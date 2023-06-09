For over fifty years, HBO has gained international acclaim for developing high-quality television series. From the vicious medieval series, Game of Thrones to the corporate satire Succession, HBO has found success in various genres, further differentiating them from their competitors.

Among the vast collection of shows, there are several episodes that represent peak television. The content in these episodes may have been building up for seasons, or perhaps they provide a sense of shock to the audience. These episodes have garnered the highest ratings on IMDb, where they have each been reviewed thousands of times to make it to the top of the top.

The following article contains spoilers for the episodes and series discussed.

10 ‘Chernobyl’ (2019) — “Vichnaya Pamyat,” Season 1, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

The final episode of the hit historical miniseries Chernobyl focuses on uncovering the truth surrounding the fallout of the titular nuclear disaster. This finale is the highest-rated episode of the miniseries, and the series ranks as the fifth highest all-time on IMDb.

Critics and viewers praised the brilliant cinematography and camerawork, which created a claustrophobic and tense atmosphere throughout the episode. The court scene in the episode is also labeled as one of the greatest of all time due to the brilliant acting and writing.

9 ‘Succession’ (2018-2023) — “This Is Not for Tears” (Season 2, Episode 10)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

The season two finale of Succession saw the Roy family begrudgingly decide who to offer as the scapegoat due to sexual misconduct scandal stemming from the cruise division of Waystar Royco.

With the stakes raised higher than ever before, the true motivations of some of the characters are seen for the first time in this episode. However, the key part of this episode was the twist at the end, where Kendall, who had been chosen as the sacrifice by his father, revealed that his father was responsible for the scandal.

8 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019) — "Hardhome" (Season 5, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

This Games of Thrones episode is a thrilling chapter that changed the tide of the series. The episode included Tyrion’s induction as Daenerys’ advisor, Cersei being imprisoned by the High Sparrow, Sansa’s discovery that her brothers are alive, and finally, the battle scene.

Many viewers claimed that the brilliance of this episode lay in the ending battle scene between Jon Snow and the White Walkers, which some have labeled the greatest in television history.

7 'Barry' (2018-2023) — "ronny/lily" (Season 2, Episode 5)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Midway through the second season of Barry, Barry is blackmailed into killing Detective Loach’s ex-wife’s boyfriend. This episode, which starts as something viewers had seen multiple times before, spirals out of control into an absurdly comedic stage of events.

This rollercoaster of an episode, directed and written by Bill Hader, displays the perfect blend of thriller and comedy, with top-notch performances by Hader and Stephen Root. Even though it has little to do with the show's overarching narrative, this episode has been revered by viewers due to its creative nature.

6 'Succession' (2018-2023) — "All the Bells Say" Season 3, Episode 9 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

In the finale of Season 3, Logan is considering the sale of Waystar Royco, while the Roy siblings work together to try and stop him. The episode was also nominated for four Emmy Awards, making it the most nominated episode of the third season.

This episode excels as a finale by creating a spectacle that was developed through all the previous episodes while tying up loose ends, thus, setting the stage for the final season. Many viewers claim the star of the episode was Tom, whose deception had been insinuated throughout the season.

5 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005) — "Everyone’s Waiting" (Season 5, Episode 12)

IMDb Rating: 9.9/10

It's a testament to the quality of Six Feet Under that it's been able to endure 20 years after it came to a close. The final episode follows Brenda giving birth to her child, David, struggling as he grieves the death of Nate and Claire’s departure to New York.

The conclusion of the series succeeded in finishing the story arcs of all the characters, which is not something very many television shows accomplish. Many refer to the finale as the perfect cathartic ending that shows the reality of death.

4 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019) — "The Winds of Winter" (Season 6, Episode 10)

IMDb Rating: 9.9/10

The final episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones helped culminate the different storylines during the season, setting the stage for the anticipated yet disappointing final seasons. In the episode, Jon Snow is declared King in the North, Cersei destroys the Great Sept along with those inside it with wildfire, Arya finally gets revenge on Frey, and finally, Daenerys arrives in Westeros for the first time on her quest to be crowned queen.

This episode mesmerized viewers with a grand finale of several plot lines that have been in the making for seasons. The writing and haunting soundtrack were also commended by viewers and critics alike.

3 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019) — "Battle of the Bastards" (Season 6, Episode 9)

IMDb Rating: 9.9/10

Game of Thrones seems to hit its peak when a given season draws to a close, and this peak is miles above the rest. In the “Battle of the Bastards,” Jon faces off against Ramsay Bolton in an epic battle signaling the end of Bolton’s sadistic rule.

The battle scenes are stunningly choreographed and edited, making for one of the greatest television spectacles to air. After a grueling five seasons, the Stark flags were finally raised once again in Winterfell, much to viewers' delight.

2 'Succession' (2018-2023) — "Connor’s Wedding" (Season 4, Episode 3)

IMDb Rating: 9.9/10

The fourth season of Succession promised a final battle between Logan Roy and his children. However, the third episode of the season saw Logan’s unforeseen death on a plane trip to Sweden to meet with Mattson while Connor’s wedding took place.

This episode shocked many viewers, who were surprised to see that Logan had been killed off so early into the final season. The tremendous performances and writing also help further the shock value of the event. As well, the long takes and stylistic choices put the viewer on a rollercoaster of emotions as the episode carries on.

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019) — "The Rains of Castamere" Season 3, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 9.9/10

This episode surrounds the wedding between Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey that took place at the Twins. After a happy marriage ceremony, which sees Robb and Catelyn Stark have a sense of hope towards their conquest, they are betrayed and massacred alongside the Stark Army, by the Frey’s and Bolton’s.

The massacre deemed the “Red Wedding,” has become an iconic and astonishing moment due to its dismissal of main characters who did not finish their character arc. This episode also had major effects throughout the Seven Kingdoms, further adding to the Starks’ desolation in their quest for the Iron Throne.

