Elizabeth Olsen is soon to return as the infamous Scarlet Witch. Olsen is an American actress who has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her outstanding performances. With many appearances in a variety of films ranging from indie flicks to blockbuster hits, she's a name worth mentioning.

Her highest-rated movies showcase her range and versatility as an actress. Whether it's a psychological thriller, Martha Marcy May Marlene, or a superhero film, Avengers: Endgame, Olsen delivers captivating performances that leave a lasting impression on the audience. The anticipation can only go higher from here following the amazing movies she's already starred in.

10 'Kodachrome' (2017)

Image via Gotham Group

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Based on a 2010 New York Times article written by A.G. Sulzberger, a father, Benjamin Asher Ryder (Ed Harris), and son, Matt Ryder (Jason Sudeikis) take a road trip to Kansas in order to develop photographs at Kodak's last Kodachrome lab before it closes its doors forever.

This Netflix film gives Olsen the role of Zooey Kern a nurse and assistant to Benjamin Ryder. She informs her employer that he's terminally ill with liver cancer. Regardless of its predictability, it is an engaging story filled with familiar scenes and amazing performances that make it an entertaining watch.

9 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the universe pushes its boundaries into darkness. A superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange is played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Strange protects America Chavez, a teenager capable of traveling the multiverse, from Wanda Maximoff.

Although it's considered Doctor Strange's movie, Wanda Maximoff is the star. Sam Raimi takes the universe in his own intriguing and creative direction with his iconic zoom-ins. It's certainly not the first time we've seen Wanda as the bad guy, but she's more powerful than ever with the Darkhold. Olsen received critical acclaim as a powerhouse with a character that had the most compelling arc.

8 'Kill Your Darlings' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

This biographical drama brings to life the story of how the murder of David Kammerer (Michael C. Hall) affected the great poets of the Beat Generation: Allen Ginsberg (Daniel Radcliffe), Jack Kerouac (Jack Huston), Lucien Carr (Dane DeHaan), and William S, Burroughs (Ben Foster).

Edie Parker, played by Olsen, is a novelist who wrote the Beat Generation memoir, You'll Be Okay, and became Jack Kerouac's first wife. With Burroughs and Kerouac taking the fall for Carr, Kerouac relied on his wealthy girlfriend, Parker. They married while in jail in order for her to get him out. The cast's performances are what accumulated positive reviews all around with their genuine attempt at showcasing the truth.

7 'Godzilla' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

The 30th film in the Godzilla franchise follows a U.S. Navy Lieutenant, Ford Brody (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) as he is reunited with his wife, Elle Brody (Elizabeth Olsen), and his son Sam. Until he is forced to immediately depart for Japan to get his father, Joe (Bryan Cranston) out of jail. They are swept in the crossfire of an ancient rivalry between Godzilla and two parasitic monsters, MUTOs.

Olsen joins a movie filled with grand visual and audio effects with just the right amount of action-packed scenes. Her casting is due in part to her desire to appear in a higher-profile movie following three years of being cast in low-key indie movies.

6 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Image Via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, the Avengers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) build an artificial intelligence similar to J.A.R.V.I.S, named Ultron (James Spader), but something goes wrong. Ultron has a mind of his own and makes plans to bring world peace by killing the human race. The Avengers must team up and defeat the evil villain Ultron.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces Olsen's character, Wanda Maximoff along with her brother, Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Olsen rose to fame by nabbing this popular role. Although Maximoff is considered evil for teaming up with Ultron in the beginning, she learns the error of her ways and joins the Avengers in protecting humankind. Its thrilling action sequences, quick banter between superheroes, and electrifying cast have certainly pleased fans of the Marvel franchise.

5 'Ingrid Goes West' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

The film follows a young woman named Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) who is unstably obsessed with a narcissistic social media influencer, Taylor Sloane. In order to befriend her idol, Thorburn decides to move to Los Angeles.

Olsen plays the influencer, Taylor Sloane in this relevant and uncomfortably close-to-home film. The story gives an interesting take on our worst impulses in a world that focuses too much on social media status. With a high Rotten Tomatoes ranking, the film is filled with strong performances such as Aubrey Plaza weaponizing awkwardness, that give the audience its topical humor.

4 'Wind River' (2017)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

This mystery thriller follows a US Fish and Wildlife Service hunter, Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner), and an FBI agent, Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) as they work together to investigate a murder of a young woman on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

The director, Taylor Sheridan, wrote this character-driven mystery to raise awareness of the high number of raped and murdered Indigenous women. Olsen delivers an incredibly strong performance as an FBI agent under her element that gives chills to the audience. The film received praise for its direction, cinematography, and performances.

3 'Martha Marcy May Marlene' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Sean Durkin's Martha Marcy May Marlene is a heartbreaking psychological thriller. A young woman, Martha, suffers from delusions and paranoia after escaping from an abusive cult in the Catskill Mountains. She returns to her family and attempts to reintegrate into society.

Although known for her MCU character, Olsen made her film debut before joining the Marvel franchise. The film received critical acclaim during its premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, even Durkin won the Directing Award for Best Drama. It received highly positive reviews with Olsen's gripping and nuanced performance following her interest in the character after her own fascination with mental illnesses.

2 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The Avengers get into a disagreement over international oversight following the damage the Avengers have done while saving the world. It breaks the infamous group of heroes into two different sides: one led by Captain America (Chris Evans) and the other by Iron Man.

Olsen delivers an emotionally charged performance as she struggles with her advanced powers of telekinesis following the events of the film. It created the long-standing question: are you team Iron Man or Captain America? With Scarlet Witch on Captain America's side, she fights against Vision in order to control the Mind Stone. The film became one of the highest-grossing superhero movies of all time.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Disney

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, follows the surviving members of the Avengers: Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers, Thor, Natasha Romanoff, James Rhodes, Rocket, Scott Lang, and their allies as they come up with a plan to get back everyone that Thanos erased after his snap.

Olsen played her role as Wanda to perfection, using her emotions with her power to prove how powerful the Scarlet Witch can truly be. During the war against Thanos, Wanda telekinetically incapacitates Thanos for killing her boyfriend, Vision, despite being from a completely different timeline. Being the second highest-grossing film of all time, Endgame was successful as expected with all the heroes defeating the worst enemy they've ever faced to date.

