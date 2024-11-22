Can there be only one? We're about to find out, since the swords are being sharpened and the immortals are ready to clash as Chad Stahelski, the mastermind behind the John Wick franchise, prepares to bring Highlander back to life. Speaking to The Direct at a promotional event celebrating the tenth anniversary of the original John Wick, Stahelski revealed intriguing details about his upcoming reboot of the iconic franchise, which will star Henry Cavill in the lead role, including the expansive setting for the film, which will unfold across centuries and continents.

"... And we're bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes. There's big opportunity for action. There's a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it's a bit of a love story, but not how you think. On 'John Wick,' I learned a lot on how to bend the storytelling a little... another kind of myth."

Henry Cavill - 500 Year Old Warrior

Stahelski added that his pitch to Cavill focused on the unique challenges and opportunities the role would offer. "My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you’ve got a guy that’s been alive for over 500 years. He’s the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation," Stahelski explained. The director went on to add how the character’s immortality allows for a story that you can definitely say would rarely be seen on screen.

"So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that’s trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts."

For Cavill, Highlander represents yet another massive franchise under his belt. Known worldwide for his portrayal of Superman in Zack Snyder’s DCEU, the actor has continued to cement his status as an action star. He recently headlined Apple TV+’s Argylle, brought his charm to Netflix’s Enola Holmes series, and stopped World War II — sort of — in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. So for fans keen to see him wielding a giant sword, it shouldn't be too long a wait, as Stahelski confirmed that principal photography is expected to begin by Spring 2025.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Highlander and other upcoming projects from Henry Cavill and Chad Stahelski.