There can only be one...perfect gift for dad this holiday season, and this year it might just be a new addition to his film collection. And just in time for this year's holidays, the classic 1980s action film Highlander is coming to 4K on December 13.

Highlander tells the story of Scotsman Connor MacLeod, played by Christopher Lambert, who is killed in a battle deep in the hills of the Scottish Highlands. But his kinsfolk don't mourn Connor's death — instead, they mourn the witchcraft responsible for bringing him back to life. As it turns out, Connor MacLeod can't die, and joining him in his eternal life is Juan Ramírez, played by the iconic Sean Connery. Soon Ramírez befriends MacLeod and shows him what being immortal really means. But after centuries dissolve into nothing, Connor MacLeod and his fellow immortals are drawn to New York City, where only one of them will be awarded the Prize, while the others lose their lives (and heads). The film has become iconic since its 1986 release, and has spawned a film and TV franchise that has garnered millions of fans worldwide.

The 4K release of Highlander will include several special features, including featurettes titled "The Immortal Attraction of Highlander", "Looking back at four decades of Highlander magic", "There can only be one Kurgan - Clancy Brown remembers Highlander", "Capturing Immortality: Interview with photographer David James," and "A Kind of Magic: Music of The Immortals", which is a featurette covering the film's soundtrack by the iconic band Queen. The 4K release will also feature several audio commentary versions of the film, featuring such commentators Russell Mulcahy, Peter S. Davis, and William N. Panzer.

The Blu-ray special features will also include an audio commentary with director Mulcahy. The Blu-ray will also feature several other special features, such as an interview with Mulcahy, an interview with Christopher Lambert, a "The Making of Highlander" featurette, deleted scenes, an archival interview with Christopher Lambert, and a trailer for the film.

The 4K Ultra HD edition of the film will be released on December 13. The release includes some pretty epic packaging with some incredibly 1980s artwork, Connor MacLeod in all of his iterations, and some intense lightning strikes. The 4K and Blu-ray will be released at a suggested retail price of $22.99. There will also be a Best Buy exclusive Steelbook release that will be released with a suggested retail price of $27.99.