SpongeBob SquarePants represents an essential and iconic part of many new adults' childhoods. With multiple decades worth of content and still going strong, the popular cartoon has a wealth of episodes to watch. The most memorable, however, comes from the original seasons, from Season 1 to 3.

IMDb offers plenty of positive ratings for the episodes from these beginning seasons, and a good chunk boasts 9.0 stars or higher. When these highly rated episodes also feature some of the best quotes of the series, IMDb ranks it as a stellar installment to the show.

10 "Club SpongeBob" — Season 3, Episode 2a

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Whisked away from the safety and comfort of their homes, SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny), Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), and an irked Squidward (voiced by Rodger Bumpass) are thrown into the wilds of the Kelp Forest. Out of food with no way home, SpongeBob and Patrick turn to the wise and all-knowing "Magic Conch" for guidance. Squidward scoffs at the toy, which advises taking no action. Squidward disobeys the toy and searches for his own escape.

But when SpongeBob and Patrick's lack of action brings forth a feat falling from the sky, Squidward's jealousy takes over. Desperate for food, he submits to the "Magic Conch," indoctrinating himself into the exclusive "Club SpongeBob." Fans rate this memorable episode highly among the show's many installments.

9 "Pizza Delivery" — Season 1, Episode 5a

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

No pizza can match the illustrious reputation of the one and only "Krusty Krab" Pizza, a golden age SpongeBob episode. In Mr. Krabs' (voiced by Clancy Brown) eternal endeavor to make more money, he creates a new menu item at a customer's behest. He then sends SpongeBob and Squidward to deliver it beyond the safe restaurant walls.

After losing their car in barren lands, however, the two characters' easy journey becomes an arduous trek. The catchy "Krusty Krab Pizza" song—immortalized by fans—comes from this episode. These dire straits and hilarious jokes once again create a classic installment with earned prowess, fondly remembered by loyal viewers.

8 "SB-129" — Season 1, Episode 14a

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Another highly rated SpongeBob story focuses not on Mr. Squarepants but on Squidward Tentacles. Always annoyed by SpongeBob, in "SB-129," Squidward seeks a moment of solace from his cheery coworker. He retreats to the sanctuary of the restaurant freezer, but when he comes out, he is in an entirely new place. A chrome-covered world greets him, and Squidward panics under the crippling weight of the "future."

Audiences continue to follow him as his time-traveling existential journey carries Mr. Tentacles through the past, into a terrifying void of endless space, and then mercifully back to reality. "Karate Choppers" offers a fun, light-hearted reprieve from the weight of its partner, balancing the episode and solidifying its high rating among other series members.

7 "Imitation Krabs" — Season 2, Episode 4b

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

"Dying For Pie" accomplishes the one thing that audiences never thought they would see — Squidward displays kindness to SpongeBob for a day. The bitter character believes he fed SpongeBob a pie embedded with explosives: guilt-ridden, Squidward determines to make SpongeBob's last day his best.

The second story of the same episode follows Plankton (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) in another daring attempt to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula. Encased in a robotic imitation of Mr. Krabs, Plankton infiltrates the competitor's location. It goes through a series of increasingly ridiculous tests to prove himself to be the realMr. Krabs — who has many of his own great episodes. Both stories are engrossing and hilarious, flipping the typical tale of SpongeBob's main characters on their head.

6 "Frankendoodle" — Season 2, Episode 14b

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

The best pencil in the ocean is the one that makes drawings come to life. In "Frankendoodle," SpongeBob and Patrick wield this powerful utensil and create the mercurial Doodlebob. When their creation runs wild, the two scramble to erase him, lest he gets rid of them first.

"Welcome to the Chum Bucket" explores the relationship between SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs and how SpongeBob's involuntary transfer to the enemy side offers misery for all. Paired together, the iconic Doodlebob story and the soap operatic employee swap score high on the IMDb scale.

5 "Graveyard Shift" — Season 2, Episode 16a

IMDb Score: 9.3/10

In "Graveyard Shift," Mr. Krabs announces that the Krusty Krab shall remain open 24 hours a day, to Squidward's dismay and SpongeBob's delight. Annoyed by his coworker's unwarranted enthusiasm, Squidward crafts a ghost story to shut SpongeBob up. But when the story's details come to life, both employees begin to fray under their mounting fear.

This episode boasts the unique trait of having not just one but multiple well-known lines utilized by the fandom. From Squidward and SpongeBob stuttering out "The Hash-Slinging-Slasher!" to the latter's confidence in "taking out the trash... at night," this episode is uniquely suspenseful, pairing horror with humor to create a fan-favorite work.

4 "Idiot Box" — Season 3, Episode 4b

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Season 3 offers one of the most memeable moments from the entirety of the SpongeBob series; the "Imagination" scene. SpongeBob and Patrick embark on an odyssey of adventures without ever having to leave the comfort of their humble cardboard box.

Their obnoxious sounds plague Squidward and predictably interrupt their activities to tell them off. Upon seeing nothing more than a box, however, he is consumed by curiosity and cannot rest until he taps into his own imagination.

3 "Chocolate with Nuts" — Season 3, Episode 12a

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

"Chocolate with Nuts" is perhaps the most universally known SpongeBob episodes for viewers and outsiders alike. In this iconic episode, SpongeBob and Patrick determine that selling chocolate bars is the best way to make some quick money. They run through town, optimistic and determined to be the best chocolate sellers around.

Their task, however, proves harder than expected. They are repeatedly turned away, encounter a memorable skeleton of an old lady, and are scammed by a fish faking injury. All the while, the pair are being chased by a dessert-hungry citizen who consistently bellows the memorable "Chocolate!" to the heavens. Epitomizing the classic age of SpongeBob, this episode's stars come from the nostalgia belonging to all the fans.

2 "Krusty Krab Training Video" — Season 3, Episode 10b

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

"Wet Painters" offers a typical SpongeBob story as the titular character and Patrick are asked to paint Mr. Krabs' house and make it a disaster instead. It is "Krusty Krab Training Video," however, that breaks the mold. Taking a meta-perspective, this episode walks audiences and SpongeBob through a restaurant training for the legendary Krusty Krab.

The eager SpongeBob, alongside the deadpan Squidward, provides a hilarious dichotomy in a satirical take on the standard training videos seen in corporate reality. Along with outlandish acronyms and an increasingly dramatic narrator, the highly-rated episode deserves every star it receives.

1 "Band Geeks" — Season 2, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

The "Bank Geeks" episode from Season 2 of the show is raised on a pedestal of near perfection in the cartoon universe. This episode is another rare instance where the focus shifts from SpongeBob's main character and arc to letting Squidward bask in the spotlight.

Determined to outdo his rival, Squilliam Fancyson (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), Squidward endeavors to create the best band the Bikini Bottom has ever seen. However, the excellent rock ballad performance at the Bubble Bowl is not the highlight of the episode. This honor belongs to the bountiful dynamics between the band members: Squidward's ability to prove himself as a leader and embark on a successful character arc are aspects that earn this episode a near-perfect score.

