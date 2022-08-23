Over the past decade, the reach of television shows has extended far. With the growing streaming wars, hundreds of shows are at the fingertips of Americans across the country, which can make it difficult for a show to reach people. These shows have been the pinnacle of American television.

However, there are (and were) times that a TV show is so good, so captivating, that it can encompass the attention of an entire country for one hour a week. While limited or anthology series such as True Detective(8.9) and The Twilight Zone(9.0) certainly made a mark on small-screen culture, these will not be included. HBO has done an exceptional job over the past 20 years delivering multiple shows like The Sopranosand The Wire, which fit that bill.

'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022), 8.8 Rating

A prequel to Breaking Bad (a later entry), Better Call Saul follows the turbulent life, rise, and downfall of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), before he becomes criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman; and former police office Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks).

The series recently wrapped, to raving reviews, officially ending the Breaking Bad saga, which encompasses the events of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie(2019). With this second series, creator Vince Gilligan solidified himself as possibly the greatest television mind of all-time.

'Seinfeld' (1989-1998), 8.9 Rating

Seinfeld is considered by many to be the greatest comedy show of all-time, and it certainly has a claim to that title. The progenitor of the "friends living life and hijinx ensue" genre that would spawn others like Friends and New Girl.

Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) are possibly the most iconic foursome in all of television, let alone sitcoms. Additionally, series co-creator Larry David was able to parlay his Seinfeld success into Curb Your Enthusiasm.

'The Office' (2005-2013), 8.9 Rating

Originally a U.K. show, the American version of The Office is the ultimate work place comedy. Like Seinfeld, The Office can be credited with other work place comedy shows like Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and 30 Rock.

The show has a long list of running gags that occur throughout the show, most famously Jim (John Krasinski) and Dwight's (Rainn Wilson) relationship. Although fans will tell you there is a noticeable decline in the shows later seasons due to the departure of Steve Carell's Michael Scott, the show still maintained a large and loyal fan base until its conclusion.

'Sherlock' (2010-2017), 9.0 Rating

A miniseries consisting of only three episodes per season, totaling 15 overall, Sherlock is still only the third-shortest show on this list. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a modern version of the famed sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, alongside Martin Freeman's Dr. John Watson.

Watson also has a running blog chronicling their mysteries and adventures together, turning the duo to the public eye. Characters as beloved and storied as Sherlock Holmes need to be delicately handled, and this modern take on an old character is done impeccably well.

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019), 9.2 Rating

The greatest fantasy show of all-time, Game of Thrones was on the cutting edge of weekly shock value for its audience. It felt like every week, your favorite character was in jeopardy of being killed off, or what kind of twisted fate awaited them.

After the source material (the series of novels written by George R.R. Martin), ran their course, the show continued without their safety net, and it showed The last season specifically, was wildly considered a bad ending to an otherwise flawless show. But HBO's new House of the Dragon seems to have GoT fans excited again.

'The Sopranos' (1999-2007), 9.2 Rating

Boasting a huge cast of lovable characters that do horrible things, The Sopranos is an impressive display of having memorable characters, major and minor. James Gandolfini's title character, Tony Soprano, has a legitimate claim as "best mobster character of all-time."

Alongside Gandolfini's brilliant performance as Tony, the side characters are equally captivating and shine brightly; Paulie Walnuts (Tony Sirico), Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), Silvio Dante (Steven van Zandt), amongst others, are so important to the show and can carry episodes on their own.

'The Wire' (2002-2008), 9.3 Rating

The Wire never won any major awards when it was airing, it didn't have a large audience like other HBO shows, The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, did. However, its life after its original run has catapulted it into the conversation as the best show ever.

The show's seasons are uniquely separated into five overarching plots that connect the city to law enforcement: the illegal drug trade, the port system, the city government and bureaucracy, education and schools, and the print news medium. It's a show praised for its themes of society and politics and accurate depiction of inner-city life.

'Chernobyl' (2019), 9.4 Rating

Only a five episode mini and limited series, Chernobyl managed to become one of the most highly touted shows ever created. The show is praised for its historical accuracy during, and after, the events of the infamous explosion of the power plant.

Perhaps the most memorable and grueling moments of the show was its depiction of the first responders who arrived after the power plant's explosion, and the slow, painful effect the radiation had on them. The negligence that caused the explosion, and the nuclear fallout on innocent bystanders near Pripyat, is heartbreaking.

'Band of Brothers' (2001), 9.4 Rating

Band of Brothers is a war drama miniseries, and it debuted for HBO on September 9, 2001, just two days before the attacks on the World Trade Center. HBO then decided to stop marketing the show, but despite its unfortunate timing, it has lived on as an emotional and intense depiction of war.

The show was created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, who had worked on Saving Private Ryan (1999) together, another story told during World War II. At the time, Band of Brothers was the most expensive TV miniseries ever created, averaging $12.5 million per episode.

'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013), 9.5 Rating

It speaks volumes about Gilligan that he has two shows on IMDb's list. After he is diagnosed with cancer, chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) turns to selling meth with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and in the process becomes the unrelenting drug kingpin, Heisenberg.

Gilligan expressed his desire to create a show "where the protagonist becomes the antagonist." Walter White is considered a transcendent character; and he may be the best character, on the best show ever. Even after the show's conclusion, the series spawned the movie El Camino the wrap up Jesse's story, and Better Call Saul, a show that deepens the world of Breaking Bad.

