Teenage characters and settings have allowed for a wide variety of explorations of intimate and mature themes while at the same time finding accessible ways to appeal to younger audiences. More than simply a standard coming-of-age story, teen movies have the ability to become iconic landmarks of their generation, and each person has their own individual favorite.

In terms of the modern communities centered around film discussion, Letterboxd stands out as the modern platform most popular with younger audiences of the digital social media age. While not perfect, the average ratings and opinions on Letterboxd provide better insight into what teen movies today's teenagers and young adults consider to be the best of the best.

10 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.9/5

Mean Girls follows the story of new exchange student Cady (played by Lindsay Lohan) and her new blossoming friendship with a dominant clique at the school known as The Plastics. Led by the ruthless and cutthroat Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams), The Plastics run the entire school under their thumbs, and they are eyeing Cady to be their newest member. Things start to fall apart for Cady however when she begins to fall for Aaron (played by Jonathan Bennett), Regina's ex-boyfriend.

Mean Girls has easily cemented itself as one of the most iconic and recognizable films of the 2000s, let alone one of the leading examples of a teen movie in the 21st century. With the great comedic writing of Tina Fey behind the helm, Mean Girls' iconic brand of mean-spirited yet over-the-top comedy results in a highly quotable and unforgettable experience. The film holds such an iconic status that it even found itself adapted into a musical, which in itself is being adapted into its own film adaptation.

9 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Lady Bird follows the story of Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (played by Saoirse Ronan), a young Californian girl on the verge of graduating with plans to escape her small town. In her last year at her Catholic high school, she deals with a number of struggles and issues on her journey of self-discovery and self-evaluation. From losing friends to new boyfriends to an overbearing tightly clung mother, Lady Bird truly learns her place in the world as she anticipates going off to New York for college.

A24's signature coming-of-age teen movie creates a vivid recreation of relatable teenage struggles and issues from an era rarely touched upon in modern cinema, the 2000s. Inspired and resonated from writer/director Greta Gerwig's own personal experiences, Lady Bird is an intimate and honest portrayal of teen life tackled with care and understanding.

8 'Speak' (2004)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.9/5

Speak follows the story of Melinda (played by Kristen Stewart) on her first day of high school. Following a traumatic event at a party during the summer, Melinda has closed herself off from her peers and her friends have turned on her after she called the cops at the party. Her high school experiences grow to be more painful day by day, although she begins to find solace in individual aspects, such as her art class and a few fellow students.

Speak is a film that is not afraid to use the high school set-piece to tell a story of painfully realistic trauma and a social ecosystem that lacks the capability to help those in crisis. The film also has a terrific and subtle performance given by Stewart, who perfectly encapsulates the anxious and struggling demeanor of this young teenage girl dealing with trauma.

7 'Superbad' (2007)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Superbad follows the story of best friends Evan and Seth (played by Michael Cera and Jonah Hill) and their attempts to attend a party and lose their virginities. Their plans continue to fall apart, however, and they are left attempting to pull together the pieces and make it to the party by any means necessary.

The impact that Superbad has had on not just teen movies but comedy movies as a whole cannot be understated. The movie has reached insurmountable levels of recognition and cultural status, with moments from the film going down as some of the most iconic comedic sequences in modern film history. While it can be argued whether Superbad's status and legacy in the teen movie genre may have overstayed its welcome, the Letterboxd community still considers it a legend of the genre.

6 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.9/5

Dazed and Confused is a chronicle of stories following a variety of characters on their last day of school in 1976. Next year's group of seniors has already begun hazing rituals for the upcoming first-year students, and every student is getting ready for a massive nighttime party. All of these characters come ahead and collide with one another in conjunction with the party, creating a night to be remembered for the ages.

Director Richard Linklater's increased focus on dialogue and character mannerisms helps make Dazed and Confused a unique and distinct take on the classic teen movie. It's a film that is able to perfectly place its audience inside the 1970s, creating vivid recollections and memories of the decade. Very few movies are able to capture the strange and beautiful essence that Dazed and Confused provides, helping it attain its legacy as a true cult classic.

5 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

Ferris Bueller's Day Off follows the story of the titular infamous high school slacker, Ferris Bueller (played by Matthew Broderick). Joined by his best friend Cameron (played by Alan Ruck) and his girlfriend Sloane (played by Mia Sara), Ferris decides to skip school for the day and goes on a series of adventures in Chicago.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is filled to the brim with so much charm and wit that it's hard for any audience to not get wrapped up in the comedic antics of Ferris and his friends. Broderick especially does such a great job portraying Ferris Bueller, playing the sort of perfect popular student who is always two steps ahead of everyone else.

4 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5

The Perks of Being a Wallflower follows the story of Charlie (played by Logan Lerman), a shy reclusive student dealing with depression and starting his first year at high school. While he's always been used to watching from the sidelines, he soon finds himself making friends with Sam and Patrick (played by Emma Watson and Ezra Miller). They are able to help Charlie come out of his shell at high school, and Charlie begins to take the next steps toward dealing with his depression and deeply rooted traumas.

More than any other modern studio teen film, this film is willing to delve into a number of deeper and darker themes that are rarely explored in teen films, yet still deserve important messages. The film has a high level of maturity toward the subjects and themes that are rarely seen in teen films of the era.

3 'Real Women Have Curves' (2002)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.0/5

Real Women Have Curves follows the story of Ana, a student who has just graduated from high school and dreams of continuing her education at Columbia University. However, her traditional parents have other plans for her and have her instead spend the summer working and providing for the family, not ready for her to go off to college.

While many teen movies can be written off as only focusing on the non-issues facing well-off pampered students, Real Women Have Curves is a rare teen movie focusing on higher gravitas issues. Ana deals with lots of struggles over the course of the film, from poverty facing her family to dealing with her own self-image, and all of these issues are tackled with the maturity that is required.

2 'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

But I'm a Cheerleader follows the story of Megan, an all-American cheerleader girl who has everything that a prep queen would ever want in high school. However, she simply isn't finding enjoyment or fulfillment from her boyfriend and is much more active with her fellow cheerleader friends. Her conservative parents start to sort that she may be a lesbian, and they send her off to a "sexual redirection" school where she lives with other LGBTQ+ people and learns how to be straight.

But I'm a Cheerleader is the rare 20th-century LGBTQ+ comedy film that has aged like a fine wine, and perfectly toes the line between campy comedic absurdity and important life lessons. It's able to tell its story in the absolute perfect tone possible, resulting in an equally hilarious and heartwarming tale of self-acceptance.

1 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Average Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Adapted from a classic Shakespeare play, 10 Things I Hate About You follows Cameron (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a new high school student who instantly falls in love with a girl named Bianca (played by Larisa Oleynik). An issue arises when he learns that Bianca isn't allowed to date until her older senior sister, Kat (played by Julia Stiles) goes out as well. Cameron then hatches a plan and recruits bad boy Patrick (played by Heath Ledger) to go out with Kat so that he can go out with Bianca.

10 Things I Hate About You is able to take a classic Shakespearean storyline and perfectly adapt it to a contemporary setting. The on-screen chemistry and dynamic between Kat and Patrick are up there with some of the best that romantic comedy films can offer, whether they're teen movies or otherwise. This is thanks to the great performances given by Stiles and Ledger, who perfectly encapsulate the overwhelming strength and power of unexpected love at a young age.

