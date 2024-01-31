The Big Picture Sam Nelson's story continues in Hijack's second season, as the series has been renewed for another season.

The plane hijacking plot of the first season was certainly captivating, taking place in real-time, with each episode representing one hour of the flight.

With Idris Elba returning as both the star and executive producer, the tension and action in Hijack's second season are guaranteed.

Hijack will return for another season after the thrilling television series proved to be a success for Apple TV+ when the first installment was released last summer. Aaccording to Variety, Sam Nelson's (Idris Elba) story isn't done yet, with the unpredictable hero coming back to possibly deal with another major threat that endangers the security of those around him. Elba will also return for the second season of Hijack as an executive producer, alongside the series' creators, George Kay and Jim Field Smith.

The first season of Hijack introduced Sam as a corporate business negotiator, before everything changed for the protagonist during a fateful flight from Dubai to London. The plane ended up taken over by criminals, and only Nelson's skills was able stop them from reaching their goals. Over the course of the first season's seven episodes, the plot took place in real time, with each chapter representing one hour of the flight. Luckily for everyone involved, the passengers are saved from a horrible fate, and Sam managed to beat Stuart Atterton (Neil Maskell) during a climatic confrontation.

The supporting cast of the first season of Hijack included Christine Adams, Eve Myles and Archie Panjabi, as Nelson realized he had to use the best of his skills if he wanted the plane to land safely. Smith directed most episodes of the first season, with Mo Ali taking care of two of the chapters from Sam's mission. Ali previously worked on Shank and Montana, before spending time inside the flight that would change Sam Nelson's life. Thankfully, the action-packed Hijack will return with another season full of tension and action, with Nelson taking on a new mission.

What Will Happen in the Second Season of 'Hijack'?

Close

No plot details connected to the second season of Hijack were given during the announcement, but judging by Sam Nelson's lifestyle, there's no doubt that the protagonist will find himself involved in another dangerous situation where he'll have to fight his way out of the problem. A second season of the television thriller shouldn't come as a surprise for audiences, considering how Hakan Kousetta, one of Hijack's executive producers, previously teased the possibility of new episodes being made. The new chapters will now become a reality, with Idris Elba stepping into the shoes of Sam Nelson once more.

The first season of Hijack is available for streaming on Apple TV+. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Hijack 5 10 Release Date June 28, 2023 Creator Jim Field Smith, George Kay Cast Idris Elba , Neil Maskell , Max Beesley , Ben Miles Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Apple TV+