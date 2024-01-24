The Big Picture Henry Cavill confirms he will begin training for his role in the Highlander film soon.

Following last week's news that Chad Stahelski had been handed the keys to the Highlander kingdom, there was a slight question mark in the air as the press release came without a mention of the film's leading man. And after all, there can be only one. Henry Cavill has been informally attached to the role of Connor MacLeod for a long time, but now, we have more clarity on the issue as the star confirmed that he was about to begin training on the project.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, while promoting his new film Argylle, alongside co-star Sam Rockwell, Cavill was asked about the status of the film and, in particular, the sword training he was about to undertake for the role. Cavill spoke about his excitement at getting to work on the film, adding that he wanted to keep more specific details under wraps before revealing too much. In his own words:

"The training is about to begin in earnest. It'll be a very long training process, and I'm very excited to get into it. There's only so much I can tell you at the moment. I want to keep everything under wraps for as long as possible."

What Is the 'Highlander' Franchise About?

The Highlander series revolved around a group of immortal beings, known as Highlanders, led by Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert in the original series), who discovers he is immortal following what should have been a fatal wound sustained in battle during the 16th century. Connor must battle against fellow immortals throughout the series, absorbing the power of those he beheads in a process known as the Quickening. The goal is to be the last man standing, or as Queen put it, "there can be only one."

In late 2022, Cavill was also announced as spearheading a Prime Video-backed adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, the beloved role-playing game. Set 40,000 years ahead, the game unfolds in a future where humanity faces dire circumstances. It immerses players in an endless war populated with aliens, gods, demons, and elements of magic. The storyline presents ample opportunities for spectacular visuals, especially if Amazon allocates a generous budget to realize its full potential, which it is certain to do, given the star power involved. Cavill confirmed in his interview with Weintraub that the project is still in motion, saying, "Warhammer is progressing very well. Big things are happening and we are very excited."

Argylle is released in theaters on February 2nd. Stay tuned for our full interview with Cavill and Rockwell.