When it comes to supernatural media, one of the most commonly used archetypes is that of ghosts. Most media involving ghosts play around with the concept of dead souls who haven’t entirely moved on to the afterlife due to their unfinished business. They range from being deadly serious with ghosts that pose a genuine, malicious threat, to being played more for comedy by showing them as just ordinary people who also happen to be dead.

While these concepts have been played around with in stage shows and movies for many years, many TV shows involving ghosts have recently spiked in popularity, especially with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the last two decades, there has been a trend of well-done, fun, and scary shows that have used ghosts as either a gold mine for comedy or as metaphors for much darker subject matters. No matter what such spirits represent, it’s clear that both the light and darkness that come with ghosts have managed to resonate with audiences.

11 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

From 2018-2023, acclaimed filmmaker Mike Flanagan wrote and directed three seasons of gothic anthology series based on horror literature for Netflix. While the three of them share creative teams and actors and involve nonlinear timelines, they are considered to be three different shows with no plot relations. The second of these series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is loosely inspired by the works of Henry James, predominantly The Romance of Certain Old Clothes and especially The Turning of the Screw.

The bulk of the narrative takes place in the 1908s, as American Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) travels to England to escape her traumatic past and become the caretaker for a pair of orphans. As Dani begins to realize that the manor they live in is haunted by ghosts, both literal and metaphorical, the children’s erratic and questionable behavior shows signs that somebody else is in control of their actions.

10 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The last in the gothic horror series Mike Flanagan made for Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher, combines elements from the most famous stories of legendary gothic writer Edgar Allan Poe. Tying it all together is the story of Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood & Zach Gilford), the corrupt CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. He and his twin sister Madeline (Mary McDonnell and Willa Fitzgerald) have built an empire through greed and cruelty. But suddenly, all six of Rodrick’s children die within the span of two weeks.

After witnessing his children’s ghosts, he decides to talk with C. Auguste Dupin, an attorney (Carl Lumbly) who’s been trying to expose his corruption for years. Through flashbacks, Rodrick tells his entire life story and reveals his family’s deepest, darkest secrets. Throughout his story, a mysterious, never-aging woman known only as Verna (Carla Gugino) appears to have something to do with his corruption and his children’s deaths.

9 'Lockwood and Co.' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name, Lockwood and Co. is a British fantasy-action series that has a wonderfully creative setting. The world is much like ours but with one key difference - for the last 50 years, ghosts have been rising from their graves. Deadly to the touch and unable to be sensed by adults, the teenagers who can see and hear them have been forced to start up ghost-hunting agencies to protect society from these oncoming threats.

One such reluctant ghost hunter is Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), a runaway who comes to London looking for some work. But the only place that will hire her is Lockwood and Co. - a tiny organization run by two outcast teens with no adult supervisors. While the show places much of the action in the hands of its supernatural antagonists, it focuses its primary attention on the teens who hunt them. After all, they’re kids who have been left to deal with an apocalyptic event that the grown-ups literally can’t deal with themselves.

8 'Julie and the Phantoms' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Another Netflix series canceled way too soon, Julie and the Phantoms was a fun, heartfelt, and energized show inspired by the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas. The series begins with up-and-coming boy band Sunset Curve (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, & Jeremy Shada), who are about to make their big break by performing at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, their career turns out to be short-lived when they consume bad hot dogs and die from food poisoning. Twenty-five years later, they are accidentally summoned from their graves by a girl named Julie (Madison Reyes), an aspiring musician whose mother has recently died.

These new friends discover that when they play music together, the boys can be seen and heard by others, so they form a band with the gimmick that Julie is the star and the boys are just holograms. But when a charming ghost named Caleb (Cheyenne Jackson) decides to add the boys to his collection of ghosts forced to perform at his club for all eternity, they must complete their unfinished business and perform at the Orpheum.

7 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

The Haunting of Hill House is the first installment in Mike Flannagan’s Haunting anthology series and is the highest-rated of the group on Rotten Tomatoes. Inspired by the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, it changes the novel's story to focus on a family who moved into Hill House in 1992 so father Hugh (Timothy Hutton & Henry Thomas) can renovate and sell it. As their stay in the house becomes more prolonged than expected, they begin to witness increasingly disturbing paranormal phenomena.

While this plot line resembles the novel’s in terms of basic setting, it introduces this new set of characters along with a new plot line focusing on the children of the family in the present, all having been affected by their experiences in the house in different ways. Some try to deal with what they’ve seen and try to apply logic to it, while others succumb to their inner demons. It’s a ghost show that looks at both the trauma of the supernatural and the trauma that can come with family.

6 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Supernatural is a long-running, beloved cult series that balances a dark tone and storylines but keeps an offbeat sense of humor that pokes fun at itself. Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester travel on the road in Dean’s 1967 Chevrolet. Theirs is a journey kickstarted by their father’s disappearance in what is initially described as a hunting trip. But it’s quickly shown that what their father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has trained them to “hunt” are ghosts, vampires, and other supernatural creatures.

Dean and Sam balance their rocky relationship with fighting threats that could destroy all humanity, helping innocent people, and even helping a few ghosts with unfinished business. While predominantly a horror show, Supernatural’s long run allowed it to play around with its own genre, tone, and style (even doing a crossover episode with Scooby-Doo at one point). The Winchester brothers fight a new creature in every episode while also going through a larger storyline that affects their relationship in new ways.

5 'Marianne' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

A French language series written and directed by Samuel Bodin, Marianne focuses on young horror writer Emma Larismon (Victoire Du Bois). She’s decided to retire from horror books and has just killed off her lead character, Lizzie Larck, who frequently defeats a witch named Marianne (Delia Espinat-Dief). But at a book signing, Emma is approached by one of her childhood friends (Aurora Broutin), whose mother might be possessed by Marianne’s evil ghost.

What follows is a nightmarish blend of fact and fiction as the characters Emma writes about in her books seem to begin appearing in reality. Soon, the witch gives Emma an ultimatum - either keep writing about her so she can cause more pain and torment, or she will destroy everything Emma loves. With regard to the show’s literal and psychological ghosts, Marianne discusses how creators and writers use their experiences to create art and the danger that comes from being consumed by it.

4 'Ghosts' (2019-23)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

From Them There, the team behind the smash hit UK series Horrible Histories, comes Ghosts, a sitcom with a truly unique premise. In the English country home Button House, the primary occupants are a group of various ghosts from vastly different time periods. These include a Regency-era poet (Matthew Baynton) shot in a duel, a disgraced MP (Simon Farnaby) stuck without any pants, a scout leader (Jim Howick) who died after one of his pupils accidentally shot him in the neck, and a caveman (Laurence Rickard) who died after being struck by lightning.

These ghosts live in disharmony, and the arrival of a new living couple, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who plan to turn the mansion into a hotel, only adds to their discontent. But when Alison experiences an accident, she realizes she can see and hear the ghosts haunting her new home. As they realize none of them can leave (the ghosts because they can’t pass on and the living because they’ve put down the deposit), they must learn to co-exist as best they can.

3 'Ghosts' (2021-)

2 Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Much like The Office, Ghosts has an American remake that initially translated the original British storylines for American audiences, while coming into a lighter tone with its own set of characters and relationships. Woodstone Manor is haunted, with its ghosts ranging from a revolutionary officer (Brandon Scott Jones) who died of dysentery, a 1920s jazz singer (Danielle Pinnock) who insists she was murdered, a stockbroker (Asher Goodman) who died of a drug overdose, and a hippie from the 60s (Sheila Carrasco) killed by a bear she tried to pet while high.

Alas, new living couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have entered the home and intend to turn the mansion into a bed and breakfast. At first, they try to terrify the couple into leaving, but what little powers they have aren’t very scary. But when Samantha starts seeing them, the ghosts find new connections that may just be enough to finish their business.

1 'Being Human' (2008-13)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Created by Toby Whithouse, Being Human is a BBC series that shows a most unusual mashup between a supernatural horror and a comedy about roommates in Bristol. In this case, the roommates are a ghost named Annie (Leonora Crichlow), a vampire named John (Aidan Turner), and a werewolf named George (Russell Tovey). While most supernatural creatures live alongside humans in this world, these three have made the choice to live among humans, trying to live peacefully while battling their more demonic impulses.

Annie must deal with her new physical isolation and unfinished business, John must find a way to avoid feeding on humans as much as possible, and George must manage his werewolf transformations and avoid passing on his curse to other people. As they find a way to live together, they must also prevent their true natures from being exposed to humans and the pressure from other supernatural creatures to embrace their darker sides. It’s a funny and genuinely heartfelt series that showcases the more human side of seemingly inhuman creatures.

