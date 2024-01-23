Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) is back on the crime scene in the third and final season of Starz’s Hightown. Amidst the alluring shores of Cape Cod, Jackie’s crucial position within the justice system gets tested as she dives deeper into the drug underworld. Working together with questionable colleagues, all while wrestling with her relentless battle with addiction, all paths converge on Jackie. It’s only a matter of time before Jackie pulls herself together before she puts everyone she loves, and more importantly, herself, at risk.

Without further ado, check out everything we know so far about Season 3 of Hightown.

Hightown Release Date 2019-00-00 Cast Monica Raymund , James Badge Dale , Amaury Nolasco Main Genre Crime Seasons 0

Season 3 of Hightown premieres on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9 PM ET/PT in the US and Canada for linear viewing, and will be available at midnight ET on the STARZ app, as well as across all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Subsequent episodes will also be airing weekly on the Starz platform.

Watch the Trailer for 'Hightown' Season 3

Succumbing to her struggles with drugs, alcohol, and dead-end causes, Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones finds herself ensnared in the dark and gritty corners of picturesque Cape Cod. Together with her colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Saintille, they strive to maintain order despite all odds going against them. As corruption emerges from every direction, temptations arise. Deep-seated beliefs and allegiances are tested, demanding Jackie to stand resolute in her principles, even if she must do so alone.

'Hightown' Season 3 Episode Schedule

Check out the schedule for all seven episodes of Hightown Season 3:

Episode 301: “Good Times”

Airdate: January 26, 2024 | Written by: Rebecca Cutter | Directed by: Eagle Egilsson

“State cop Jackie Quiñones is back to her wild partying ways, Ray Abruzzi is top cop after taking down the New York connection, and imprisoned Frankie Cuevas secures a new partner on the outside.”

Episode 302: “I Said No, No, No”

Airdate: February 2, 2024 | Written by: Tim Walsh | Directed by: Eagle Egilsson

“Jackie fails a pee test and she is off the force - and it wasn’t even her pee! Renee unwittingly lets Frankie back into her life and Osito defends his turf.”

Episode 303: “Fallbrook”

Airdate: February 9, 2024 | Written by: Jordan Harper | Directed by: Monica Raymund

“Tempers boil over and Ray and Alan explode at each other. Frankie learns valuable intel about Osito and Jackie learns there are even more missing or murdered prostitutes.”

Episode 304: “Jackpot”

Airdate: February 16, 2024 | Written by: John Covarrubias | Directed by: Radium Cheung

“Jackie lays out her missing prostitute's case and gets Alan’s cooperation to go after Swayzee. And from behind bars, Frankie orchestrates his greatest coup yet.”

Episode 305: “29 Days Later”

Airdate: February 23, 2024 | Written by: Lloyd Gilyard, Jr. | Directed by: Laura Belsey

“Shane has a new partner. Frankie has intel for Alan on Jorge’s murder. Ray and Renee’s relationship hits rock bottom and Jackie completes rehab - no more rogue hero bullshit.”

Episode 306: “Chekov’s Gun”

Airdate: March 1, 2024 | Written by: Molly Manning | Directed by: Jason Hellmann

“Owen is more dangerous than ever and he’s taking Sarah with him. Jackie unsuspectingly closes in on the prostitutes’ killer and Charmaine and Osito resume their partnership.”

Episode 307: “Big Fish”

Airdate: March 8, 2024 | Written by: Rebecca Cutter | Directed by: Rebecca Cutter

“The case is coming to a close. Ray and Renee are backed against the wall and must make a deal with the devil. Shane’s all-business approach brings sworn enemies together and a chance meeting helps Jackie pick a side in the coming battle.”

Who Is in the Cast of 'Hightown' Season 3?

Raymund makes her third and final return as Jackie Quiñones. Over the past two seasons, audiences have followed Jackie’s professional pursuit of becoming a state cop. However, a routine prisoner transfer gone awry has marred her career with a less-than-stellar track record. With her sharp instincts, Jackie makes a valuable addition to the CCINU’s anti-drug task force. As the pressure gets intense, she grapples with going back to her old habits, jeopardizing not only herself but everyone around her. With time ticking away, Jackie faces the task of pulling herself together and navigating her role within the team while working within the bounds of the justice system.

Raymund is joined by James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood reprising their previous roles. Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski return in recurring roles. Additionally, Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, and Kate Miller make guest appearances.

What Is 'Hightown' Season 3 About?

Check out the official synopsis for Hightown Season 3 from Starz:

“Fishery Service Agent Jackie Quiñones is off the wagon and off the force in the final season of “Hightown,” but that doesn’t stop her from careening into the dark underbelly of picture-perfect Cape Cod to save a missing woman and a murdered sex worker. Meanwhile, her former colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Saintille are focused on taking down drug syndicates, but despite their best efforts, the drugs keep flowing. This attracts Shane Frawley, a gangster from Boston looking to cut himself in on the Cape's drug trade - and making an enemy of Osito while he's at it. Alliances are made and old loyalties are questioned in this beautiful but corrupt place where nothing is as it seems.”

What Happened in the Previous Seasons of ‘Hightown’?

First premiering in May 202, Season 1 of Hightown introduces Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service agent based in the starkly beautiful yet haunting Cape Cod. Jackie, known for her nights of hard partying, experiences the biggest reality shock of her life when she stumbles upon a washed-up body on the beach, a victim of the area’s opioid epidemic. To cope with the trauma, Jackie attempts sobriety but becomes convinced she must solve the murder, leading to a clash with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo, a controversial member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit.

In Season 2, Jackie fulfills her lifelong dream of becoming a state cop, diving headfirst into the wave of deadly carfentanyl sweeping the Cape. Her focus shifts to bringing down major dealer Frankie Cuevas, whom she blames for her best friend Junior’s death. The situation intensifies with the arrival of Frankie’s psychotic cousin, Jorge.

Who Is Making 'Hightown' Season 3?

Hightown was created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter, the mind behind The Hunting Wives and Gotham. Executive producers include Jerry Bruckheimer, known for his work on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Top Gun: Maverick, alongside Jonathan Littman and Kristie Anne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Ellen H. Schwartz, Gary Lennon, and Tim Walsh also contributed as executive producers.