific yet universally-relatable family dynamics.

Marrying the characters’ grief with unexpected comedic deft, Wang’s sophomore film more than cemented her place as a director to watch and made deserved strides for Asian representation. The Farewell has a 7.6/10 on IMDb.

'Ex Machina' (2014)

Thrilling, crisp, and sharply critical of burgeoning tech, Ex Machina wowed audiences with the story of a science experiment gone rogue. What the film lacked in big-budget spectacle it more than made up for with meticulous attention to detail, making for one of A24’s most successful science fiction offerings.

Like Black Mirror before it, Ex Machina uses Ava to speculate on the implications of AI after the carefully-programmed robot becomes aware of her imprisonment. While it’s a success across the board, the film’s killer finale (pun intended) is enough to earn its place as runner-up in the A24 catalog. For Ex Machina's efforts, it has a 7.7/10 on IMDb.

'Room' (2015)

Starring Brie Larson in her breakout role, 2015’s Room tells the harrowing story of an abductee and her son who, after escaping seven-year captivity, adjust to life on the outside with varying results. The film was adapted from a novel of the same name and would go on to launch Jacob Tremblay’s career.

Equal parts thrilling and dramatic, Room boasts one of 2015’s best soundtracks and topped multiple best movie lists for that year. An underdog among more flashy titles, Room deserves its A24 crown nonetheless. Room has 8.1/10 on IMDb.

