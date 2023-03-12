Letterboxd has fast become the predominant social media platform for film lovers everywhere, especially when it comes to keeping track of the slew of movies people are watching. Letterboxd's wide catalogue of films makes evident the enormous array of tastes and styles one can immerse themselves in, with new pockets of the film world always just a click away.

Despite its vastness, there remain films that are so eminently popular among film fans, that they find themselves logged as being viewed over a million times, some of them even two million, in the case of Bong Joon Ho's 2019 Best Picture-winning thriller Parasite. Among the many films in this ranking, there exist those that are both so incredibly popular and achieve an incredibly high rating from fans, with classics such as The Godfatherto recent sensations such as 2022's Everything Everywhere All At Once.

1 'Whiplash' (2014)

Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is a talented young drummer looking to propel himself into the realm of virtuosity. He falls under the ruthless tutelage of Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), an unconventional, aggressive and even abusive instructor, who pushes Andrew beyond his breaking point, forcing him to choose between greatness and his very humanity.

Damian Chazelle's (La La Land, Babylon) breakout feature, following up his overlooked debut Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, exploded onto the scene in 2014 much with the same voracity as the film's cinematography and story. Chazelle's love for jazz in his early features led him to explore new and exciting ways to express the medium on film, and Whiplash is perhaps the most memorable of these.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King' (2003)

The conclusion to Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy sees Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and the remainder of the Fellowship struggle to repel Sauron's forces from their attack on Gondor, meanwhile, Sam (Sean Astin) and Frodo (Elijah Wood) find themselves ever closer to Mordor, where they must destroy the ring.

The third of three films shot and released within a three-year period, Jackson's epic conclusion to his Lord of the Rings adaptations is Letterboxd's most celebrated in the series, although its predecessors are not too far behind. Like the others in its trilogy, the film dominated Oscar nominations, winning all eleven of its nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director win for Jackson.

3 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Spanning the 1950s to 1980, Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas tells the true story of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) a boy of half-Irish half-Italian descent who is 'adopted' by local gangsters and eventually makes a living among the ranks of the Mafia family.

After a spell of mixed critical results in the 1980s, Scorsese's 1990 feature was seen as a return to form, with his most dependable collaborators, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, reuniting with the director for the first time since Raging Bull. Since then, the film has gained a somewhat legendary status, not only as one of Scorsese's greatest works but one of the greatest gangster films ever produced.

4 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Evelyn Quan (Michelle Yeoh) and her husband Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan) are a couple on the verge of a divorce, with a daughter who they struggle to connect with and a quiet laundromat being audited by the IRS. When Evelyn is suddenly flung into the center of a multi-versal conflict, which she alone can end, she must traverse all these many versions of herself in order to solve the crisis that threatens the universe, and subsequently, her family as well.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been the film on everyone's lips since its 2022 release, and the conversation has not subsided during awards season. Directing pair Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, who go by 'The Daniels' (Swiss Army Man), worked effortlessly with an exciting and diverse team of creatives to craft a film quite unlike anything else released in 2022, or ever, for that matter.

5 'Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse' (2018)

When high school student Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) dons the powers that make him 'Spider-Man', he struggles to balance his personal life with his newfound responsibilities. His world becomes all the more complicated when super-villain 'Kingpin' uses a supercollider, transporting 'Spider-people' from across multiple dimensions to aid in Miles' fight.

The superhero film's rise to cultural dominance in the 21st has been nothing short of insatiable, however, this 2018 animated take on Marvel's most beloved character marked perhaps a new dimension for these characters, who had occupied a predominantly live-action space for the past decade. Into The Spiderverse's animation wowed audiences, with its influence seen most recently in 2022's Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

6 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Having cemented 'The Batman' as a symbol for justice in Gotham's crime-riddled underworld, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) begins to work more closely with police and political forces in order to take down the remaining pillars or organized crime. However, this plan becomes increasingly complicated when a chaotic criminal mastermind, known only as 'The Joker' (Heath Ledger), grips the city with fear following his brazen and public campaign of torture and terrorism.

Christopher Nolan's (Tenet, Inception, Interstellar) sequel to 'Batman Begins' saw his dark, gritty and grounded take on the hero take on even greater stakes, this time introducing Batman's nemesis, with a career-defining performance from the late, great Heath Ledger. The Dark Knight was crucial in ushering in a decade of superheroes on screen, bringing wider critical and audience attention to the genre, the likes of which it had not seen in years.

7 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Whilst traveling to their new home, ten-year-old Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi) and her parents take a shortcut, stopping at an abandoned amusement park despite Chihiro's adamant protests. She finds a boy names Haku (Miyu Irino), who warns her to leave, but discovers the entrances have already been blocked, and her parents are now transformed into pigs.

Hayao Myazaki's (Howl's Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro) magical adventure is a staple in the childhoods of anyone who grew up in or after the early 2000s. Endlessly imaginative and tear-jerkingly beautiful, it is a testament to the incredible talent of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli that his film finds itself among and above some of the most iconic films ever conceived.

8 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

After being framed for the murder of his wife and her lover, accountant Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) finds himself within the walls of Shawshank Prison. Andy puts the skills of his past life to work, quickly becoming popular among the other inmates, including the long-stay Red (Morgan Freeman), for his positive attitude and determination to make the most of his stolen time.

The Shawshank Redemption exists as one of those films that is talked about so often as being great that it might put one off from ever even giving it a chance. Despite being nominated for seven Academy Awards, Frank Darabont's (The Mist, The Green Mile) adaptation of Stephen King's novel missed out on every single one, however, it does sit atop IMDB's List of The Top 250 Films Of All Time.

9 'The Godfather' (1972)

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) is the black sheep of the Corleone crime dynasty, an outsider and military man who does not want to fall into the same trappings as his father. However, when his father Vito (Marlon Brando) becomes the target of a hit which leaves him close to death, Michael takes up the role as head of the family, waging a bloody war on those who wish harm to his family.

Francis Ford Coppola's (Apocalypse Now, The Conversation) decade-spanning crime drama is one of the most recognizable and popular pieces of cinema ever devised. A masterpiece in all respects, featuring career-defining performances from Pacino and Brando, The Godfather remains a seminal and unmissable piece of cinema.

10 'Parasite' (2019)

The Kim family struggles for money and work, living in a precarious basement flat in Seoul. When a friend of the family recommends the Kim's son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) take over their role as tutor for the daughter of the wealthy Park family, the Kim's begin a process of infiltrating their home and lives in order to finally find some semblance of financial stability.

Joon Ho's (The Host, Memories of Murder) 2019 thriller gripped audiences upon its release and remains prevalent in the minds and mouths of critics and audiences alike, especially since becoming the first Foreign Language Picture to be awarded the Oscar for Best Picture. This accolade was a monumental success in de-Westernizing the scope of the film canon, encouraging audiences to continue enjoying the vast breadth of cinematic artistry produced all across the globe.

