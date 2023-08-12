The Big Picture Apple TV+ series Hijack keeps viewers hooked with its potboiler thriller storyline, maintaining tension and unanswered mysteries across each episode.

The supporting characters add depth and balance to Idris Elba's larger-than-life protagonist, making Hijack more than just a story about a savior.

Hijack strikes a balance between high-concept thrills and a story-driven narrative, delivering surprises and twists without losing audience interest. Plus, Elba's captivating performance adds to the intrigue.

In addition to Idris Elba being an intimidating negotiator who's put in a situation in which he must negotiate his way out of death, Apple TV+'s Hijack has many things going for it. For seven straight episodes, this potboiler of a thriller series keeps its biggest mysteries unanswered while maintaining just the right amount of tension for the viewer to tune in episode after episode. Much to the tune of a series such as Money Heist that puts forth a cat-and-mouse game where one side continuously tries to triumph over the other, Hijack puts forth an enticing thriller where the two sides may not know the other's move yet may still go ahead to relentlessly try and trump the other, only to find themselves shocked out of their wits. Not to mention that the mysterious nature and capabilities of Idris Elba's Sam Nelson only add to the excitement for the events to come. Add to that an exciting set of key and supporting characters who all bring their own chaos to an anyway tense situation, and Hijack keeps the ground ready for an exciting thriller, not to forget the promising action it sometimes delivers.

Each episode of this thriller miniseries follows an arc in which the passengers of KA29, bound for London, must tackle an impending situation that will reach its fever pitch within the span of the nearly 40-minute episode. At the same time, new developments keep happening at the outset where larger threads regarding the story unfold. Much like the characters located in different parts and who are trying to make sense of the hijacking of the flight, the audiences are also left guessing regarding the eventual outcome. Moreover, while successfully delivering a compelling story about a hijacking motivated by evil intentions, Hijack also manages to build a world of its own that viewers may want to explore in the future.

RELATED: 'Hijack' Ending Explained: Can Idris Elba Negotiate His Way Out?

'Hijack' Depends on More Than Idris Elba's Charisma

Image via Apple TV+

For a concept that demands investment from viewers in the story and motivations of the characters, Hijack’s greatest attraction is its set of supporting characters who balance the act while Elba’s Nelson goes about putting the pieces together in detective-like fashion although he finds much difficulty in doing so, much like the audience who witness the secrets unfolding in a seven-hour long journey (almost in real-time). From its premise to its execution, Hijack finds itself being painted on a larger-than-life canvas with its central character being a larger-than-life protagonist who seems to be put consciously in a situation that he must salvage using his keen observation and extraordinary gut instinct. In a non-superhero story, Elba’s Nelson is a superhero who’s put on a pedestal, but interestingly, Hijack proves time and again that he cannot find success without the utility extended by the characters around him. By the end of it, Hijack does not remain a story about Elba playing savior to a helpless bunch of civilians.

The other passengers as well as those on the ground who are trying to avert a tragedy — all play equally significant parts and contribute mightily to the developing situation at hand. After all, a hijacking may not be as fun if the audiences are left feeling nothing for the lives at stake. The constant switching between the events on the flight and on the ground provides adequate opportunity for a high-octane and tense dynamic to develop. Eve Myles’ Alice Sinclair, Max Beesley’s Daniel O’Farrel, Ben Miles’ Captain Robin, and Neil Stuke’s Neil Walsh add immensely to the stakes involved while Elba and the bunch of hijackers, played by Neil Maskell and Aimée Kelly, among others, keep going at their attempts of shifting the weight to their side of the balance. In the end, the over-the-top scope of the story is humbly balanced by the ordinary motivations and actions of the other players involved in what turns out to be a brilliant approach toward ensuring that the stakes are not diluted by the absurdity of some of the events portrayed, ranging from fighter jet chases to near-death misses.

'Hijack' Balances Between High-Concept Thriller and a Story-Driven Narrative

Image via Apple TV+

As a series, Hijack demands high levels of suspension of disbelief for the viewer to be immersed in its world. By the time the real motivation behind the hijack comes into the foreground, some members of the audience may already feel pushed to the edge. Regardless of the amount of disbelief the series may evoke at certain moments, Hijack’s greatest strength remains its ability to throw a twist and unwrap the layers of its story and the mystery surrounding it in a manner that while evoking a surprising response does not push the audience to a point where interest can be lost by a virtue of the sheer audacity at display. Even amidst many far-fetched scenes and interactions, the Apple TV+ series manages to find a balance between delivering no-holds-barred thrills and entertainment and showing conviction in the story being presented. After a point, it becomes obvious that things may not settle as calmly as one is being led on. However, even this realization takes nothing away from the shock of the moment when a crazy twist is thrown to incite thrill and excitement. The rest is managed by Elba’s dominating on-screen persona that reminds the audience that Hijack is not a story about an ordinary man stuck in an ordinary situation.

Apple TV's Hijack delivers some old-school hostage-situation thrill and suspense for audiences who are looking for a slowly-developing storyline while also pandering to audiences who need a hook to latch onto each episode. The series prepares the audience to wait for the unexpected through its action set-pieces and slow-burn narrative development. Once the reality and politics of the world that the show conjures settle in, it keeps adding to the mystery in anticipation of a grand climax, which delivers satisfactorily. Let's add to all this Idris Elba's smoldering look as a protagonist who's as much ridden in mystery as the events happening around him, and Hijack becomes the one thriller to pick and binge this season!