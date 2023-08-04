The Big Picture Apple TV+'s thriller Hijack ended with an exciting climax, boosted by Idris Elba's impressive performance as Sam Nelson.

The success of the series has led to discussions about bringing Nelson back for a second season, with executive producer Hakan Kousetta expressing optimism about the possibility.

Idris Elba is open to returning as Nelson, but only if the story avoids another hijacking scenario, as he believes it would undermine the effectiveness of the series.

Apple TV+'s nailbiting thriller Hijack made a successful landing on Wednesday as the series came to an exciting climax. Idris Elba's turn as Sam Nelson, an arch-negotiator, elevated the pulpy series which played out in real-time as a flight from Dubai to London was hijacked by a group of terrorists, all with their own unique motives. Twists and turns played out in the air and on the ground as the narrative spiraled into a stunning conclusion.

With the critical success and strong viewership numbers for the series, it's no wonder Apple is keen to bring Nelson back in another season. Executive producer Hakan Kousetta recently sat down with Variety to discuss the likelihood of Elba returning as Nelson for a second turn. When asked about the prospects of that happening, Kousetta was optimistic about the idea.

"Oh, gosh, I wish I could tell you that. I hope so but we’ll have to see," he said. "I mean, we’ve thought about it, obviously. And that is really challenging. It is something that you’re like, “Wow, how would you do that and it not be completely ridiculous?” We talk about it — but yeah, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m never gonna say no."

Idris Elba Is Open to Returning, With the Right Story

For Elba, he'd be more than willing to participate, telling Variety he was "open to" the idea of returning, but he has some definite conditions that appear more than fair on the face of things. He admitted it was all about the demand, but he was pretty firm in his belief that it couldn't just be another hijacked plane, because that would dilute the effectiveness of the series as a whole.

"What would be the acceptable scenario that he comes back? Because we’ve thought about this and obviously Apple have gone, 'Well, we really love the show.' And I think, you know, Rotten Tomatoes is at 92% at the moment, which is a good sign, but it’s kind of like — he’s not a cop — what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I’m honest, I’m not sure. I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack. I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in."

Hijack is streaming now in full on Apple TV+. You can catch our interview with Idris Elba here, and see the official trailer for the show down below.