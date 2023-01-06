For the users of Letterboxd, these were the scariest movies of the year.

2022 has been a bumper year for horror movies. Whether it is the long-awaited revival of beloved franchises in Scream and Predator, new movies from modern genre masters Jordan Peele and Ti West, or the arrival of fresh talent on the scene with Zach Cregger and Mimi Cave. No matter what kind of horror fan you are, there was something for you to watch in 2022.

So which horror movies resonated the most with people this year? The movie review app Letterboxd has always been a good indicator of which movies scored well with the public, and in 2022 plenty of horror movies exceeded expectations.

'Fresh' — Rating: 3.5

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) decides she is done with the dating scene. Filled with endless apps and rude dudes who only want to send pictures of their genitals, she decides it's not worth the effort. That all changes when she has a meet-cute with the charming Steve (Sebastian Stan), and the pair begin a swift romance.

To say any more about Fresh would spoil the surprises it has in store, but needless to say, Noa and Steve's relationship heads down a darker path. Edgar-Jones and Stan are terrific in the lead roles, with Stan seemingly relishing the chance to step away from his MCU persona. They are supported by a great script that is frequently funny and scary.

Fresh is available to stream on Hulu.

'X' — Rating: 3.6

One of the best theatrically released slasher movies in years, X follows the cast and crew of a pornographic film in the 1970s as they travel to Texas to shoot at a remote farmhouse. While there, they draw the ire of the elderly owners, and their pleasure becomes pain as they are killed in a variety of gruesome ways.

X wears its influence from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on its sleeve, as even the framing of certain shots recalls the classic horror movie. X is a fun, good time that any slasher fan will enjoy, and the film is bolstered by a great cast that includes Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, and Jenna Ortega, each clearly having fun with their role.

X is available to stream on Showtime.

'You Won't Be Alone' — Rating: 3.6

Set in 19th-century Macedonia, You Won't Be Alone follows a young peasant girl who has lived a sheltered life. When she crosses paths with a witch, the resulting encounter leaves her with the ability to shape-shift. Curious about the outside world, the girl begins a journey to discover her inner humanity while living in the skin of others.

You Won't Be Alone fits firmly in the world of folk horror and will appeal to anyone who is a fan of The Witch. It definitely veers more into the art side of the horror genre, which may not appeal to those who love their horror fast and gory, but it is a well-made moody piece that will literally get under your skin.

'Werewolf by Night' — Rating: 3.6

The MCU's first foray into the horror genre, Werewolf by Night has proven to be a resounding success. Set over the course of one night, the world's greatest monster hunters are summoned for a competition; the plot follows Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly) as they are forced to work together to survive.

The most striking element of Werewolf by Night is its presentation, as its black-and-white aesthetic is a clear throwback to the age of classic horror films. It is a bold choice that works wonderfully for the project, as it is given a clear identity that aids its engrossing plot as it flies by in under an hour.

Werewolf by Night is available to stream on Disney+.

'Prey' — Rating: 3.6

Perhaps the most surprising movie of the year, Prey is the best film in the Predator series since the original. Set in 1719 in the Great Plains, the plot follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Comanche who yearns to become a warrior. When a Predator arrives and begins hunting the locals, Naru sets out to prove her abilities.

Prey should be commended for its commitment to accurately portraying Comanche life in the 18th century, shining a light on a culture many people will never have encountered. This faithfulness is what sets Prey apart from the Predator sequels as it has a deeper meaning than just action and gore, though it offers plenty of that as well.

Prey is available to stream on Hulu.

'Barbarian' — Rating: 3.7

The latest entry in Airbnb horror, Barbarian follows Tess (Georgina Campbell) as she arrives at her rental and faces everyone's biggest nightmare: social interaction. Discovering that Keith (Bill Skarsgard) is already staying there is the first of many mysteries that will soon unfold.

Barbarian has one of the best screenplays of 2022, as it consistently finds new ways to surprise the audience. Just when it seems like things are heading one way, it throws a new curveball as things get darker and weirder. It is destined to become a cult classic and will surely be discussed for years to come.

Barbarian is available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Menu' — Rating: 3.8

A horror movie that doubles as a crash course in fine dining, The Menu sees the guests at an exclusive restaurant subjected to a series of macabre events courtesy of the vengeful Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Among the guests is Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), an outsider who throws a wrench in Slowik's plans.

One of the best black comedies in years, The Menu takes pleasure in lampooning the food world while also taking a swipe at those who worship it. Both Taylor-Joy and Fiennes have received Golden Globe nominations for their work as the leads and the frequent sparring partners make for entertaining viewing.

The Menu is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Bones and All' — Rating: 3.8

The second movie directed by Luca Guadagnino starring Timothee Chalamet, Bones and All follows Chalamet's Lee and Taylor Russell's Maren as young lovers both afflicted with the same disease that causes them to hunger for human flesh. As they road trip through America in search of Maren's long-lost mother, they encounter a variety of strange characters.

While Bone and All's subject will not be for everyone as the leads frequently gorge on human remains, its creative storytelling and strong performances from Russell and Chalamet make this one of 2022's most well-made horror films.

'Nope' — Rating: 3.9

The third film from Jordan Peele, Nope lives up to his high standards. When adult siblings Em (Keke Palmer) and OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) discover a UFO living in the clouds above their family ranch, they hatch a plan to capture it on film for profit. When the object becomes hostile, however, they find themselves in a battle for survival.

While Nope blends into the science-fiction genre more than his past efforts, Peele still showcases his horror chops with his third effort. Nope contains some of 2022's most distressing scenes and images, with a particular moment set inside the UFO's suction tube sure to haunt the minds of some viewers forever.

Nope is available to stream on Peacock.

'Pearl' — Rating: 3.9

Ti West's prequel to X, fans did not have to wait long for a follow-up to the popular slasher movie. Pearl follows that movie's villain in her younger years when she was living with her parents on a farm. Believing she is meant to be a star, Pearl soon develops a taste for murder as she lets nobody get in her way of achieving her dream.

Mia Goth reprises her role from X and is outstanding as Pearl, showcasing a wide variety of emotions. Capable of frightening you as she savagely murders someone with a pitchfork, Goth can elicit sympathy in the turn of a phrase as the serial killer exposes her vulnerabilities and desires in a world that never seems to let things go her way.

