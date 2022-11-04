Mark your calendars for 2023: it's set to be an excellent year for film.

Every year, a large number of books are adapted for the big screen, which excites not only moviegoers but also readers of the books as well. The year 2022 has been successful for both book nerds and cinephiles, with many successful adaptations praised by both critics and fans, such as House of the Dragon, The Black Phone, The School for Good and Evil, and My Policeman.

RELATED: 10 Successful Movie & TV Adaptations Deemed Impossible: From 'Dune' to 'Game of Thrones'

The upcoming year of 2023 already appears to be a turning point for the movie industry, with so many highly anticipated movies being adapted from books, ranging from classic sci-fi novels to Pulitzer Prize-winning novels.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Image via Lionsgate

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is an upcoming science fiction action film directed by Francis Lawrence and based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins. It's the fifth overall installment in the franchise and a prequel to The Hunger Games movie series.

The movie will follow a young Coriolanus Snow, the future president of Panem, as he mentors a tribute in the 10th Hunger Games, which serves as the foundation for his autocratic rule. The film's cast is reported to include Tom Blyth as Snow, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis. It is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 17, 2023.

'Dune: Part Two'

Dune: Part Two is an upcoming epic science-fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve that serves as a direct sequel to the 2021 movie. It’s the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name and will essentially cover the book's second half.

RELATED: ‘Dune’ Spin-Off Series Adds Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and More

The 2023 film will continue where Dune: Part One left off, following Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) ascent to power and his subsequent uprising against Emperor Shaddam IV. Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem will reprise their roles alongside new additions, including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The eagerly awaited sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.

''Salem’s Lot'

Salem's Lot is an upcoming supernatural horror film written and directed by Gary Dauberman and based on Stephen King's 1975 novel of the same name. The movie will follow Ben Mears as he visits Jerusalem's Lot, also known as 'Salem's Lot, for the first time in 25 years to find inspiration for his upcoming book, but only to discover the presence of a vampire.

Warner Bros. Pictures was originally planned to release Salem's Lot on September 9th, 2022; however, it has lately been postponed until April 21st, 2023. The rising actor Lewis Pullman will take the role of Ben Mears along with Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, John Benjamin Hickey, Bill Camp, Jordan Preston Carter, and Pilou Asbæk.

'Oppenheimer'

The upcoming biopic Oppenheimer, written and directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his work on the Manhattan Project, which created the first nuclear weapons during World War II. The biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin served as the inspiration for the movie.

The U.S. premiere of Oppenheimer is set for July 21, 2023, by Universal Pictures. Murphy's joined by Emily Blunt as wife Katherine ‘Kitty’ Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

'The Nightingale'

The Nightingale is an upcoming drama movie directed by Mélanie Laurent and based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. The film will center on the two sisters striving to endure and fend off the German occupation of France during World War II. The tale of Andrée de Jongh, a Belgian woman who assisted downed Allied airmen in escaping Nazi territory, was the story’s inspiration.

The movie will mark the first on-screen collaboration of the real-life sisters, Dakota and Elle Fanning, as Vianne and Isabelle, respectively. Over the previous two years, there have been numerous notable delays in the delivery date of The Nightingale. The movie will be released in 2023 on an announced date.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Killers of the Flower Moon is an upcoming Western crime drama film directed by Martin Scorsese and based on David Grann’s best-selling 2017 non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The movie will cover approximately sixty Osage Indian tribe members targeted for murder between 1921 and 1925.

Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, who have been Scorsese's longtime inspiration and colleagues in numerous films, were among the recognizable faces he brought on board when he agreed to direct the movie. Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser are also added to the cast. It is anticipated to be released in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival.

'A Haunting in Venice'

The upcoming Kenneth Branagh mystery thriller A Haunting in Venice is based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party and a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. The movie will continue to follow the adventures of detective Hercule Poirot as he arrives in Venice, with Branagh reprising the role.

The announced cast includes Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill, and Kelly Reilly, along with Emma Laird, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, and Riccardo Scamarico. The movie is set to be widely released on September 15, 2023.

'The Color Purple'

The Color Purple is a Blitz Bazawule-directed musical coming-of-age period drama film adapted for the big screen from the 2005 stage production of the same name, which was based on Alice Walker's 1982 same-name Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. After Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation, this is the novel's second adaptation for the screen.

The film will revolve around Black women who struggle through unimaginable misery and eventually triumph despite a never-ending cycle of abuse while living in the rural South in the early 20th century. The promising cast includes Taraji P. Henson, David Alan Grier, Halle Bailey, Elizabeth Marvel, Colman Domingo, and Danielle Brooks. The movie is slated to debut on December 20, 2023.

'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is an upcoming comedy-drama film written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, based on Judy Blume's 1970 novel of the same name. The movie will centers on Sixth-grader Margaret Simon and her family as they move from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. She sets out to find her religious identity because one of her parents is Christian, and the other is Jewish.

RELATED: Rachel McAdams' Essential Performances from 'The Notebook' to 'Eurovision'

The cast includes Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother, Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, and Kathy Bates as Margaret's grandmother, Sylvia. The highly anticipated movie is scheduled for its theatrical release on April 28, 2023.

'True Haunting'

True Haunting is an upcoming horror movie directed by Gary Fleder and based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Edwin F. Becker. The film will chronicle the story of Ed and Marsha Becker, a young couple who move into a new home and shortly learn that it is haunted. The Beckers' paranormal encounter rapidly made headlines around the country after their house served as the setting for the first-ever nationally televised exorcism.

The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower are cast as the Beckers couple, along with Harriet Slater, Emma Gojkovic, Leonardo Taiwo, and Ian Shaw. True Haunting is expected to release on January 6, 2023.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Queer TV Characters Played By Queer Actors