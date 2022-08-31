The MCU's 4th phase has seen a lot of great, new TV shows, but they've been knocking it out of the part since the '90s.

Ever since 1966's animated series The Marvel Super Heroes, audiences worldwide have been getting a constant and steady array of TV shows based on the characters of Marvel Comics.

Superhero stories are usually a delight, and when they're presented in an extended format, often spanning years, even more so. Whether a fun animated show like The Spectacular Spider-Man or an epic live-action MCU series like Loki, many of these shows have earned the timeless love of Marvel fans, as shown by their impressive scores on IMDb.

'WandaVision' (2021)

WandaVision, about two superpowered beings trying to live an idyllic family life while slowly discovering that not everything is as it seems, had a lot on its plate from the get-go. It was the first Disney+ MCU show, meaning it had the duty of showing audiences that this format could work as well as a movie blockbuster. For the most part, it succeeded.

Despite some IMDb users being disappointed by the finale, most felt that the show's creativity and originality outweighed whatever issues it might have had. For this, it holds a rock-solid score of 7.9 on IMDb.

'Wolverine and the X-Men' (2008-2009)

Featuring legendary voice talents such as Steve Blum, Nolan North, and Fred Tatasciore, Wolverine and the X-Men is a fun animated series where, after parting ways, the X-men reunite under Wolverine's leadership to prevent a terrible war.

Much to fans' dismay, the show only lasted a single season. Nevertheless, it left audiences with a positive aftertaste and many good memories, as IMDb reviewers praised its talented voice cast, stylish animation, interesting characters, and abundance of thrilling storylines. Because of this and more, it has an 8.0 on the site.

'Legion' (2017-2019)

The star-studded Legion is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a troubled young man diagnosed as schizophrenic who discovers special powers that might change his life forever.

Viewers were taken by surprise by the show's outstanding production quality. It was brilliantly directed, intelligently written, and had many fantastic performances. Although fans were sad that Legion didn't get as much attention as it deserved, they were ultimately satisfied with the story's ending, giving the whole thing an 8.2 on IMDb.

'Loki' (2021-)

After Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) theft of the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame, the Disney+ show Loki sees the character brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority with a choice: to be erased from existence or help fix the timeline and stop a more significant threat.

MCU fans on IMDb, who have given the show an outstanding score of 8.2, were impressed by the heartfelt story, endearing characters, and eye-catching visuals of the first season, and they were intrigued by what the game-changing finale could mean for the future of the show and the franchise as a whole.

'The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' (2010-2012)

In Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel's most powerful superheroes team up to capture 74 villains who have broken out of prison and defend the Earth from widespread threats.

Viewers on IMDb loved how the series almost perfectly captured the magic of the comics, with engaging storylines mixed with clever characterization, slick animation, and two amazing seasons of Marvel's most popular team beating iconic villains in all sorts of entertaining ways. For being one of the ultimate Marvel cartoons, the show has a score of 8.3 on IMDb.

'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

Though short-lived with only a couple of seasons, The Spectacular Spider-Man was incredibly fun portrayal of the Wall-Crawler, showing his origins as a 16-year-old superhero.

The animation style is unique and charming, the stories are exciting and well-written, and the portrayal of all the classic Spider-Man characters (particularly the protagonist himself) is some of the best that TV has ever gotten, as proved by the show's spectacular score of 8.3 on IMDb.

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994-1998)

If there's one Spider-Man show that touched on even more childhoods than Spectacular Spider-Man, that's Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which brings iconic stories to life, ranging from The Symbiote Saga to Secret Wars.

Nostalgia isn't the only factor that has given this show its 8.4 score on IMDb, though. The series has aged like fine wine thanks to its timeless animation, fantastic character writing, faithfulness to the source material, and the evident passion for the story and characters that made it such a landmark in the history of superhero television.

'The Punisher' (2017-2019)

After three movie adaptations failed to nail the character of Frank Castle, fans were delighted to see him written terrifically in season two of Daredevil, played by Jon Bernthal. After that came his own show, and viewers weren't disappointed. It's the dark and gritty tale of a veteran who becomes a vigilante after his wife and children get murdered.

Those looking for a good adaptation of the Punisher got in this show a story full of brutal action, thoughtful drama, and compelling performances: Exactly what they were expecting, which earned The Punisher's two-season run an 8.5 on IMDb.

'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992 - 1997)

X-Men: The Animated Series, about a team of mutant superheroes who fight for justice and acceptance, was so great and beloved by fans that it has become the standard for Marvel animation.

Despite primarily being aimed at kids, the show holds up phenomenally, even for adults today. It's creative, fun, and surprisingly mature, and all of the fans' favorite characters got proper development and attention. For being such a great adaptation of the X-Men stories, the show has gotten a fantastic 8.5 on IMDb. And with the recent announcement that Marvel will revive the show, those who grew up with the series couldn't possibly be happier.

1) 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Spanning three impeccable seasons, Netflix's Daredevil series was a fascinating story about Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind man who is a lawyer by day and a masked vigilante by night.

Despite having a few missteps, the show is a masterpiece, as proved by its outstanding 8.6 score on IMDb. It has riveting characters, great villains, amazing visuals, gripping action scenes, and a jaw-dropping final season that shouldn't have been the last. It was a fascinating drama full of complex themes as often as it was a thrilling superhero action show, worthy of being considered the best piece of television that Marvel has ever produced.

