A documentary is informative. It brings out emotional responses. A documentary, a perfect documentary, elicits feelings and thoughts about whatever the topic is, and creates in viewers a passion to keep watching, keep learning and continue enjoying.

In 2022, there were so many incredible documentary films produced. Whether they were about music or love or nature, the world was blessed with such wonderful films. Some of these films, however, did stand above the rest, and deserve to be recognized for the true beauty they brought to the world. Letterboxd, a social media platform for film buffs, has made it easy to determine the highest-rated documentaries of 2022.

10 'This Place Rules'

Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5.0

If you are looking for the ultimate truth regarding anything, really, this is not the documentary for you. If you are looking to find answers to what in the world is going on all around you, this isn’t really the documentary for you, either. You aren’t going to find answers here, but you will find interesting views and opinions.

Following Andrew Callaghan and his wacky investigation and reporting antics, This Place Rules looks at the January 6 attack at the Capitol, as well as the surrounding riots and protests. While some of this film comes across as perhaps insincere, there are elements of reality and truth that are worth definitely discovering.

9 'Fire of Love' (2022)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5.0

Fire of Love tells the wild story of love and lava is truly something to behold. It follows the love story between Katia and Maurice Krafft. These volcanologists loved only each other as much as they loved to study volcanoes. In this documentary, audiences see their love budding and bubbling as they endeavor their studies of wildly dangerous volcanoes.

Ultimately dying in the Mount Unzen eruption of 1991, these two died together, doing the thing they loved most. It's a testament to pursuing dreams and love all at the same time. It's a beautifully-made ode to the two volcanologists and their unique love.

8 'Moonage Daydream'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5.0

Moonage Daydream is a wonderful film that follows the life, rise to fame and the various ins and outs of the incredibly talented singer, musician and entertainer, David Bowie. For those who closely followed his life and career, this documentary will come as a reminder of Bowie’s genius. For those less familiar with his work, it will serve as a perfect course in all things Bowie.

From his musical career to his personal life,Moonage Daydream touches on all of it, giving a full view of the man and all he loved and stood for. It is truly a testament to the filmmaker, Brett Morgen, and his clear love for Bowie and desire to get things right. It is a welcome look at the life of a man who everyone lost all too soon.

7 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5.0

The year was 2006, and after years of workshops and rewrites, the play finally had its debut, and it was an instant success. Spring Awakening won over a dozen awards, including eight Tony awards and a Grammy Award. This coming-of-age rock musical stood the test of time, as fans see in this documentary, which picks up with the cast and crew 15 years after the debut.

In a one-night-only reunion concert, the cast and crew got together again and performed all their hits while also discussing the lasting impression the show had on them. With the marvelously talented cast of Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin and John Gallagher, Jr., this documentary really brings the heat of talent and excitement.

6 'This Much I Know to Be True'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5.0

Nick Cave’s musical genius spans now four decades. He has been a musician, a writer, an actor, a screenwriter and so very much more. His talent is unparalleled. With this documentary, fans get to take a deep look at a couple of his more recent albums, Ghosteen and Carnage.

Shot on location in London and Brighton, This Much I Know To Be True, directed by Andrew Dominik, shows how Cave brings the magic of his music to life with rehearsal video as well as never-before-seen performance footage of these hauntingly beautiful songs.

5 'The Fire Within: Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.0/5.0

With The Fire Within, viewers again get to look at the truly incredible lives of Katia and Maurice Krafft, the two most famous volcanologists. It was through their love for each other and for volcanoes that viewers have been blessed to see the most incredible footage of eruptions.

These two are inspirational. They demonstrate an immeasurable dedication, and they make it easy to forget just how horrifically dangerous everything that they were doing truly was. They never stopped to question what they were doing, because what they were doing was their passion.

4 'Love, Deutschmarks and Death'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5.0

Turkish guest workers and their grandchildren in Germany held true to their passions for music and culture as they emigrated. Love, Deutschmarks and Death takes a look at their sometimes-forgotten subculture of liveliness and excitement of their underground and independent music.

In 1961, the German-Turkish Recruitment Agreement was signed, which resulted in the recruitment of unskilled workers because of a drastic labor shortage. This documentary, however, does not focus on their inabilities. Instead, it takes a deep look at the beautiful music of these individuals and their culture.

3 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5.0

If you have never heard of Nan Goldin before, then this is absolutely the documentary for you. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed follows an in-depth study of the life and career of Nan Goldin, a photographer and activist who passionately worked towards dismantling and holding accountable the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma for the massive opioid epidemic.

After her own near-death experience with an overdose, Goldin uses her personal experience as well as her passion to create a better world to further the message of accountability. She sheds a light on the whole epidemic, so they can understand how essential her message is and how much everyone needs to do to make life-saving changes.

2 'Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Palo'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5.0

Music changes lives, of that there is no question. Racionais MC's dives deep into the lives of the members of the group, what inspired them, how their message has become a lasting one throughout Brazil and even crossing borders to the rest of the world.

Through this documentary, and through the background that is provided, things about their lyrics and their music begin to make sense. Doors are opened and truths revealed that make this one of the best documentaries about this genre of music that you may ever see.

1 'The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert'

Letterboxd Rating: 4.5/5.0

They were, and to this day, still are, a band that changed the world of rock and roll. Their simplistic musical progressions coupled with their dynamic vocals and instrumentalization created the sound that the world will forever recognize. They will forever be The Beatles, and whether you love them or hate them, you absolutely know who they are.

In Get Back - The Rooftop Concert, fans see their most iconic performance ever as they performed atop the Apple Studios roof to a crowd of passers-by. They even garnered the attention of the local police. What Peter Jackson did with this beautiful documentary is that he not only helped the world relive these moments, but he introduced a new generation to this music.

