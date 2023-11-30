The Big Picture Highlander II: The Quickening was such a disaster that even the director couldn't stand to be in the room for its world premiere.

The original Highlander movie was a fun '80s action fantasy film that didn't necessarily merit a whole franchise.

Director Russell Mulcahy did everything he could to salvage The Quickening, but the final result was a mess that should have never happened.

Some movies are bad, some are terrible, and some are so unwatchable that you have no choice but get out of the theater as fast as you can. For director Russell Mulcahy, the filmmaker behind Highlander II: The Quickening, this was literally the case, as he reportedly bailed on the movie during its world premiere. This is one of those special cases when a movie is such a disaster that the public doesn't just disown it, the people who made it give up on it as well. If you've seen The Quickening, there's a good chance you already measure other bad movies by the low standards set by this one. The troubles don't begin with the final product, though. Highlander II was a dumpster-fire to begin with, one that could have been solid given that its jumping off point is one of the most over-the-top and badass fantasy movies of the '80s. Unfortunately, no matter how you look at it, there is no world in which this movie gets reclaimed as a trashy banger.

Coming five long years after the first film, it's as if The Quickening was one fantastical shrug from everyone involved. The original Highlander, also directed by Mulcahy, grew into a cult hit and ended on the perfect note. So you'd think that if anyone actually wanted to make this movie, they would have jumped on the opportunity much sooner. Instead, after learning out that his agent signed him on to return, Mulcahy stepped back into the world that he first brought to the big screen, cycled through a "number of bad drafts," and ended up with multiple cuts of the film. The final result ended up being a big mess, one big enough to where even the director couldn't even stand to be in the room for its opening night.

The Original 'Highlander' Should Never Have Led to a Big Franchise

If you're new to this whole Highlander thing, then you have one job — drop everything you're doing, fire up your TV, and watch the original movie. It may not be the greatest movie ever in terms of plot or character, but it is one of the most fun '80s action fantasy experiences that you can have. The first film's story follows Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), an Immortal Scottish warrior who is trained by a swordsman (Sean Connery) to defeat a barbarian (Clancy Brown) in a battle to claim "The Prize" (essentially giving the victor the power of all the Immortals that have ever lived). This battle is a part of a secret war that has been fought by Immortals for centuries, culminating in one final duel known as "The Gathering." Where does this ultimate brawl take place exactly? 1980s New York, that's where. So, yeah, it's a lot. But it all goes down easy, and quickly immerses you into its gonzo world of grimy NYC high fantasy. In the sequels and TV shows to come, MacLeod and members of his clan go on various adventures to battle other Immortals, all while powered by "The Quickening" (the energy of past Immortals). The series would run long after its first installment but never live up to it.

The first Highlander is exactly what you want out of an 1980s action fantasy film. It's got a gonzo premise, a killer hero in Connor MacLeod, an over-the-top orchestral score from Michael Kamen, a few Queen needle drops, cheesy action, and one of the decade's most underrated villains in The Kurgan, who is played by none other than Clancy Brown. Still, you could make the case that Highlander didn't exactly merit a whole franchise. There's a universe where Highlander remains a great stand-alone classic and carries a better legacy because of it.

Instead, we have been dealt blow after blow of mediocre to terrible Highlander releases. These range from movies, TV shows (both live-action and animated), an anime movie, novels, comic books, and even a web series. Highlander, a movie that originally bombed at the box office, somehow ended up with a franchise that is so widely explored that you would probably think it's as big as Lord of the Rings. Instead, it just has a really strong premise that leaves a ton of room for expansion. It's the exact kind of cult classic that attracts obsessive fans and makes them want to dive into every possible nook and cranny of the universe. The thing is ... these stories aren't just fan-fiction stories being thrown onto the internet. Companies repeatedly dump money into the Highlander franchise, a series that consistently doesn't earn its money or reputation back. But, hey, at least fans are having a good time with these stories ... for the most part.

'Highlander II' Brings Back all the Pieces From the First Movie ... to No Avail

As the '80s flipped over to the '90s, Mulcahy was being signed on by his agent for a second Highlander film. Normally, when a filmmaker takes on the job to make a film, they have a script ready, a pitch in mind, or at least some semblance of the direction that they want to take the story at hand in. Instead, Mulcahy had to figure out where Connor MacLeod's story would go after he was thrust on board. What came to pass was a film that takes the Highlander series far off into the distant future of ... 2024. MacLeod is back and, with the help of Connery's Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramirez, is ready to save the Earth from the Shield, an anti-ozone layer that is being meddled with by a diabolical corporation. The movie drafts Michael Ironside to play the villainous General Katana and features Virginia Madsen as the female lead, Louise Marcus. So, really, how bad could it be?

Turns out ... real bad. Highlander II's story is just way too complicated, juggling too many nonsensical plotlines that make it tough to comprehend exactly who is doing what. The Immortals are repositioned as alien beings. That's right: Aliens. Everything also looks cheap and papery. None of the special effects are convincing, the costumes and sets look like they were thrown together in five minutes, and Mulcahy's direction doesn't offer much in terms of excitement. Lambert and Connery might have had fun and lively performances in the original, but they just don't seem like they want to be there in this one. Mulcahy might have been the only one who was put in this position without his knowledge, but it feels like that was the case for everyone involved. Highlander II: The Quickening feels like a series of shrugs that somehow led to a completed movie.

Mulcahy Did Everything He Could to Salvage 'The Quickening'

Word on the street, and from Mulcahy in particular, is that the production of this movie was anything but easy. The script was butchered on more than one occasion, cramming and shoving aside various subplots, which had to have made things confusing for the actors. Mulcahy also has gone on record as detesting the filming, which went on for 12 weeks and consisted of six-day shoots, all taking place at night. By the time the movie was finished, Mulcahy reportedly wanted his name taken off of it. That ended up not happening, and a few years later, Mulcahy released a re-edited version of the film dubbed "The Renegade Cut," which removes some of that "alien" subplot. Unfortunately, it's about as effective as a Band-Aid bridging the gap over the Grand Canyon.

Highlander II just never should have happened, and you could make the case that the entire franchise should have been left to the imagination after that first film. Although maybe the upcoming Highlander reboot with Henry Cavill can bring some luster back to the series. Perhaps that would make Mulcahy feel better about the series that he helped kick-start way back in 1986.

Highlander II: The Quickening (The Renegade Cut) is available to stream in the U.S. on Tubi.

