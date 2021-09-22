STARZ has released the official trailer for the second season of their critically acclaimed crime drama Hightown and it looks like things are going to get even darker in Cape Cod than they already were. The second season is set to premiere October 17 across all of STARZ's platforms, including at 9 PM ET/PM on STARZ in the U.S. and in Canada.

The series comes from Emmy Award-winner Jerry Bruckheimer, who was the force behind the hit franchises CSI and Pirates of the Caribbean. Hightown was also created by Rebecca Cutter, who is set to make her directorial debut in the new season. Rachel Morrison was tapped to direct two episodes of the ten-episode second season, while series lead Monica Raymund also directed, as well as directors Brandon Sonnier, Radium Cheung, Antonio Negret, and Eagle Eglisson.

In addition to Raymund returning as Jackie Quiñones, Hightown fans can expect the return of Renee Segna (Riley Voelkel), Frankie Cuevas Sr. (Amaury Nolasco), Osito (Atkins Estimond), and Alan Saintille (Dohn Norwood). Luis Guzmán, who was recently cast as Gomez Addams in Tim Burton's upcoming series Wednesday, will guest star in Hightown as Jorge Cuevas, Frankie’s charmingly hilarious but deadly cousin — and there are plenty of menacing shots of him in the trailer to back up that description.

The new season will also mark the appearance of Daisy (Joan Xiao), Rafael Quinones (Carlos Gómez), Petey (Mark Boone Junior), Vernon (Cecil Blutcher), Janelle (Crystal Lee Brown), as well as Tonya Glanz and Imani Lewis.

Here's what you can expect in the new season:

In the second season of Hightown, the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.

The second season is set to premiere Sunday, October 17 across all of STARZ's platforms, including at 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and in Canada. Check your local listings for all air times. Check out the trailer below:

