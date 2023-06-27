Get ready to fasten your seatbelt, as Rotten Tomatoes has shared a new clip from the first episode of Hijack, a new thrilling miniseries set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this week. Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) has a long day ahead of him, given how he has to fly from Dubai to London. But what the protagonist of the upcoming project wasn't counting on was the fact that his flight would be hijacked, placing the lives of everyone on board in imminent danger. Nelson will have to use the best of his skills in order to bring the control of the aircraft back to the pilots, or at least provide the rest of the passengers with the safest option available.

The first trailer for Hijack saw Sam thinking about his children before boarding the flight that would change the course of his life. A timer appeared on the screen, reminding the audience that the flight would last for around seven hours. All of a sudden, a group of terrorists begins their attack, taking away any form of communication device from the passengers. It is up to Nelson to figure out how to make other hostages move away from their panic to see what they can do to help, but that will be easier said than done. The people in the aircraft are running out of time, and there's only one action hero who can save them.

The platform has managed to assemble an impressive cast for the upcoming story, with Archie Panjabi, Christine Adams and Max Beesley joining the action of the unpredictable adventure. Thousands of feet above the ground with no one to help them, the passengers and crew of the flight will begin to wonder if they will actually make it to London before it's too late. After Apple TV+ brought their best comedy team back with the latest season of Ted Lasso, the streamer is looking to focus on a more action-driven narrative, setting the stage for Nelson's heroic fight.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED:

Where to Stream 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'

What's Next for Idris Elba?

After doing his best to bring the passengers of his flight to safety, Elba will go back to a role he's already familiar with, as he will voice the titular character in the upcoming television series, Knuckles. As a spin-off from the Sonic the Hedgehog films, the show will follow Elba's character training deputy sheriff Wade Wipple (Adam Pally) in the ways of the Echidna warrior. The events of the series will take place after the events of the second movie, but before what the studio has in store for the upcoming third installment. Knuckles has the opportunity of leading his own adventure, as he continues to learn more about the human world.

You can check out the new clip from the first episode of Hijack below, before the series premieres on Apple TV+ on June 28: