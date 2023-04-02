A consistently strong movie trilogy is sometimes hard to come by. A single great movie can often feel like a miracle, when considering the various things that can go wrong during a movie's planning, filming, and post-production. Good movies with stories and characters that still have potential can sometimes get sequels, and if not one but two of these sequels live up to expectations, you've likely got a great overall trilogy in your hands.

The following trilogies are all among the most acclaimed in the history of cinema, and are ranked below according to their overall Metacritic rating. Since each movie on Metacritic is given a score out of 100, each of the following trilogies has been given a total score out of 300, which has also been converted to a percentage for the sake of clarity.

10 'The Evil Dead' Trilogy (1981-1992)

Metacritic Score: 202/300 or 67.3%

The best thing about the original three Evil Dead movies is how different they all are when it comes to genre, yet they do feel like they tell one overall, continually escalating story. The original from 1981 is a straightforward low-budget horror movie, the 1987 sequel balances comedy and horror, and then 1992's Army of Darkness abandons horror altogether, replacing it with fantasy, action, and slapstick comedy.

Army of Darkness has the lowest Metacritic score, but maybe critics at the time were expecting horror, and became confused by the film. In any event, the trilogy still has an average score of about 67/100, and is one of the most creative - and chainsaw-heavy - movie trilogies of all time.

9 'Creed' Trilogy (2015-2023)

Metacritic Score: 221/300 or 73.6%

A spin-off of the iconic Rocky series, the Creed series may not be quite as long-running, yet it's proven more consistent critically. Few would argue any Rocky or Creed movie tops 1976's original Rocky, but that film's sequels have been a little rocky (pun very intended) when it comes to quality.

What currently stands as the Creed trilogy, however, has been very consistent. It's told a compelling story about its title character over three well-received films (with 2015's original being the most critically acclaimed), and has delivered everything great about the Rocky movies - intense fights, compelling characters, and plenty of training montages - with an enjoyably modern spin.

8 'Planet of the Apes' Trilogy (2011-2017)

Metacritic Score: 229/300 or 76.3%

Back in 2011, few people would have expected a new Planet of the Apes trilogy to be quite as good as the one that ended up playing out over the next six years. 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes was a compelling start, but its sequels in 2014 and 2017 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Rise of the Planet of the Apes, respectively - ended up being even better.

With a fourth film planned, its status as a single trilogy might not remain forever, but whatever that film ends up doing, these three will likely still feel like they tell one coherent and compelling story. Reboots, remakes, and reimaginings are often frowned upon - and for good reason - but this well-regarded trilogy shows that not all reboots or updates are inherently terrible.

7 'Star Wars' Original Trilogy (1977-1983)

Metacritic Score: 230/300 or 76.6%

Being one of the most popular film franchises in cinema history, the space opera series Star Wars now has three different trilogies: the original trilogy, prequel trilogy, and sequel trilogy, plus a whole host of other spin-off movies and TV shows. When it comes to quality, though, most will agree that the original trilogy (1977-1983) represents Star Wars at its best.

The original film and its sequel, The Empire Strikes Back, have impressive 90/100 and 82/100 Metacritic scores respectively, with the trilogy's third film, Return of the Jedi, weighing things down with its 58/100 score. It's probably a little harsh, but in any event, it still leads to the trilogy as a whole having a nearly 77% average rating, which places it among the highest-rated of all time.

6 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy (2005-2012)

Metacritic Score: 232/300 or 77.3%

Christopher Nolan helped elevate the superhero genre in 2005, thanks to Batman Begins. It presented the title character's origin story in a gritty, often quite dark fashion, and paved the way for 2008's excellent The Dark Knight, and then 2012's ambitious, messy, but sometimes thrilling The Dark Knight Rises.

It's the second of the three that's had the most enduring legacy, and got the highest ratings from critics (Heath Ledger's take on The Joker likely helped). Still, at least on Metacritic, the other two movies aren't far behind, making the trilogy a high-scoring and notably consistent one, with each movie sitting between 70/100 and 84/100.

5 'The Godfather' Trilogy (1972-1990)

Metacritic Score: 250/300 or 83.3%

In any conversation about the best movie duology of time, The Godfather and its first sequel are bound to come up. The 1972 original redefined what a crime epic could be, and has a rare 100/100 score on Metacritic. Not only did it win an Oscar for Best Picture, but so too did its almost just-as-acclaimed 1974 sequel, which has a Metacritic score of 90/100.

However, the third film in the trilogy - released in 1990 - brings the average down, seeing as it only has a 60/100 on Metacritic. It's not up to the same standard, sure, but the critical reception seems a little rough, and does ultimately hold The Godfather trilogy back from being right at the top when it comes to critically-acclaimed film trilogies.

4 The 'Before...' Trilogy (1995-2013)

Metacritic Score: 261/300 or 87%

A unique trilogy that uses three movies to explore two characters over almost 20 years, the Before Trilogy makes for a remarkable set of films. Céline and Jesse meet by chance in 1995, unexpectedly run into each other again in 2004, and then by 2013, have been in a lengthy relationship with each other, which has naturally led to various middle-aged obstacles and problems.

Each film spends a day or less with the two characters at each point in their lives, with the trilogy as a whole commenting on young love, long-term love, and the trials and tribulations of getting older. Each of the three films is impeccably written and acted, with it earning its overall average score of 87/100.

3 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003)

Metacritic Score: 273/300 or 91%

Few trilogies released in the 21st century so far come close to rivaling The Lord of the Rings, and there's a good chance many years will pass before a trilogy of its size and consistency comes around again... if that ever even happens at all.

With three films that are all about three hours long (or longer), it's a trilogy that's an epic in every sense of the word, and one that still holds up more than two decades later. The first film has a 92/100, the second has an 87/100, and the third has a 94/100, leading to an overall trilogy score of 91/100. It represents the fantasy genre at its very best, with all three films proving endlessly rewatchable.

2 'Three Colors' Trilogy (1993-1994)

Metacritic Score: 274/300 or 91.3%

Not only are the Three Colors movies all incredibly highly rated, but they were all released very close together, too. The first movie, Blue, came out in 1993, with White and Red following in 1994. It's a thematic trilogy rather than a narrative one, with each film following a different protagonist struggling with a uniquely personal problem.

The colors alluded to in the various titles are also used heavily in each film's visuals, inevitably making each entry feel visually distinct. Each film has a slightly higher rating than the one before it, too, at least on Metacritic, with Blue having an 85/100, White having an 89/100, and Red having a particularly impressive perfect 100/100.

1 'Toy Story' Trilogy (1995-2010)

Metacritic Score: 276/300 or 92%

2019 may have seen the release of a fourth Toy Story movie, but the first three still feel like they form a complete trilogy. After all, the first film from 1995 begins with Andy as a young boy who constantly plays with his toys, and the third from 2010 ends on bittersweet terms with him being a young adult, willing to give his once beloved toys away to a young girl who'll give them a second life.

It's a franchise that'll likely keep going on, but the first three films released over 15 years tell a single, great story, with each entry offering a great deal of comedy, entertainment, and emotion. It's seen as one of the strongest and most consistent movie trilogies of all time, and for good reason.

