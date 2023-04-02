The highest-rated 2023 movies on Rotten Tomatoes represent a diverse array of genres and storytelling styles. From intimate dramas to horror, these movies managed to win over both critics and audiences with their compelling stories, exceptional performances, and stunning visuals.

These movies garnered such high praise with even higher Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer scores. Whether exploring themes of family, identity, or technology, these movies offer thought-provoking insights into the human experience and showcase the power of cinema that move and inspire. With John Wick: Chapter 4 and Huesera: The Bone Woman, this will be the year of many highly-rated movies of various genres.

10 'Scream VI'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

As the sequel to Scream, the four survivors of the Ghostface killings: Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) leave Woodsboro in order to start over in New York City. Unfortunately, Ghostface follows them and continues to torment them while they make a plan to end it once and for all.

Scream is well-known for its classic slasher killings and the idea of never being too serious. As the sixth installment, it focuses on keeping things fresh such as adding more gore, brutality and creativity in such a long-running franchise. This recent entry received positive reviews all round, praised for the performances by its stunning cast.

9 'Missing'

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Considered a standalone sequel to Searching, a teenager, June Allen (Storm Reid) uses her online skills to find her missing mother (Nia Long). After realizing her mother disappeared while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung), she contacts the FBI and hires a gig worker to help her figure out this mystery.

Despite having a similar premise to its prequel, Missing's unpredictability is enhanced by the story being told entirely through digital screens. The elements of build-up, suspense, and an answer in the end proves its popularity. This anxiety-inducing thriller is filled with twists that will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat.

8 'Creed III'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

The third movie in the Creedseries follows Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), who has been thriving in his retired boxing career and in life. He must face his childhood friend, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) after he has spent years in prison. Believing that his shot in the ring was taken by Creed, they will be doing more than just fighting.

Michael B. Jordan's directing debut is a strong entry into the Rocky franchise. Although it's another fun boxing movie, it includes strong elements of brotherhood and honor within its engrossing backstory. Its predictability can be ignored given its amazing cast and strong direction to a sequel that re-energized old franchises.

7 'Palm Trees and Power Lines'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

This coming-of-age drama is based on Jamie Dack's 2018 short film of the same name. A disconnected teenage girl, Lea (Lily McInerny) enters a relationship with a man twice her age, Tom (Jonathan Tucker) after his promise to an alternative to her "horrible life". She sees him as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem.

Dack's amazing directorial debut hit theaters in March of this year. The story of grooming and predatory instances come to life by the stellar performances done by the cast. Considered one of the most disturbing movies of the year so far, its authenticity is sure to linger on for days after the credits roll.

6 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, the movie follows a group of unlikely thieves including a charming thief Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) as they go through an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic. During their adventure, they run into the wrong people and must work together to survive.

Following the world premiere, the movie received positive reviews from many critics. This playful tale brings the action-packed adventure from the game onto the big screen. It's a blockbuster that has the perfect balance of action, comedy, and thrills to open this great game to a new audience.

5 'M3GAN'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

An artificially intelligent life-like doll created by a toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) is programmed to be a child's greatest companion. After failing to take care of her 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma pairs a M3GAN prototype with her niece and the doll becomes hostile toward anyone who comes between her and her Cady.

M3GAN contains many predictable elements, but it's a fun experience all the way through. Although it's considered a techno horror movie, the comedy takes over, making it that much more enjoyable. The premise of AI allows for more important themes of our ever-growing technology and the consequences of taking the easy way out.

4 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

This fourth installment in the John Wickfranchise follows John Wick (Keanu Reeves) as he seeks revenge on the High Table and those who left him for dead. Finally figuring out a way to defeat The High Table, he is forced to face a new enemy that has powerful alliances across the globe.

As John Wick's world expands, viewers believed it could be getting lack-lustered, but that is definitely not the case. This action-packed movie solidifies John Wick as an action hero to everyone that watches. Despite the long run time, it is filled with action sequences that make it an unforgettable cinematic experience.

3 'Rye Lane'

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

This refreshing British rom-com follows two twenty-somethings, Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson) as they bond together as they walk through the Rye Lane Market. Throughout the day, they help each other deal with their bad breakups and attempt to restore their faith in romance.

Although the story can be pretty predictable, it's a heartwarming watch that brings in an imaginative work that restructures its genre of rom-coms. This fantastic feature directorial debut by director, Raine Allen-Miller brings in a new and exciting adventure for British film-making. With its digital release at the end of March through Hulu, it will surely be a hit.

2 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Pamela Anderson shares her story of her rise to fame in her own words. Shared through personal video footage and journals, viewers can follow this documentary of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells. She goes from a small town girl to an international sex symbol, actress, activist, and mother.

This is the first time Pamela Anderson shows herself completely, flaws and all. As one of the best celebrity documentaries, hers contain no stops when it comes to the highs and lows she has experienced. The director, Ryan White, shows the truth behind the amplified love story, shedding a new light on what everyone has been talking about.

1 'Huesera: The Bone Woman'

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

A young woman named Valeria (Natalia Solían) is doing everything to get pregnant, even praying to higher forces. After she receives wonderful news that she's expecting her first child, she becomes cursed by a sinister entity known as the Bone Woman. With her world falling apart around her, she begins to realize motherhood might not be as amazing as she expected.

This supernatural nightmare feels a little to close for comfort, making it a movie that isn't for the faint of heart. Although it takes on a familiar premise, it stands out on its own. The delivery of amazing performances by the cast and a plethora of disturbing scenes make this a remarkable directorial debut for Michelle Garza Cervera.

