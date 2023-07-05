A great action movie can be one of cinema’s most exciting spectacles. Be it an 80s one-man-army blockbuster or an explosive superhero movie from more recent times, the genre is truly one of the film industry’s most timeless and universally appealing. While moviegoers have come in droves to see the exploits of movie legends like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, there are dozens of other fantastic action heroes whose careers haven’t drawn quite the same attention.

From incredible martial artists to charismatic leading stars, these action heroes stand as some of the most underrated figures in cinema even if some of their movies have performed well with critics. While this list is limited to one starring role per actor, these staggering action flicks prove these underappreciated stars to be some of the best and most daring performers cinema has ever seen.

10 'Black Dynamite' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Not only an exceptional action film but an undervalued comedy as well, Black Dynamite was electric as a loving parody of the blaxsploitation films of the 1970s. It follows Vietnam veteran and ex-CIA agent Black Dynamite (Michael Jai White) as he works to avenge his brother’s death while cleaning up the streets.

As a frequent collaborator with fellow underrated action star Scott Adkins, White makes the absolute most of the rare starring role, showcasing a comedic prowess to match his martial artistry. Further, emphasizing that comedy talent, White also co-wrote the film and the Adult Swim animated series based on it.

9 'The Swordsman' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Paying homage to many wuxia classics which predated it, The Swordsman was a true delight for the senses. It follows a masterful warrior and former bodyguard to the king who, when his teenage daughter is kidnapped by slavers, must take up his sword to save her despite suffering a rapid onset of blindness.

Jang Hyuk serves as the film’s star. The South Korean actor has actually enjoyed a long and prolific career in Asia starring in everything from martial arts comedies to dramatic television series, but with The Swordsman and 2022’s The Killer (scoring 82% on Rotten Tomatoes), Hyuk has become an underrated action star in recent times.

8 'They Live' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

With guys like Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena transferring from the world of wrestling to the big screen with great success, modern audiences have come to celebrate them for being blockbuster draw cards. One of the first to do it though was none other than wrestling villain “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, whose starring role in They Liveis genuinely outstanding.

Piper plays John Nada, a drifter who grabs his shotgun and takes action when he discovers a pair of sunglasses that show him the world’s social elite are alien invaders using mass media to control human behavior. From the brilliant mind of cult maestro John Carpenter, the film is a true highlight of 80s action cinema.

7 'The Raid: Redemption' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

An Indonesian action sensation, 2011’s The Raid: Redemptionbecame a cult pop-culture phenomenon that starred Iko Uwais in just his second feature film performance. From director Gareth Evans, it followed a rookie on a S.W.A.T. team who becomes stuck in an apartment complex run by a ruthless gangster.

The action starts fast and proves to be unrelenting throughout, giving fans a pulsating, gun-toting, blood-pumping adrenaline hit of unbelievable fight sequences. In addition to being the major reason Uwais became an action star in the first place, the film also features Joe Taslim in what was just his third feature film, appearing as Sergeant Jaka.

6 'Castle Falls' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

While films like Universal Soldier became cult classics, Dolph Lundgren was sadly never given a chance to show off his action-star prowess in a major blockbuster. His career has always been intriguing to true action diehards though, and 2021’s Castle Falls presents as something of an underrated gem in his filmography despite its strong rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It centers on a large sum of money stored away in a decrepit hospital awaiting demolition and focuses on the three factions desperate to get their hands on the cash before it's lost in the rubble. With Scott Adkins co-starring and plenty of explosive thrills throughout, its 88% on Rotten Tomatoes is a good sign of its appeal to lovers of the genre.

5 'Wheelman' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes 88%

American action stars don’t tend to stay underrated for too long if they break into Hollywood. A puzzling exception to that rule has been Frank Grillo who, while his supporting credits are incredibly impressive, his leading roles haven’t quite landed with the same punch. Boss Level was one that caught the imagination of some viewers, but it was 2018’s Wheelman that is his best leading role according to Rotten Tomatoes.

A B-movie action thriller executed with incredible precision; it follows a getaway driver striving to protect his family after the crew he works for betrays him. The Wheelman’s desperate quest for answers makes for a true white-knuckle thriller which probably never got the credit it deserved being a Netflix release.

4 'The Night Comes for Us' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

The film industry is stacked with action talent across the board, so when two modern-day greats of the genre clash on the big screen it ought to be a spectacle to behold. The Night Comes for Uswas all that and more, starring Joe Taslim as a redeemed gangland enforcer and Iko Uwais as the thug sent to kill him.

The two martial artists are predictably exceptional, but the movie actually rose to prominence for another reason. As a ridiculously blood-soaked, slashing action flick, its copious amounts of gore earned it a reputation as a stylishly violent action flick not at all for squeamish viewers.

3 'IP Man 2' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Despite fleeting success in a couple of supporting roles in Hollywood blockbusters like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Chinese actor and martial artist Donnie Yen is one of the action genre’s most underrated stars. Among his defining career highlights is the acclaimed Ip Man films, with 2010’s Ip Man 2 his highest-rated feature film on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hot off the heels of its predecessor’s instant cult-classic status, it follows Ip Man as he relocates to Hong Kong to teach Wing Chun martial arts to a new generation only to face opposition from rival fighters. On top of its awe-inspiring fight choreography and martial arts talent, Ip Man 2 also boasts a dramatic awareness of its setting which gives the film a fascinating intrigue that compliments its combative spectacle.

2 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

As far as foreign action stars go, Chow Yun-Fat actually had a really successful career, particularly through the 1990s with his collaborations with John Woo. His stardom peaked with the release of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, a famous wuxia film that went on to win four Academy Awards.

The epic period adventure followed a warrior after he gives his legendary sword to his lover only for it to be stolen, sparking a quest to retrieve it. With a supporting cast including Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi, Chow’s co-stars have enjoyed numerous career highlights since, however Chow himself has drifted out of the limelight, becoming an underrated actor (at least to American audiences) in the process.

1 'Ninja II: Shadow of a Tear' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

While Scott Adkins is one of the better-known of the cohort of current underrated action heroes, his work still doesn’t get the appreciation it truly deserves. One of the best of his films was 2013’s Ninja II: Shadow of a Tear, an old-fashioned, gritty revenge thriller rich with martial arts mayhem.

It follows a settled-down Ninjitsu master who, when his wife is brutally murdered by robbers, returns to his training before seeking revenge. While the story isn’t exactly original, it is adequate at getting audiences emotionally invested and leads to plenty of chances for Adkins to display his incredible skill set with grace, precision, and a violently satisfying punch.

