The second season of the critically acclaimed crime drama Hightown will make its premiere on October 17 across all STARZ platforms. STARZ President of Domestic Networks Allison Hoffman made the announcement at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer 2021 Press Tour.

The series was created by Rebecca Cutter (Gotham), who is making her directorial debut with the launch of the upcoming second season. The new season will span 10 episodes, two of which are directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound). This season will also feature episodes directed by lead actress Monica Raymund, as well as Brandon Sonnier, Radium Cheung, Antonio Negret, and Eagle Egilsson.

In addition to Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood will all reprise their original roles for the upcoming season that will also feature guest star Luis Guzmán as Jorge Cuevas, Frankie's charming but dangerous cousin. Season 2 will also star Jona Xiao as Daisy, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Quinones, Mark Boone Junior as Petey, Cecil Blutcher as Vernon, and Crystal Lee Brown as Janelle. Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Kristie Anne Reed, and Ellen H. Schwartz all served as executive producers for the second season.

Season 2 of Hightown premieres October 17 on Starz. Check out the official synopsis and new images below:

In the second season of “Hightown,” the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanil flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past. Riley Voelkel, Atkin Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

