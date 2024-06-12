The Big Picture Toby Jones, Lisa Vicari, and Christiane Paul bring star power to Hijack season two alongside Idris Elba for more suspense and drama.

The highly viewed Apple TV+ series revolves around a plane hijacking with twists and turns, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Executive producer and star Idris Elba promises an equally compelling season two as the high-octane thriller continues to captivate viewers.

Get ready for an intense return of Apple TV+'s thriller Hijack, as BAFTA winner Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Dark star Lisa Vicari, and International Emmy winner Christiane Paul (FBI: International) are set to join Idris Elba for the highly-anticipated second season. Currently filming in the UK, the series is gearing up to deliver even more suspense and drama.

Jones, known for his role as Dobby the House Elf in the Harry Potter series, Zola in Captain America and recently acclaimed for his role in ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, brings his vast experience to the series. Vicari, fresh off her starring role in Canal+’s Django, also joins, while Paul, who impressed audiences in Frank Doelger’s Concordia, rounds out the new cast members.

Hijack was also one of the most viewed series in Apple TV+'s history. With 357 million minutes viewed, the finale of the series became only the second show produced by Apple, after Ted Lasso, to breach the Nielsen Top 10 shows of the week, for the week of July 31 through August 6, an indication of how much the series had caught the imagination.

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+. “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!,” said executive producer and star Elba.

What Happens in 'Hijack' Season One?

Hijack revolves around the hijacking of a plane during a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London. The series is notable for its real-time narration, with each episode covering one hour of the flight. The story begins with the discovery of bullets on the aircraft, which prompts a group of five hijackers to take control of the plane earlier than planned. Sam, a talented business negotiator, becomes the central figure in negotiating with the hijackers.

As the series progresses, it initially appears that the hijacking is conducted to secure the release of two high-profile organised crime bosses from prison. However, the true motive is eventually revealed: something much bigger than anyone on the ground or in the sky can comprehend, as a game of cat and mouse starts to take place within the plane itself, and via air traffic control, while Sam's family is also targeted to ensure his compliance.

The series culminates in a dramatic conclusion where the true motives of the hijackers and the complexities of the plot are fully unveiled for the audience, and Sam, to attempt to comprehend.

Hijack is streaming now in full on Apple TV+.