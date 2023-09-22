Animated movies are a favorite for many. No matter your age, they just have a way of winning their audiences over from the moment you sit down to watch. Throw a big name into the mix, and you're sure to be instantly besotted by the magic that is the wonderful world of Disney. They own more than you may know, and to say they've made a big name for themselves is somewhat of the understatement of the century. But despite the vastness that resides within one of the biggest names on the planet, their animated stories will always have a special place in our hearts.

For 100 years, Disney has entertained us to no end, bringing to life beloved characters within their famous features that will stand the test of time. With every one of these films in the 90%-100% range on Rotten Tomatoes, you can bet they've had their fair share of praise and success since their respective release years. But no matter how old these movies may be, they have stuck with fans and left an imprint amongst them, etching their mark on the hearts of millions from all across the globe.

10 'Raya and the Last Dragon' (2021)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

A movie some old-school Disney fans may have yet to see is the two-year-old colorful adventure Raya and the Last Dragon. It tells the story of a young warrior princess named Raya, hoping to bring peace back to Kumandra and expel the dark spirits taking over her land.

RELATED: 10 Best Disney Animated Duos

Highly praised, it’s not hard to see why this 2021 addition became so popular among Disney fans. It’s a stunningly told story of strength and courage and beautifully showcases traditional Southeast Asian cultures. It’s more than deserving of its high rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

A tale as old as time. See what I did there? This classic Disney story is one you’re sure to have heard of before, many times. But you may not have known that it began as a fairytale all the way back in the 18th century, 1756 to be exact, and more than 250 years later, it’s still going strong.

Beauty and the Beast's original film adaptation was released in 1991. It is Disney’s 30th animated feature film and serves as a memorable addition to their iconic Renaissance era, coming in at number three.

8 'Fantasia' (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Initially, a major financial loss given the time of release and production costs, Fantasia was a commercial failure despite countless critics praising it. It started as a theatrical roadshow but became so much more throughout the years.

Now beloved by millions across the world, Fantasia has expanded into an evergrowing franchise, leaving its mark in many ways, from remakes, concerts, and sequels all the way through to theme park attractions and video games. When you think of Disney, this immediately springs to mind.

7 'Aladdin' (1992)

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Animated Disney classics tend to have their shot at going live-action, and the iconic princess and pauper story of Aladdin took that step in 2019. However, its original big-screen debut was released 20 years ago, and to many, it's the successor of the two in more ways than one.

While it's almost unheard of for a live-action adaptation to surpass the original's triumph, for audiences, the newer was better, albeit only just. Despite this, for critics, the former was rated almost double the latter. But honestly, they're both just as special in their own ways.

6 'Moana' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Another animated adventure soon to become live-action is the incredibly popular addition from 2016, Moana. The stunningly bright and scenic original story follows the titular character, Moana (voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho), on a mission to save the gorgeous island of Motunui.

RELATED: 10 Animated Disney Villains Who Aren't Really Evil

Chosen by the ocean, she sets out on the adventure of a lifetime to do just that. Disney's 56th animated feature film released to success on multiple fronts, garnering praise from critics and audiences and excelling at the global box office. It is an Academy Award-nominated movie, and we can't wait to see it in its live-action glory in 2025.

5 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Image via Walt Disney

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The oldest entry on this list is the classic fairytale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. First released in 1937, today, it's one of the most iconic Disney adaptations of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. It's also the company's first-ever feature-length animated film.

Snow White is a brilliant representation of "an oldie but a goodie." For an 86-year-old movie, it only stands stronger as time goes on. While there's conflict and controversy surrounding its live-action successor, we can always turn to the original for a trip back to where it all began.

4 'Dumbo' (1941)

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Every Disney fan has seen this classic. It was released over 80 years ago and has become one of the company's most well-known stories, to the point where if animals have big ears disproportionate to their heads, they are sometimes dubbed, Dumbo. We've all done it at least once, don't try and deny it.

Dumbo originated from the adorable baby elephant with ears big enough they could literally lift him off the ground. The titular character and his just as lovable companion, Timothy Mouse, earned a place in Disney history following the movie's National Film Registry preservation in 2017. It may be short at only 64 minutes long, but it stands proud nonetheless.

3 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' (1961)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Disney's seventeenth animated feature film came in 1961 when One Hundred and One Dalmatians was released in theaters, bringing a new financial life to the studio. An all-around success, the film grossed a whopping $303 million on a budget of just $3.6 million and garnered critical acclaim worldwide.

Its success sparked further projects throughout the years, including numerous sequels, two animated TV series, and even a live-action feature centered on the main antagonist, Cruella de Vil. Its popularity remains over half a century later and is one of Disney's most beloved early releases.

2 'Zootopia' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

If you think Frozen’s “Let It Go” was an earworm of a song that drove you absolutely insane, then Zootopia’s version of a just as overplayed song comes with the upbeat, inspirational jam from Shakira, “Try Everything.” Albeit being heard everywhere when the movie was released, its message should be taken on board nonetheless.

Zootopia, AKA Zootropolis in some countries, was an immediate success, both commercially and critically. It tells the inspirational story of a young rabbit determined to prove herself as a cop surrounded by primarily predator colleagues, and a cunning fox with a hankering for mischief. It’s the whole “cats and dogs don’t get on” thing told on a very sweet, comedic, and heartwarming scale.

1 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Image via Disney

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Some of Disney's oldest movies continue to outweigh the rest when it comes to favorites for fans, and original classics like 1940s Pinocchio will likely keep that title for decades to come. Just think about what has stemmed from this cute and simple story about a lying wooden puppet with a long nose.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Pinocchio' Film Adaptations, Ranked According to IMDb

Pinocchio is the company's second oldest feature film, released just three years after the success of 1937s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. By now, you all know the iconic story of Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, and Geppetto. If you're a true Disney fan, how could you not? It's one of those tales sure to be passed down for generations.

NEXT: Disney's 10 Best TV Shows Based On Their Animated Movies