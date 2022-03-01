Vacation never looked as dangerous as it does in the STARZ series, Hightown, and today the network announced the crime drama will be coming back around for a Season 3. With a great fan base, and positive critical reviews to boot, it isn’t a huge shocker that STARZ has decided to take viewers back to the underbelly of Cape Cod.

Set in the idyllic beachside community, Hightown centers around a police officer hopeful named Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund). As viewers watch Jackie on her rise from a National Marine Fisheries Service agent, they are kept on edge by the risky party lifestyle the aspiring cop leads. Unbeknownst to her at the start of her journey, things will soon begin to take dark and disastrous turns, leading Quiñones on a quest to reveal and hold accountable the most dangerous members of the Cape Cod community.

During the show’s second season, Jackie has reached her goal of making it onto the force. Hoping to carry out justice with a side of empathy, the protagonist soon finds herself overwhelmed as she tries to crack down on the influx of carfentanyl that is inundating her town. Following the removal of Detective Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) from the force, Jackie pairs up with a new officer, Leslie (Tonya Glanz). With Leslie at her side, the two set out to bring down the villainous forces who are making money while ruining the lives of those living in the seasonal vacation destination. Meanwhile, Jackie is burning the candle at both ends with her sights set on Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), a drug kingpin whom Jackie feels is to blame for the death of her best friend, Junior. The stakes become even higher and more dangerous when Frankie’s vicious cousin, Jorge (Luis Guzmán), comes to work alongside him. In Season 3, will Jackie be able to bring light to the darkest corners of her town or will the pressure and stress prove to be too much, leading her to jump off the wagon of sobriety?

Image via Starz

Also starring in Hightown are Riley Voelkel (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals), Atkins Estimond (The Resident, Lodge 49), and Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter, The Sinner). Backing the talented cast, the series comes to fans via hitmaker, Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) and Lionsgate Television. Gotham writer and producer, Rebecca Cutter created Hightown, which she also produces and acts as showrunner for. Stepping behind the camera to try on a new hat, Cutter made her directorial debut during the show’s second season.

With all the unanswered questions left in the wake of Hightown Season 2, Season 3 is sure to bring the action.

