Buckle up and prepare for a ride you won't forget with Apple TV+s latest original series, Hijack. Starring Idris Elba as business negotiator Sam Nelson, Hijack takes audiences on a turbulent ride as a hijacked plane hurtles towards London on a seven-hour flight, told in real-time. As the clock ticks on, tensions rise both onboard and on the ground, with passengers and authorities grappling with the unimaginable. The series, premiering in late June, weaves together the personal stakes of the individuals onboard and the broader political ramifications of the hijacking.

With its intricate storytelling, top-notch production values, and a powerful ensemble cast, every moment appears to be infused with urgency, suspense, and the desperate race against time to save lives and uncover the truth. Here's everything we know so far about Hijack.

When Is 'Hijack' Coming Out?

Hijack officially premieres on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2023. With a total of 7 episodes, the first two episodes are set to be released on the initial premiere date, followed by one new episode every Wednesday until August 2, 2023.

What Is the Plot of 'Hijack' About?

Prepare for a tension-filled narrative as Hijack unfolds in real-time, taking viewers on a heart-pounding journey. The thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat as it follows the harrowing trajectory of a hijacked plane, hurtling through the skies on a seven-hour flight to London. With each passing minute, pressure mounts, and the urgency intensifies as authorities on the ground race against the clock, desperately seeking answers to unravel this complex and dangerous situation. As the clock ticks and the fate of all those onboard hangs in the balance, audiences will find themselves completely engrossed in the high-stakes struggle to regain control and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Watch the 'Hijack' Trailer

The trailer for Hijack sets the stage for an intensely personal and high-stakes journey for business negotiator Sam Nelson. Eager to get back home, he boards the unassuming aircraft, looking like it would be an uneventful flight. But the flight suddenly takes a dangerous turn when a group of armed hijackers seizes control of the plane. Innocent passengers, from adults to children, are forced into submission, stripped of any electronic devices that would allow them to ask for help, and left at the mercy of ruthless hijackers. As fear takes hold, Sam realizes the urgency of the situation and attempts to put his negotiation skills into action. Amidst the ensuing chaos, Sam tries to foster unity among the passengers, making sure that everyone is safe from the hands of the unwanted criminals.

Meanwhile, on the ground, a complex political narrative unfolds as government officials grapple with the demands of the terrorists. Sam gradually uncovers layers of intrigue surrounding the attack, as investigators unveil connections to a far-reaching organization spanning across Europe. Adding to the mounting tension, it is revealed that five of the passengers mysteriously lack any official records. As the flight inches closer to its destination, military forces are mobilized, escalating the situation further as they strive to neutralize the threat and ensure the safe return of the passengers.

Who's In the Cast of 'Hijack’?

Hijack sees Idris Elba take on the role of Sam Nelson, a skilled negotiator who’s had more than his fair share of experience in the treacherous waters of the business world. When faced with a life-or-death situation, risking the lives of innocent passengers, Sam has no other choice but to tap into his abilities and resourcefulness to get everyone safe. His risky strategy proves to be daring, but little does he know that this high-stakes gambit might just be his ultimate downfall. Elba, renowned for his remarkable portrayals of iconic characters such as Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire and DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, has left an indelible mark on the world of television and film. This year, Elba's talent and versatility extend beyond the small screen, as he is set to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in Extraction 2.

Archie Panjabi stars alongside Elba, appearing as Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer at the forefront of the high-stakes situation. Zahra finds herself right in the epicenter of the chaos, becoming an integral part of the plane hijacking case and diving headfirst into the investigation to get everyone safe on the ground. One of Panjabi's standout roles includes the enigmatic Kalinda Sharma in the acclaimed CBS legal drama series The Good Wife. Portraying this complex character, Panjabi garnered critical acclaim and earned prestigious accolades, including a well-deserved Primetime Emmy Award in 2019 and an NAACP Image Award in 2012. She has also left a lasting impression as Pinky Bhamra in the beloved coming-of-age film Bend It Like Beckham and as Asra Nomani in A Mighty Heart.

Joining the supporting cast of the series are a group of exceptional individuals who bring their unique flair to the screen. Hijack features Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimée Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel, and Ben Miles lend their acting skills to the solid ensemble.

Who Is Making 'Hijack'?

Hijack is the brainchild of George Kay, known for his remarkable work on Lupin and Criminal, and Jim Field Smith, who has left an indelible mark with projects like Truth Seekers. Together, they bring their creative vision to life as the creators, writers, and lead directors of the seven-part series. The series is brought to life by the production company 60Forty Films, founded by executive producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta. Their impressive track record, including notable projects like Slow Horses and The Essex Serpent, solidifies their commitment to delivering exceptional content. Partnering with them is Idiotlamp Productions, the production company helmed by Kay and Field Smith themselves. This collaboration hopefully ensures a seamless execution of their creative vision.