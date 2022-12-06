A romantic film is one that tugs at our heartstrings and makes us feel and experience the things that we wish were in our own lives. Sometimes they remind us of the amazing relationships we have had and help us to hold a little tighter to the ones that we still have in our lives right now.

Thanks to users on IMDb, it's easy to determine the films that top the list of the all-time, most romantic movies to have ever been made. These award-winning movies each have an amazing story to tell and do so with masterful grace that shows how truly wonderful love can be. They remind viewers of the importance of cherishing the ones we love, no matter who or what they may be.

‘Amélie’ (2001) – 8.3

In such a beautiful display of lights and colors, Amélie broke into our hearts in 2001 and made such a lasting impression. As we follow the titular character, we see her love and zeal for life as she strives to bring joy and happiness to all those around her.

Ultimately, the film is a heartwarming romantic comedy, as after the protagonist works to get others together and bring them love, she finds her own. The film’s journey with Amélie is such a beautiful one, and a clear reason why this film would be recognized as one of the greatest romances – it is a showcase of beautiful, selfless love.

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004) – 8.3

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a beloved classic that demonstrates the lengths we will go to find the love of our life. The leads in this film played expertly by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, it is an emotional rollercoaster as we watch the ups and downs of their love as it blossoms, fades, and is reignited in the most fascinating ways.

It is heartbreakingly beautiful to watch this journey they take as they endeavor to find peace and strength and joy despite insurmountable circumstances. One of the greatest things about this film is that it shows that love is not always picture-perfect, and that is okay. Here's to hoping the upcoming Eternal Sunshine TV series does this incredible film justice.

‘Your Name’ (2016) – 8.4

In Your Name, we see the two main characters, a high school boy and girl, as they repeatedly swap bodies throughout the animated film and learn to live each other's lives. This beautiful confusion ultimately leads to their perfect union in the end.

What is likely one of the most creative and original storylines in recent history, Your Name really takes the idea of love and romance to an entirely new level as it allows each to walk in the others’ shoes, which then helps them to know and understand each other that much more. Truly beautiful.

‘City Lights’ (1931) – 8.5

In the era of silent films, ideas and themes are conveyed through action, not speech. So, for the romance to come through in this film, there had to be a great deal of body language used to convey the love and appreciation that “talkies” could do with words.

The phrase, ‘love at first sight’ doesn’t really apply to this, as the main female lead is blind. In what is likely one of Charlie Chaplin’s greatest performances, City Lights shines brightly as a love story that breaks down all barriers and finishes with a genuine smile.

‘Modern Times’ (1936) – 8.5

Charlie Chaplin was not necessarily known as a romance actor, but there are a few of his films that do fall into that genre. Modern Times is one of those. In a film that involves a half dozen arrests and escapes and other wacky hijinks, there is a beautifully innocent romance interspersed within.

The film follows The Tramp (Chaplin’s most known character) as he is fired from several jobs, jailed, misunderstood, jailed some more, and so on. Eventually, he meets another vagabond named Ellen (Paulette Goddard), and after several more chance meetings, the two walk into their futures together.

‘Casablanca’ (1942) – 8.5

If you choose to never watch this movie, you will regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life. Humphrey Bogart said these words (or at least very similar ones) to Ingrid Bergman in the legendary film, Casablanca, and those words alone, along with the amazing entirety of the film, continues to influence and inspire both filmmakers and fans today.

Casablanca's love story and legacy have definitely stood the test of time, as eighty years later, it still stands as a wonderful film. When it was released, it received several awards, including Outstanding Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. It is definitely a movie worth watching and a love story worth embracing wholeheartedly.

‘Cinema Paradiso’ (1988) – 8.5

Image via Titanus

Cinema Paradiso touches on the romances that fill all our souls – the romance we find in this in life. In this particular movie, the romance is that of film. Salvatore Di Vita (Jacques Perrin) is a famous film director, and upon learning of the death of a childhood mentor, is forced to revisit where his passions arose.

As he looks back on his life, he finds just how much joy fulfillment and love he discovered with film and cinema. Ultimately, he realizes that film is his great love and that is solidified as he watches a special reel that his mentor had made just for him – something that demonstrates his own passion for film.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ (1946) – 8.6

In a slight divergence from the typical romance film, It’s a Wonderful Life takes a detour and instead of a typical romance, touches on the love of family and of life. As George Bailey (James Stewart) is contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve, the prayers of his family reach Heaven, and an angel comes to save him.

Through the course of Clarence (Henry Travers), the guardian angel, showing him what life would have been like if George was never born, he sees just how rich and loved his life truly is and seeks to return to his family. Ultimately, George realizes how much love is in his life and that it is wonderful and worth living for.

‘Life Is Beautiful’ (1997) – 8.6

Image via Miramax

Not all love stories have a happy ending, it would seem. While Life Is Beautiful is masterfully made, it shows the painful reality that life is not always perfect and that not all love stories end with happiness. This movie shows the lengths that a parent will go to so that their child feels love and joy and peace.

This tear-jerking film follows Guido (Roberto Benigni), Dora (Nicoletta Braschi), and Giosue (Giorgio Cantarini) as they navigate the events of World War II and the hellish scenarios within internment camps. Without giving anything away, this movie is both beautiful and haunting. It represents truly the best of humanity, while also demonstrating some of the worst of it, as well.

‘Forrest Gump’ (1994) – 8.8

Image via Paramount Pictures

We all know the story of Forrest Gump. It has been at the top of countless lists ever since it was released, and for good reason. It is truly an amazingly well-made film – flawless, some might even say. The love story at the heart of this movie is truly poignant and deserves every bit of praise and recognition.

As we follow Forrest (Tom Hanks) through his many journeys in life, the one thing that never changes is his love for his momma, and his love for his girl, Jenny (Robin Wright). Forrest went through the most horrific heartbreaking events, but his love for those two beautiful women never faded. He has a genuinely loving heart!

