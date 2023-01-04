Even at the start of a year, it's pretty easy to look up to 12 months ahead and make note of what anticipated movies are on the horizon. A year can seem like a long time on paper, but the act of living through one often seems to happen surprisingly fast. In January 2023, a December 2023 release might initially sound far away, but it'll ultimately be out before we know it.

RELATED: The Most Anticipated A-List Ensemble Movies Arriving in 2023

To look ahead more than a year takes things to another level, and as such, isn't done as often. It's also the case that most movies don't get announced more than a year or so before release, and it's really only big studio movies and high-profile sequels that get announced and scheduled two or more years before they come out. The following 10 movies are all scheduled for 2024 and beyond, and are all worth keeping an eye on, even if it's going to be a while before we see any of them.

'Untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel' - scheduled for March 15, 2024

It's easy to look down on Godzilla vs. Kong, especially for the more cynical viewers out there. The 2021 rematch which was almost 60 years in the making was very silly, and boiled down to a giant lizard fighting a giant gorilla, but its blunt simplicity and dedication to such a simple premise also made it a ton of fun.

A sequel is scheduled for released in early 2024, though next to nothing is known about it at this stage. Given how the 2021 movie ended, we can only hope that Godzilla and King Kong have progressed beyond uneasy allies and are now the best of friends, but ultimately, monster movie fans will have to wait for at least a trailer before anything can be known for sure.

'Mickey 17' - scheduled for March 29, 2024

Image via Warner Bros.

After 2019's Parasite received immense critical acclaim and historically significant Oscar success, the next project from Bong Joon-ho was naturally going to be highly anticipated. He's taken his time in developing and filming Mickey 17, given it's going to eventually be released about five years after Parasite.

With Snowpiercer, Bong Joon-ho proved more than capable of making an English-language science-fiction movie based on pre-existing source material, all things that apply to his upcoming film, too. It may feel like a long time coming, but he's not the kind of filmmaker who lets viewers down, meaning it should be worth the wait.

'Inside Out 2' - scheduled for June 14, 2024

Sequels are always risky, even for a studio like Pixar. Things got off to a great start in 1999, when Toy Story 2 came out and equaled its predecessor. Arguably, the same can be said for Toy Story 3 in 2010, but after that movie, Pixar sequels (and prequels) started becoming a great deal more frequent... and unfortunately more disappointing.

This will likely make Pixar fans cautiously optimistic at best for Inside Out 2, which is set to continue the story of Riley and her emotions from the excellent original, released in 2015. If the sequel jumps forward a number of years to show emotions that teenagers or young adults have to deal with, there could be potential, but if not well-executed, it would be a shame to have a sequel that didn't live up to the creativity and heart of the original.

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two' - scheduled for June 28, 2024

Image via Paramount

It's getting a bit ahead of things to start thinking about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two in 2024, given Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is slated for a 2023 release. It's at least important to acknowledge that this single story is getting split into two after both parts were filmed back-to-back.

RELATED: Over-The-Top Action Movies That Defined the 2010s

This means that action movie fans and those who enjoy seeing Tom Cruise pull off ludicrously dangerous stunts should have plenty to be entertained by throughout both 2023 and 2024. If it's indeed going to be the last Mission: Impossible movie with Cruise, this two-parter is shaping up to be one hell of a send-off.

'Blade' - scheduled for September 6, 2024

Eternals was probably the most divisive movie in the MCU's fourth phase. At this stage, it's unknown when (or even if) the main characters of that film will return, but one thing teased back in the 2021 movie is scheduled to be paid off in September 2024.

The post-credits scene teased the MCU's version of Blade by featuring his weapon and the voice of Mahershala Ali, who's set to play the iconic half-human/half-vampire crime-fighter. Admittedly, its production history has been a rocky one so far, but it does currently remain scheduled for a 2024 release.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' - scheduled for October 4, 2024

While Joker was well-liked and appreciated by some viewers for having a tone that was darker and more adult than most comic book movies, others were more critical of the film. The most common piece of criticism thrown Joker's way was that it wasn't exactly original, especially when it came to borrowing elements from the Martin Scorsese films Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy.

At this stage, it's at least encouraging to see that Joker's sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, looks to be addressing such criticisms head-on. From the ridiculous and weird title to the fact that it's apparently going to be a musical, Joker: Folie à Deux seems keen to surprise and provoke in equal measure, which is honestly encouraging in an industry where more standard superhero movies continue to dominate the box office.

'Avatar 3' - scheduled for December 20, 2024

Image via 20th Century Fox

Even though the first Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, took 13 years to come out, fans of 3D, James Cameron, and the world of Pandora won't have to wait as long for the next installment. This is because Avatar 3 is currently slated for a December 2024 release, meaning it will arrive in theaters only two years after its predecessor.

RELATED: Movies That Need to Be Seen in a Cinema to Fully Appreciate

Fans of the series have faced plenty of delays before, so if this threequel ends up getting pushed back another year, it wouldn't be the most surprising thing in the world. However, even then, a three-year wait would still beat another 13-year wait any day.

'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' - scheduled for May 2, 2025

It's fair to say that by 2025, MCU fans will be pretty hungry for another Avengers movie. By then, it will have been six years since Avengers: Endgame, which naturally is going to be a tough act to follow, when it comes to gathering most (or all of) the pre-existing Marvel heroes into one big crossover movie.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to break what will by then be a six-year drought of Avengers movies. The titular villain himself made a brief appearance in Loki, and is also set to appear in the third Ant-Man movie, Quantumania. Anyone who's seen the underrated The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) should be well aware that Jonathan Majors is going to impress in the role of Kang going forward, hopefully making him a villain worthy of following in Thanos's big, chunky footsteps.

'Avengers: Secret Wars' - scheduled for May 1, 2026

Interestingly, Avengers: Secret Wars is not being filmed back-to-back and with the same director as The Kang Dynasty, though it's scheduled to come out almost exactly one year later. This appears to be true for now at least, which would set it apart from the way Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were made and released.

There's very little known about Secret Wars the movie, though those who are familiar with the comic book storyline are at least aware that it could get pretty wild. If the movie commits to its outlandish premise similarly, it could well help rejuvenate interest in the MCU, given superhero fatigue has started setting in for some, particularly during Phase 4.

'100 Years' - scheduled for November 18, 2115

Image via Troublemaker Studios

The gimmick and story behind 100 Years will likely be more interesting than the apparent film could ever be, but it's still interesting to talk and think about. It's allegedly a complete movie directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring John Malkovich that's been locked in a safe that will open in 2115, 100 years after the film's announcement.

Honestly, it's really just part of an advertising campaign for Louis XIII Cognac, and it's unlikely the movie itself (whatever it is) would be all that great. It's not even known whether it's feature-length or not, but at least its creation is a neat story, and has stuck in the public's consciousness for seven years now (fingers crossed the "hype" lasts another 93).

NEXT: The Most Anticipated New Shows Coming to HBO Max in 2023