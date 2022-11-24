Three out of the top five highest-grossing films of all-time are tethered to popular toy lines. The correlation between film and playthings is understandable as both pass times lend themselves well to storytelling.

RELATED: 10 Biggest Movie Franchises Before the MCU, According to Reddit

With the continued success of the Toy Story franchise and the popularity of the recent Jumanji series, a signal has been sent to the studios that there’s a massive audience that’s enthusiastic for based on toys and board games. There’s a flood of toy line related movies currently in development or slated for upcoming releases.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

Mattel’s Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots is a two player game where contestants battle until a winner knocks the head off of the opponent’s plastic figure. The red and blue players have had a string of appearances in pop culture features like Toy Story 2, The Incredibles, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more, but will finally headline their own feature film.

Last year, Mattel Films, Universal Pictures and Vin Diesel’s One Race Films partnered to produce a live action adaptation for Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. Vin Diesel is will star in the leading role. Diesel’s attachment to the MCU and Fast and the Furious franchise prompts fans to stay on the lookout for news regarding the adaptation.

Clue

Hasbro’s Clue is a murder mystery board game where the players channel their detective skills to figure out the killer, the murder weapon and the location of the homicide. The board game was brought to life in the 1985 film adaption and a remake of the movie is currently in development.

RELATED:Ryan Reynolds-Led 'Clue' Remake Taps Oren Uziel to Write

Hollywood has experienced a resurgence of the whodunit film genre and the Clue game is strapped the mystery bracket. Ryan Reynolds has been linked to the project since 2018. Deadline recently reported that Oren Uziel, who has had success with script adaptations for Mortal Kombat and 22 Jump Street, will take a crack at the screenplay for the Clue remake.

Uno

Uno is a Mattel card game where players cast off cards from a specialty deck and the winner is the first one to discard all of their cards. Last year, Variety reported that the rapper Lil Yachty was attached to an Uno film adaption.

The Uno movie will be an action heist comedy. With the rapper Lil Yachty and his record label’s film producing arm assigned to the project, at first glance, it doesn't seem like a film fans will take serious. However, Academy Award nominated Robbie Brenner has been tapped as an executive producer and adds gravitas to the project.

Monopoly

Monopoly teaches players the principals of the real estate market as competitors buy and trade properties in the game and develops them into homes and hotels. A Monopoly movie has been in development hell since 2008, but the Hasbro intellectual property is slowly crawling out from its infernal standstill.

Ridley Scott was assigned to direct a Monopoly film, but production eventually stalled after the IP swapped hands with multiple studios. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed Kevin Hart’s association to the Monopoly project. The comedian is a box office draw and is signed on to produce and star in the upcoming picture. Hart will rejoin his Ride Along director Tim Story who’s scheduled to helm the movie.

Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels is a scale model cars toy line created by Mattel. Along with children, adult car enthusiasts are fans of the line because of the limited edition models of real life automobiles. A partnership was forged between Mattel and Warner Bros. in 2019 to make Hot Wheels films.

The success of the recent Fast and the Furious installments serves as an incentive for the Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures collaboration. Bad Robot Productions has joined forces with both of the companies to produce the movie. Bad Robot has been successful in creating loads of fanfare around their productions and the same expectation will surround the Hot Wheels project.

Masters of the Universe

Mattel’s action figure line pits the main figurehead He-Man against his arch rival Skeletor and hosts a lot of supporting characters with medieval, sword and sorcery themed accessories. Early this year, it was announced Netflix obtained the film rights for a He-Man and the Masters of the Universe movie.

It’s understandable how a production company would be cautious with the licensing rights to the property seeing how the last motion picture drove The Canon Group, Inc. to bankruptcy. Netflix has already been releasing animated Masters of the Universe projects and should feel comfortable pivoting towards a feature film. David Callaham has written a new draft for the upcoming movie and has had success with adaptations after penning Ant-Man, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Power Rangers

The multi-billion dollar Power Rangers toy line was created by Bandai and the toy license was passed to their main competitor Hasbro. The action figures are based on the live-action television series Power Rangers. The property has adapted three films and there’s currently a reboot in development at Netflix.

During an interview with Deadline, Michael Lombardo, the President of Global Television at Entertainment One, detailed the company’s partnership with Netflix and how they’re currently developing a cinematic universe to surround the Power Rangers IP that includes multiple shows and films. Jonathan Entwistle, the director for the Netflix TV series The End of the F***ing World and I Am Not Okay With This is scheduled to make his feature film directorial debut with the Power Rangers reboot.

Dungeons and Dragons

The Dungeons and Dragons tabletop RPG showcases adventuring parties while players explore fantasy worlds and level up in experience during the game. An upcoming Dungeons and Dragons film is based on the popular Hasbro board game that rose to prominence during the 80s.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is slated for it’s theatrical release next year. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis are some actors starring in the adaptation. To deepen the universe around the property, a television series and multiple projects are in development to compliment a potential film franchise spurred from the 2023 picture.

Transformers

Transformers is a Hasbro toy line of motor vehicles that can be transformed into alien robots. Transformers: Rise fo the Beasts, an upcoming movie based on the toy line, is set for a 2023 release date.

RELATED:Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh Join ''Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Voice Cast

Already a proven cash cow, Hasbro is planning to introduce a new trilogy with two sequel films scheduled to trail Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The film will follow their Maximals and Terrorcon properties, transformers that can morph into organic animals rather than vehicles.

Barbie

Mattel, Inc.’s crown jewel of their toy empire is the Barbie doll, her accessories and collectibles. The toy manufacturer has partnered with Warner Bros. to bring the plastic doll to life in 2023’s live action Barbie.

Two time Academy Award nominated Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will lead the romantic comedyBarbie. With the $100 million budget and summer release date, the movie is highlighted as one of WB’s tentpole films next year.

NEXT:Best 1980s Saturday Morning Cartoons, From 'Transformers' to 'ThunderCats'