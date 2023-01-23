From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films. Users can give their own reviews on pretty much every movie ever made and have allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. While movie rating sites have existed in the past, such as the case with IMDb, the modern and most social media-driven community of Letterboxd has given their communal opinions a distinct voice compared to other film sites.

Some films get more love and acclaim than others, of course, with Letterboxd users rating some films so highly that they have since become staples of the excellence that cinema has to offer. The highest-rated films on Letterboxd can inspire cinephiles and casual viewers alike to watch something truly remarkable. Each film has surmounted a powerful legacy in worldwide film history in its own special way, with a distinct selection of masterpieces that stands out compared to any other list of the greatest films of all time.

10 'The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer' (1961)

The third film in the legendary Human Condition trilogy, The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer continues the story of Japanese soldier Kaji, with Japan having just been defeated by the Russians. However, Kaji's struggle is far from over, as he is forced to lead the last remaining men through the wreckage of Manchuria in order to finally return home to his family. The group faces incredible odds on their painful journey home, as they are forced to sneak across enemy lines as their lives continue to be tested and put on the line.

While many war movies are able to show the horrors and nightmarish depictions of what happens during the actual war itself, A Soldier's Prayer reaches the part of Kaji's story where it shows the equally painful aftermath of war. The film is able to build upon and conclude all of the powerful themes and messages from the first two films in the trilogy, creating a satisfying and painful indictment of war and the terror that it provides.

9 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

The most recently released film on the list, Dune: Part Two acts as the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the legendary Frank Herbert sci-fi story, adapting the other half of the novel. The film sees Paul Atredies (Timothee Chalamet), now united alongside the Fremen people and attempting to acclimate and become one with their culture while plotting revenge against his father's killers, the Harkonnens. As he and his mother continue to become members of their community, they start to believe that Paul may be their people's legendary savior as foretold in the prophecy.

While the original novels the Dune movies were based on have always been considered among the greatest science fiction stories ever told, Herbert's work had always been considered seemingly impossible to adapt to film. However, the ingenious sense of scale combined with the film's pitch-perfect retelling of the original story's themes and messaging has already made Denis Villeneuve's Dune a modern-day classic for sci-fi fans worldwide. Reception for the first film was already high, yet Part Two's ability to fully deliver on the climactic resolution of and buildup of both the first film and the Dune novel has resulted in massive hype among the Letterboxd community. – Robert Lee

8 'The Godfather' (1972)

It was inevitable for Francis Ford Coppola's legendary film trilogy to show its face on any platform's top movies – Letterboxd's Top 100 is no exception. The original Godfather film is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and an iconic fixture of the gangster genre that has forged its way into the pop culture zeitgeist forever. Coppola's magnum opus, the film was based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puza, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside the esteemed director. Following the life of the Corleone family and their patriarch, Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando in what is widely considered his best performance.

The film is considered by many, especially those on Letterboxd, to be one of the greatest and most culturally relevant films ever made. It has since been revered for its unique depiction of the complex psyche and internal conflicts of being a mob boss, as well as the moral degradation of his son. It's compelling and beautiful, and has become an icon for masterful filmmaking as a whole in the 20th century, so there's no surprise why it's so acclaimed.

7 'Parasite' (2019)

A movie that needs no introduction, Parasite is a black comedy-thriller film directed by master filmmaker Bong Joon-ho that has received international acclaim since its first release back in 2019 due to its searing critique on the ever-widening class divide happening in South Korea and worldwide. The film's plot follows a struggling, working-class family that schemes their way into working for a very wealthy family and infiltrating their household.

A darling of the film-review website and beyond, Parasite has been adored worldwide due to its cutting humor and incredible suspense that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, as well as showcasing the underlying class-related rage present in the characters that parallel the real-life feelings shared with its audience. On top of being one of the highest-rated films on the site, Parasite also currently holds the record for being the most-watched movie on Letterboxd with over 3.6 million members having watched the film.

6 'High and Low' (1963)

A classic thriller that has aged like fine wine, director Akira Kurosawa's High and Low is a genre-defining police procedural that revolves around the experiences of a rich executive, Kingo Gondo (Toshiro Mifune). When Gondo receives a call and learns that his son has been kidnapped, things take strange turns when it turns out that it's actually his chauffeur's child who was mistakenly abducted instead. Especially for a director whose films rarely explore a modern-day setting, High and Low stands out tremendously compared to Kurosawa's other films.

A masterclass in building intensity in a methodical manner, Kurosawa's 1963 film never wastes a second of its two-hour and twenty-three-minute runtime. It also manages to successfully deliver a message about the political and social issues that were relevant at that time in Japan, which is inextricably weaved into its well-written story. While High and Low is often overlooked when compared to Kurosawa's other masterpieces, the Letterboxd community considers the film by and large to be one of his greatest cinematic achievements.

5 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

The Godfather: Part II certainly has its fair share of love on Letterboxd. The sequel to arguably the most notable film of the 20th century, The Godfather: Part II had the unenviable task of living up to the expectations following its predecessor, but it managed to prevail and be equally as incredible. The film once again follows the Corleone family, this time witnessing two parallel stories that include the history of Vito Corleone's life and rise to power, as well as the life of his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), as he attempts to protect the family business.

The film, while widely mixed during its first release, has since received critical acclaim due to the incredible performance by Pacino as well as its incredible cinematography, making it a tour de force of the great potential of cinematic storytelling. It will forever be an endless debate whether the original Godfather or Part II is the better film, and while the difference is incredibly slim, Letterboxd decisively has Part II above the original, a testament to just how well this film delivered on its incredible expectations.

4 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

A staple of classic Japanese cinema as well as the best film by well-respected filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai is a samurai epic-drama that follows the story of desperate, struggling farmers who hire a group of masterless samurai to protect their crops and fight against the bandits that return to wreak havoc on their small village. Kurosawa's filmography as a whole has been greatly admired and revered by the Letterboxd community, with Seven Samurai being his highest-rated film as well as one of the highest-rated movies on Letterboxd.

Often regarded as not only one of the best films ever made, it's also one of the most referenced as it has inspired numerous works of art ranging from anime to other films. It's loved not only for its action and captivating story, but also for the profound ways Kurosawa is able to depict a realistic portrayal of human nature in a sensitive and heartfelt way. The film will continue to be one of the most iconic and beloved films of all time, with Letterboxd only being the latest example of the love and appreciation towards Kurosawa's magnum opus.

3 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Directed by Sidney Lumet and based on the 1954 teleplay of the same name, 12 Angry Men is a 1957 courtroom drama film that follows a jury of 12 men who deliberate on the fate of a teenager accused of murdering his own father. The film takes place almost entirely within the jury room and gives no names to the men, only distinguishable by their varying personalities and debates on the case. Despite this,12 Angry Men's simplistic premise combined with its powerful performances and pitch-perfect pacing has made it a cornerstone experience in film history.

The film has since been considered a classic of cinema as well as a formidable, powerful, and thrilling drama that has become the blueprint of what great dialogue, acting, and narrative should look like. The movie's excellence and rising stakes, despite taking place in a singular room, with characters who are only referred to by individual numbers, have made it both incredibly approachable as well as infinitely rewatchable. Letterboxd is far from the only film community to recognize the film's greatness, as it is easily considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time.

2 'Come and See' (1985)

Hard to watch and even harder to watch again, Come and See is a harrowing, heart-wrenching story of the reality of war and the psychological effects it has on those unlucky enough to live through it. It truly is one of the best anti-war films of all time, but its unflinching depiction of human conflict and its destruction of the human spirit is hard to endure more than once. While the film is certainly hard to recommend to the average person, the hard-hitting lovers of difficult and artistic filmmaking in the Letterboxd community have fallen in love with this tragic tale.

1 'Harakiri' (1962)

A film directed by legendary filmmaker Masaki Kobayashi, Harakiri is a 1962 drama set during the Edo period in historical Japan about a samurai who requests to perform the ritual act of seppuku, before describing the events to an audience of fellow samurai in order to explain his reasoning for suicide. It is widely considered by many, of course including those on Letterboxd, to be one of the best samurai films ever made.

Japanese filmmaking has always been a favorite of the Letterboxd community, yet the undeniable mastery on display in Kobayashi's magnum opus has made it the highest-rated movie on Letterboxd. Filled with brutal scenes of gory fight sequences, Harakiri is a visually stunning masterpiece that explores the complexity of morality and the human condition through a beautifully constructed narrative and an equally as incredible performance by Tatsuya Nakadai as the film's troubled protagonist.

