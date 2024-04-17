The Big Picture Fans of nerve-shredding thrillers should watch Hijack for Idris Elba's compelling performance and high-octane action.

Hijack Season 2 is set to begin shooting in June, with Elba confirming a potential end-of-year release for more high-stakes action.

The Apple TV+ series was renewed earlier this year.

Hijack was one of Apple TV+'s most thrilling and popular shows last season when it was released. The propulsive series saw Idris Elba take on the role of Sam Nelson, the arch-negotiator, trying to bargain with a group of hijackers about a flight from Dubai to London, unfolding in real-time in nerve-shredding fashion, with each chapter representing one hour of the flight. Luckily for all parties involved, the passengers were saved from the most horrendous fates and Sam managed to beat lead terrorist Stuart Atterton (Neil Maskell) during a final confrontation on-board.

Such was the success of the show, which seemed to have been designed as a one-and-done, it was renewed in January of this year with Elba returning to star as well as an executive producer, alongside the series' creators, George Kay and Jim Field Smith. Sadly for fans, no plot details which related to the second season of Hijack were initially announced when the renewal was officially confirmed, but it's a certainty that fans can expect the same high-octane nail-biting thrills they've become accustomed to when Sam finds himself in another high-stakes battle of life and death. The renewal of the series for another go shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone, considering how Hakan Kousetta, one of Hijack's executive producers, previously teased the possibility of new episodes being made.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting his latest series, Knuckles, on Paramount+, Elba confirmed that work on the series would be beginning in June of this year and that shooting would probably occur all the way through to the end of 2024. "We’re looking to get into that in June, actually. June," said Elba. "It's gonna take us a while. Probably to the end of the year. Maybe."

Is 'Hijack' Worth Watching?

If you like nerve-shredding thrillers, then absolutely. Collider's Nate Richard hailed Elba's performance in the series in his review last year.

Whenever Elba shows up on the screen, it comes alive, especially as he stumbles upon some startling revelations in the first two episodes. Moments involving Elba attempting to find a doctor onboard the plane to stitch up a gravely injured passenger prove to be extremely compelling. He is the kind of actor who can be believable in almost any role that you give him, and that's no different here. It is very easy to feel for Tom and to root for him to talk down the hijackers and make things right with his own family. Jasper Britton also proves himself to be a menacing presence as the hijacker Terry, believable and intimidating in his role

Knuckles premieres on Paramount+ on April 26. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the second season of Hijack. The first season is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Hijack 5 10 Release Date June 28, 2023 Creator Jim Field Smith, George Kay Cast Idris Elba , Neil Maskell , Max Beesley , Ben Miles Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

