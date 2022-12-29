There has never been a better or more profitable time for sequels in the movie industry. Odds are if a film is successful, there’s going to be another one. And if that one is successful, maybe even another. Sequels and film franchises seem to have an undying popularity, reliably churning in large box office numbers and audience engagement.

This was made crystal clear in 2022, with Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of the Water becoming the biggest hits of the year. It seems 2023 will prove to be no different, with an array of highly anticipated sequels set to be released. From sci-fi epics, superhero escapades, nostalgic returns and action extravaganzas, it’s going to be a stacked year for fans of these franchises.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ – June 30, 2023

For the first time since 2008’s The Kingdom of Crystal Skull, one of cinema’s most iconic heroes will return in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. For what is rumored to be the last hurrah, Harrison Ford will pick up his famous hat and whip once more.

The film is said to be set against the backdrop of the Space Race, and will once again feature villainous Nazis. With director James Mangold at the helm, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen joining the cast, it’s an adventure that moviegoers are eagerly awaiting.

‘Dune: Part Two’ – November 3, 2023

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is one of the most visually and technically impressive sci-fi films of the 21st century so far, and the director is back for its mega-sized sequel. Timothée Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul Atreides, who seeks revenge after his family was conspired against.

Zendaya will have a much larger role in the sequel, with another two of Hollywood’s hottest young actors, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, joining her and Chalamet. Said to be even larger in scale than its predecessor, it’s certain to be the big screen experience of the year.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ – May 5, 2023

Before James Gunn takes the reins of the DC Universe, he’s helming one final outing for the gang of misfits who helped catapult Gunn's career to blockbuster heights. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final outing for Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Buitista), Groot (Vin Diesel) and more.

The Guardians have been MCU favorites since debuting in 2014, thanks to their heart and humor. It’ll be bittersweet to say goodbye, and from the trailer, it looks to be quite the emotional ride, particularly for everyone’s favorite raccoon Rocket (Bradley Cooper). There’s sure to be tears of sadness and hilarity.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ – February 17, 2023

2023 is set to be a big year for Marvel with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being one of their most hotly anticipated titles. Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang, along with Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and newly cast Kathryn Newton.

Along with the excitement of the possibilities the Quantum Realm will bring, audiences will also get to see Jonathan Majors in action as Kang the Conqueror, the MCU’s next big bad. We may finally get a hint of his long-term impact on the universe, and how he fits into the bigger picture.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ – March 17, 2023

Shazam! was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2019, thanks to its winning combination of action, humor, heart and overarching themes of family and belonging. In 2023, Zachary Levi finally returns to reprise his role in the long-awaited sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The film will see Billy Batson, also known as Shazam, take on Hespera and Kalypso, villainous Greek gods played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Billy’s super siblings will also return, so here’s hoping the film will be just as much of a pleasant surprise as its predecessor.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ – June 2, 2023

When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018, both audiences and critics were blown away by its artistically rich animation style and emotionally compelling storyline. Since then, it has cemented itself as one of the best animated films of all time.

Its sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a lot to live up to, but promises to bring more stunning visuals and a new adventure for protagonist Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Prepare yourself for multiversal travel and plenty of new Spidey variants, including Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).

‘Creed III’ – March 3, 2023

Breathing new life into a decades-old franchise is never an easy task, but Creed and its sequel were able to do just that for the Rocky series. In 2023, Michael B. Jordan returns to reprise his role as Adonis, son of heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), in Creed III.

The film marks the actor’s directorial debut, as he goes head-to-head in the ring with a childhood friend played by Jonathan Majors. It will also be the first in the series not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky, but remains in capable hands with Jordan. As long as there’s an epic training montage at some point.

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ – February 10, 2023

With the release of the original Magic Mike in 2012 and its sequel in 2015, the hilarious Channing Tatum cemented himself as one of the biggest stars and heartthrobs in Hollywood. Now, Tatum will strip down one last time in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, bringing the trilogy to a close.

The film sees ‘Magic’ Mike Lane return to the stage after a hiatus, following a business deal that left him broke. Original director Steven Soderbergh returns to direct, in addition to Salma Hayek joining the cast. With the majority of the film taking place in London, it’s set to be a final show to remember.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ – March 24, 2023

There’s no killing the boogeyman, or Baba Yaga in this case, as Keanu Reeves returns in his titular role in John Wick: Chapter 4. After three hugely successful and action-packed outings, John is back to kick more ass, take more names, and stab some more people in the eyes with pencils - potentially.

The film goes global as the price on John’s head continues to increase, and will take viewers to New York, Japan, Berlin and more. Joining the cast is legendary martial arts star Donnie Yen, and Bill Skarsgård in another villainous role. Audiences clearly can’t get enough of Mr. Wick.

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – July 14, 2023

2022 was a big year for Tom Cruise with the monumental success of the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick, and 2023 is shaping up to be just as big for the star, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One - the seventh film in the long-running series - releasing in theaters.

Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt along with fan favorites such as Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson. Fresh faces joining the cast also include Haley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. However, audiences are arguably most eager to see what death-defying stunts Cruise will pull off this time around.

